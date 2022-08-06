ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marionville, MO

Some areas get rain, burn bans remain in place; Marionville City Fire grassfires this week caused by open burning

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
Marionville City Fire battled numerous grass fires recently. The Lawrence County burn ban remains in place. Courtesy Marionville City Fire Dept.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Although some have received rain this week across the region burn bans still remain in effect.

Friday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. the Springfield area experienced a stationary thunderstorm as described by the National Weather Service Springfield. Up to four inches of rain fell and a Flash Flood Watch was issued.

We caught motorists stranded on Chestnut Expressway near National Ave on the MoDOT Travelers App Friday about 5:15 p.m.

Marionville City Fire tell Joplin News First they didn’t get that much desired rain on Friday afternoon. The burn ban for Lawrence County remains in place.

This week they battled a fire that included miscanthus grass. The grass is about 10’ – 12′ tall.

One of two grassfires Marionville City Fire battled this week. Courtesy Marionville City Fire.

“NO BURNING,” in all caps they state online. “Crews have been busy with natural cover fires the last couple days. When we say NO BURNING it means no burning, both of these fires were started from open outdoor burning. With the current conditions being dry and windy fire will spread very quickly.”

Rain clears out early, but some of us may see more tonight -Chris

Good morning everyone, what a start to our Tuesday! After strong to severe storms yesterday evening, we woke up to more thunderstorms, especially on the Missouri side of things. Thankfully, no severe weather, however, we did have Flood Warnings for Newton & McDonald counties this morning. Those have expired, however, we still have a Flood Warning for Cedar county until 12:15 today.
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Dump truck crashes and burns off I-44 in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 11:15 a.m. Monday, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. Joplin Police Officer Dalton Farmer told KOAM’s Shannon Becker that the driver refused transport to a hospital. Farmer said the dump truck experienced a flat tire before veering through a guardrail, going down an embankment and crashing. The...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

How a sudden rain in Springfield left one driver stranded

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One Springfield commuter was met with a surprise while traveling on Friday. Larry Johnson said the events that unfolded on August 5 were unexpected. “I’ve heard people say don’t try to go through a flood, but I did not expect this to happen to me today,” Johnson said. Johnson detailed exactly how he […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire

STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally who answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the year, Levi Clymer works as a firefighter for […]
STELLA, MO
KYTV

CoxHealth reopens emergency room at Cox North after flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth reopened its emergency room at Cox North after flooding temporarily closed it Friday evening. The heavy rain flooded some patient rooms in the emergency department of the facility on North Jefferson. Crews worked quickly to clean up the mess. The staff provided care to walk-in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
