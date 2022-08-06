ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

For Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, the opening day saw more attacking fluidity.

The contrast with last season was stark. Rather than losing 2-0 on the first night of the season, Arsenal won 2-0. The away fans, many of whom cursed the manager’s name 12 months ago, lustily belted out that we’ve got Super Mik Arteta, and that he knows exactly what we need. And, rather than looking lost and all at sea, Arsenal looked well-coached, especially in the opening quarter of the game, where Arsenal were completely dominant.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Five Telling Stats from Everton’s Opening Day Loss Against Chelsea

It obviously was not the start to the season that Evertonians would have hoped for, as Frank Lampard’s men could not muster a point-saving goal against Chelsea. It was only the second time the Toffees were kept off the scoresheet on opening day since 2011, the other being a scoreless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in 2019. The Blues will look to bounce back and find their first win of the season at Aston Villa next Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rumour: Rabiot move getting closer, transfer fee agreed

Manchester United are poised to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus in a deal worth £15million according to The Daily Mail and other sources. The France international, 27, will ease United’s concerns in midfield following the faltering pursuit of new manager Erik ten Hag’s No 1 summer target, Frenkie de Jong.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Sessegnon
Person
Oliver Skipp
Person
Yves Bissouma
Person
Eric Dier
Person
Djed Spence
Person
Antonio Conte
SB Nation

CONFIRMED: Broadhead goes on loan to Wigan

Everton confirmed today that forward Nathan Broadhead has moved on loan to Wigan Athletic in the Championship. Sunderland Athletic, where he had much success last season on loan, were rumoured to be interested in buying him outright this summer, but instead chose to take Ellis Simms on loan. Per The Athletic, the Wales Under-21 international has also signed a contract extension with the Toffees before going out on loan since this was the last year of the two-year extension he signed last summer.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Reading 1-2 Stevenage: Report And Ratings

Reading are out of the League Cup after a late 2-1 defeat at home to Stevenage that was part frustrating, part promising. The Royals played poorly in the first half and were deservedly a goal behind at the break, but eventually improved in the second half and were in the ascendancy after Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s equaliser, even looking like grabbing a winner. However, another slack moment at the back was punished in the dying moments to know the Royals out of the competition.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Official: RB Leipzig sign Timo Werner from Chelsea

Timo Werner’s Chelsea adventure has drawn to a close today, two years, three trophies, and four 23 goals after arriving in London. The 26-year-old has returned to RB Leipzig on a cut-rate deal, having failed to reproduce the form that made him such a sensational striker in the Bundesliga before: his worst season for Leipzig saw him score 13 league goals; he scored just 10 times in the Premier League for Chelsea in two years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Soton
SB Nation

Rumour: Manchester United in talks over Sergej Milinković-Savić

Manchester United have reportedly entered negotiations with Lazio over the potential transfer of Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić. The player has been linked with a move to the Premier League for several years now, and to United in particular, but the rumors now feel a bit more relevant considering the urgency to sign a midfielder and the Frenkie de Jong saga dragging on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Paul Ince On A ‘Deserved’ Win Over Cardiff City

The Royals picked up their first three points of the season with a victory against Cardiff City at the SCL Stadium on Saturday. Callum O’Dowda gave the visitors the lead in the fourth minute but the Royals equalised in the 27th minute with a penalty through Shane Long, who started his first game of the season. Tom Ince scored a stunning goal to get our first win of the campaign!
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Nottingham Forest enquire after Emerson Palmieri at Chelsea — report

Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest have signed an entire lineup’s worth of new players this summer already, and they were hoping to make it a full dozen with the £9m acquisition of Álex Moreno. But the Real Betis left back left them standing at the altar this weekend after everything had been agreed, and Forest are now scrambling for alternatives.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Klopp Addresses Midfield Concerns After Thiago Injury

There were no shortage of disappointing and frustrating moments from Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Fulham yesterday, but the most distressing of all was Thiago Alcântara limping off in the 51st minute. With Curtis Jones, Naby Keïta, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all missing the match (illness, calf injury, hamstring injury respectively), seeing another midfielder limp off was worrying.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Peterborough United confirm Chelsea interest in Ronnie Edwards

The latest highly promising prospect on the Chelsea radar is 19-year-old center back Ronnie Edwards, who already has a full year of senior professional football under his belt, last season with Peterborough United in the Championship (which ended in relegation, but that’s a minor detail). The U19 Euros winner...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Match Report: Leicester City 2 - 2 Brentford

Leicester City had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Brentford at the King Power in the 2022/23 season opener on Sunday. The Foxes led 2-0 through a first-half goal from Timothy Castagne and a second-half strike by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Ivan Toney drew one back for the visitors on the hour mark and Josh Dasilva levelled it just before injury time to earn a point for the visitors.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Sunderland are back in the Championship - and I feel good!

Watching Sunderland play in the Championship feels good - very good. I don’t want what I’m about to write to seem belittling or patronising to the teams in League One, because we deserved to be there and the other teams did a very good job in keeping us there. League One looks very competitive this year as well, and I think we’d have struggled to get out of it if we didn’t last season. For any fans of other teams reading, our complaints about League One were genuinely more to do with our own expectations of the club rather than thinking we were too big for the league.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy