‘Clerks’ director Kevin Smith is buying the N.J. movie theater of his childhood. Next up? A film school.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden’s getting piggy with it once again. One of the Big Apple’s beastliest BBQ festivals returns this year to the 83-acre Livingston campus. The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 with...
Opening Acts: Atmosphere, Passafire (didn’t get to play), The Grouch w/DJ Fresh. Iration’s Sunshine & Summer Nights made its way to the Northeast and Asbury Park, NJ this weekend for another stop at the Stone Pony Summerstage. It’s been my first show there since *you know what* happened, and Iration’s first stop back in NJ in a while as well.
No, ice cream is not any different in the Northern half of the state than in the Southern half. Both parts of the state have a boardwalk staple that has been around for 100 years, even before some of our boardwalks. This past weekend I took a walk on the...
Ice cream is an integral part of living near the Jersey Shore. Whether you're looking to get some soft serve from Kohr's Bros, or you're looking to head to Belmar and get Some Niki's or Strollo's you're bound to get something good. If you want to take the trip to...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Smart, shameless and extravagantly entertaining” is how Ben Brantley of the New York Times described the Broadway hit “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” now playing at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Tickets are on sale now!. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is set in...
Sammy Boyd was the epitome of the Asbury Park music and entertainment scene. Sammy, a promoter and restaurateur was a good friend of mine who passed away this week at the age of 75. His passion and love for the revitalization of Asbury Park was well noted as he served on many committees and boards to oversee the good changes that are happening to the bustling Jersey music capital.
BRICK — If you love the Netflix hit series, “Stranger Things” and Halloween, you’re going to love this spooky treat. When you think of holiday light shows, you probably first think of Christmas, right?. Well, a township family will be hosting “A Stranger Things Halloween Light...
JACKSON, NJ – It’s that time of summer. They call it the dog days, but...
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Sharon C. Camara passed away on August 6, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, she lived on Staten Island before moving to Pennsylvania 11 years ago. Sharon was a registered nurse, working at the Coney Island Hospital’s emergency room for 22 years. She and her husband of 36 years had two sons together.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Numerous vicious social media attacks by Kanye West reportedly took their toll on Staten Islander Pete Davidson, putting him into “trauma therapy,” according to a new report. An alleged source close to the comedian told People that Davidson — who has been open...
A Bordentown chef and restaurant owner just took second place on a Food Network reality competition show, according to CentralJersey.com. Christine Wendland, the owner and chef at HoopHouse in Bordentown City, was recently on Supermarket Stakeout and took second place. Wow. Congratulations. That's impressive. There was a big viewing party...
Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming a 12-story apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Flagship Brewing Co. principal Jay Sykes invites New York City craft brew lovers to flex their beer muscles. The deadline for their version of summer olympic games is midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. For the bronze medalist, on Saturday, Aug. 13 the...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Only Kanye West knows how to make things this level of bizarre. In an apparent celebration of the demise of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship, the rapper on Monday posted a fake New York Times front page to his Instagram page with a screaming — and fake — headline announcing the death of the Staten Island comedian.
I saw your story about the pool in Weehawken! So not fair! A friend of mine from Weehawken tells me that although Weehawken had said the pool is for residents only, they have RENTED it out to the Rutherford Swim Team. How is that fair? We couldn’t use it, but they can make money off of it?
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
