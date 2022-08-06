Some areas get rain, burn bans remain in place; Marionville City Fire grassfires this week caused by open burning

Marionville City Fire battled numerous grass fires recently. The Lawrence County burn ban remains in place. Courtesy Marionville City Fire Dept.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Although some have received rain this week across the region burn bans still remain in effect.

Friday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. the Springfield area experienced a stationary thunderstorm as described by the National Weather Service Springfield. Up to four inches of rain fell and a Flash Flood Watch was issued.

We caught motorists stranded on Chestnut Expressway near National Ave on the MoDOT Travelers App Friday about 5:15 p.m.

Marionville City Fire tell Joplin News First they didn’t get that much desired rain on Friday afternoon. The burn ban for Lawrence County remains in place.

This week they battled a fire that included miscanthus grass. The grass is about 10’ – 12′ tall.

One of two grassfires Marionville City Fire battled this week. Courtesy Marionville City Fire.

“NO BURNING,” in all caps they state online. “Crews have been busy with natural cover fires the last couple days. When we say NO BURNING it means no burning, both of these fires were started from open outdoor burning. With the current conditions being dry and windy fire will spread very quickly.”

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover stories where you live. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews1st email list so you don’t miss an article.

| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST • Marian Days 2022 begins in Carthage BIT.ly/3oFYswU • Joplin Fire rescue injured dog from cliff BIT.ly/3zXMxAU • I-44 man ID’d; ME says hit by car that fled BIT.ly/3BF14mv • Hay trailer fire sparked by cigarette BIT.ly/3d6uYpg • Missing teen in Jasper Co. BIT.ly/3oRFjrR

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.