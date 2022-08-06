Read on cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com
Gareth Bale scores incredible solo goal for LAFC against Real Salt Lake
Gareth Bale scored an incredible solo goal to help his new MLS side Los Angeles FC thrash Real Salt Lake on Sunday. Bale has made an impressive start at LAFC since joining the club on a one-year contract following his departure from Real Madrid at the end of last season.
For Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, the opening day saw more attacking fluidity.
The contrast with last season was stark. Rather than losing 2-0 on the first night of the season, Arsenal won 2-0. The away fans, many of whom cursed the manager’s name 12 months ago, lustily belted out that we’ve got Super Mik Arteta, and that he knows exactly what we need. And, rather than looking lost and all at sea, Arsenal looked well-coached, especially in the opening quarter of the game, where Arsenal were completely dominant.
Five Telling Stats from Everton’s Opening Day Loss Against Chelsea
It obviously was not the start to the season that Evertonians would have hoped for, as Frank Lampard’s men could not muster a point-saving goal against Chelsea. It was only the second time the Toffees were kept off the scoresheet on opening day since 2011, the other being a scoreless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in 2019. The Blues will look to bounce back and find their first win of the season at Aston Villa next Saturday.
Rumour: Rabiot move getting closer, transfer fee agreed
Manchester United are poised to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus in a deal worth £15million according to The Daily Mail and other sources. The France international, 27, will ease United’s concerns in midfield following the faltering pursuit of new manager Erik ten Hag’s No 1 summer target, Frenkie de Jong.
CONFIRMED: Broadhead goes on loan to Wigan
Everton confirmed today that forward Nathan Broadhead has moved on loan to Wigan Athletic in the Championship. Sunderland Athletic, where he had much success last season on loan, were rumoured to be interested in buying him outright this summer, but instead chose to take Ellis Simms on loan. Per The Athletic, the Wales Under-21 international has also signed a contract extension with the Toffees before going out on loan since this was the last year of the two-year extension he signed last summer.
Reading 1-2 Stevenage: Report And Ratings
Reading are out of the League Cup after a late 2-1 defeat at home to Stevenage that was part frustrating, part promising. The Royals played poorly in the first half and were deservedly a goal behind at the break, but eventually improved in the second half and were in the ascendancy after Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s equaliser, even looking like grabbing a winner. However, another slack moment at the back was punished in the dying moments to know the Royals out of the competition.
Inter Milan willing to make €15m Cesare Casadei deal with Chelsea — reports
Inter Milan have rejected two bids of less than £10m from Chelsea for young midfielder Cesare Casadei, but we’re expected to return with a greatly improved third, and they are apparently willing to consider it, if it is at least £15m (£12m). That’s according to reports...
Official: RB Leipzig sign Timo Werner from Chelsea
Timo Werner’s Chelsea adventure has drawn to a close today, two years, three trophies, and four 23 goals after arriving in London. The 26-year-old has returned to RB Leipzig on a cut-rate deal, having failed to reproduce the form that made him such a sensational striker in the Bundesliga before: his worst season for Leipzig saw him score 13 league goals; he scored just 10 times in the Premier League for Chelsea in two years.
Rumour: Manchester United in talks over Sergej Milinković-Savić
Manchester United have reportedly entered negotiations with Lazio over the potential transfer of Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić. The player has been linked with a move to the Premier League for several years now, and to United in particular, but the rumors now feel a bit more relevant considering the urgency to sign a midfielder and the Frenkie de Jong saga dragging on.
Paul Ince On A ‘Deserved’ Win Over Cardiff City
The Royals picked up their first three points of the season with a victory against Cardiff City at the SCL Stadium on Saturday. Callum O’Dowda gave the visitors the lead in the fourth minute but the Royals equalised in the 27th minute with a penalty through Shane Long, who started his first game of the season. Tom Ince scored a stunning goal to get our first win of the campaign!
Nottingham Forest enquire after Emerson Palmieri at Chelsea — report
Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest have signed an entire lineup’s worth of new players this summer already, and they were hoping to make it a full dozen with the £9m acquisition of Álex Moreno. But the Real Betis left back left them standing at the altar this weekend after everything had been agreed, and Forest are now scrambling for alternatives.
Talking Tactics: How ultra-aggressive and clinical Sunderland managed to beat Bristol City
Alex Neil made one change from the opening game draw for the visit to Bristol City, and it was an important one – Ellis Simms replaced Elliot Embleton as the lads switched to a 3-4-1-2 formation. Alex Pritchard lined up as a 10 behind Simms and Ross Stewart, and those three were to go on to form a crucially important attacking unit.
Klopp Addresses Midfield Concerns After Thiago Injury
There were no shortage of disappointing and frustrating moments from Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Fulham yesterday, but the most distressing of all was Thiago Alcântara limping off in the 51st minute. With Curtis Jones, Naby Keïta, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all missing the match (illness, calf injury, hamstring injury respectively), seeing another midfielder limp off was worrying.
Peterborough United confirm Chelsea interest in Ronnie Edwards
The latest highly promising prospect on the Chelsea radar is 19-year-old center back Ronnie Edwards, who already has a full year of senior professional football under his belt, last season with Peterborough United in the Championship (which ended in relegation, but that’s a minor detail). The U19 Euros winner...
Everton 0-1 Chelsea | Three Takeaways From the Opening Day Defeat at Goodison Park
Everton started off the season on the wrong note, slipping to defeat at home against Chelsea despite a solid defensive effort. While the visitors are not likely to be title challengers this season, they will be in contention for the top four and needed a penalty late in the first half to get the sole goal of the game.
Report: Villarreal in negotiations for both Gio Lo Celso AND Tanguy Ndombele
The biggest question concerning Tottenham Hotspur’s outgoing business revolves around Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele. Both players have been declared as not in Antonio Conte’s plans, and both are on long-term contracts at Spurs, which makes them difficult to shift. Gio, however, is coming off of a...
Match Report: Leicester City 2 - 2 Brentford
Leicester City had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Brentford at the King Power in the 2022/23 season opener on Sunday. The Foxes led 2-0 through a first-half goal from Timothy Castagne and a second-half strike by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Ivan Toney drew one back for the visitors on the hour mark and Josh Dasilva levelled it just before injury time to earn a point for the visitors.
HOLTECAST | Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa - New season, same old Villa!
Well that wasn’t pretty viewing to say the least...what did the lads make of Saturday’s performance (or lack of) against Bournemouth?. Two goals conceded from set pieces - how much of a concern should that be?. What can be made of the lack of a visible game plan...
Southampton pushing for Callum Hudson-Odoi loan from Chelsea — report
Callum Hudson-Odoi was not selected as part of the matchday squad last night, and while the 21-year-old did make the trip with the rest of the team (unlike Marcos Alonso or Timo Werner or Emerson), his absence has led to some renewed rumor-mongering already. Southampton, fresh off their poor 4-1...
Sunderland are back in the Championship - and I feel good!
Watching Sunderland play in the Championship feels good - very good. I don’t want what I’m about to write to seem belittling or patronising to the teams in League One, because we deserved to be there and the other teams did a very good job in keeping us there. League One looks very competitive this year as well, and I think we’d have struggled to get out of it if we didn’t last season. For any fans of other teams reading, our complaints about League One were genuinely more to do with our own expectations of the club rather than thinking we were too big for the league.
