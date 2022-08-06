ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Stott's Breakout Be Traced to Thomson?

By Lauren Amour
The Philadelphia Phillies have made Bryson Stott their everyday shortstop, but what does that mean for his future with the club?

Didi Gregorius was released by the Philadelphia Phillies on August 4.

His departure left shortstop open for Bryson Stott, who had been playing second base in Jean Segura's absence.

With Segura being re-instated from the injured list the same day Gregorius was released, the Phillies chose to give rookie Stott the job at shortstop over the veteran Gregorius.

Stott certainly earned it. While his hitting has been inconsistent all season, his defense has never faltered, neither at second base nor shortstop. He currently ranks in the 63rd percentile in Outs Above Average (OAA), with three at second base.

Stott came up through the system as a shortstop, but talent evaluators wondered out loud that he might change positions upon his arrival to the majors. Now, Philadelphia has presented him with the opportunity to be their everyday shortstop for the remainder of 2022.

Stott has shown promise during multiple hot streaks throughout the season. He's been clutch when the Phillies have needed him most. Those moments are a glimpse at what the club believes is sure to come in the rookie's future.

In 78 plate appearances across April and May, the 24-year-old batted just .123 with a .330 OPS in 78 plate appearances. He was even sent down to Triple-A in April, as Phillies fans questioned if they had another "bust" on their hands.

When the team placed Stott on the Opening Day roster, though, they assumed the risk every team does when a rookie is added to the roster: they might struggle. But, one must allow them time to work through their problems. It's the only way young players develop. But former Phillies manager Joe Girardi was not keen on supplying Stott with consistent at-bats.

But since Girardi's firing on June 3, Stott has batted .224, his OPS .677. He's hit seven homers, and driven in 25 runs. While not the most impressive numbers, it shows that he's learning and improving as a ballplayer. He's also decreased his strikeout-rate. Having struck out 25 times in 78 plate appearances across April and May, Stott has only K'd 21 times in 191 PA since June 1.

Gregorius, on the other hand, has been a liability for the Phillies dating back to last season. Following a solid 2020 season that earned him a two-year contract with the club, he never had the same level of production. Battling injuries the last two seasons, the 32-year-old has slashed just .210/.267/.345 with 103 strikeouts across 640 plate appearances. For a team in the midst of a playoff race, that's not going to cut it.

Ultimately, Stott has much more upside than Gregorius, and the team recognized that their 14th overall MLB Draft pick in 2019 deserved the opportunity. Quite frankly, Rob Thomson's managerial takeover was the best possible outcome for Stott. Gregorius' release may not have happened under previous leadership.

Thomson has allowed the young guys—Stott, Alec Bohm, Matt Vierling, and even Nick Maton—dubbed the Phillies' "daycare," to thrive. The bunch have acted as spark plugs for a team comprised of veterans. They rally around the club's youth, and it has clearly improved team chemistry, propelling them to a 37-19 (.660) record since June 1.

As for Stott's long-term role with the Phillies, Segura is set to become a free agent at season's end. At 32, Philadelphia may choose to move on from Segura, look elsewhere for a shortstop, and move Stott to second base permanently. One name to keep an eye on is Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner , 29, also set to become a free agent in the offseason.

Either way, Gregorius' release made it evident that the organization has placed their faith in Stott moving forward, and want him to continue to develop as a Philadelphia Phillie for the foreseeable future.

