ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

York County crash involved cow in roadway

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York report that an Aug. 5 vehicle accident involved a cow in the roadway. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. On Aug. 5 around 9 p.m.,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man found dead in Harrisburg home identified: officials

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a Harrisburg home last week. 31-year-old Curley T. Parker, III, was identified as the man found in a home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Pa. State Police investigate hit-and-run in Lebanon County

MYERSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Lebanon County on Aug. 10 around 5:30 p.m. According to Pa. State Trooper David Beohm, a young boy was riding his bike on Hilltop Road in Myerstown when he crossed the road into the northbound lane and was struck by a white vehicle traveling at a slow speed.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkesburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coroner#Traffic Accident#Abc27 News
abc27.com

Crash caused lane restriction on I-81 North near Carlisle

CARLISE, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash caused delays near Carlisle on Interstate 81 North Thursday afternoon. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 Northbound 1.9 miles south of Exit 52A- US 11 North- New Kingstown. There is a lane restriction. Get daily news, weather,...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man charged with unlicensed dealing in firearms: attorney

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Harrisburg man was indicted Wednesday on allegations that he purchased guns for other people and engaged in unlicensed dealing in firearms. Johvaughan Young, 23, allegedly purchased 13 handguns between June...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County crashes cleared

A couple crashes that happened Tuesday morning in Lancaster County have been cleared. CLEARED: A crash on Route 30 westbound at Route 222 was causing some slowdowns. CLEARED: A shoulder was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Route 222 at Butter Road.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WFMZ-TV Online

Man burned in flash of propane near Shoemakersville

PERRY TWP., Pa. — A man was injured while filling a propane cylinder near Shoemakersville on Wednesday. Fire officials said they were dispatched shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a reported hazmat at 1510 Main St. in Perry Township. Online records show that address to be the Logistics Center at Valley West.
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg stand-off suspect wanted in connection to 2020 incidents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man wanted in connection to several Harrisburg Police investigations was taken into custody after a standoff Thursday afternoon. Harrisburg Police say Rahfeek Scott was wanted in connection to three 2020 incidents. The United States Marshals Service assisted police with serving a search warrant in...
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire heavily damages old stone home in East Coventry Twp.

EAST COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - Fire chased a man from his home in Chester County. Flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the home on Old Schuylkill Road in East Coventry Township. The inside of the stone home, which we're told may date back to the 1800s, was...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

3 Suspects Sought in Theft from Old Navy Store in Exton

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department is investigating a theft from the Old Navy store located at 277 Main Street in Exton, Pennsylvania. On Monday, August 8, 2022, at 8:45 pm, three suspects allegedly stole merchandise from the store. In an attempt to identify the suspects, police have released surveillance photos.
EXTON, PA
abc27.com

Ephrata man allegedly assaults 4 hospital employees

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Ephrata have said that a man assaulted four hospital employees at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. According to Ephrata Police, 21-year-old Damon Ruoss was charged as the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred on Aug. 9. Get daily news, weather, breaking...
EPHRATA, PA
MyChesCo

Two People Found Dead in Kennett Square: Police Investigate

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Two people were found dead in Kennett Square on August 6, 2022, in an apparent murder-suicide. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Kennett Township Police Department are investigating the incident, which occurred in the 1000 block of Kaolin Rd. Police and EMS from the Longwood Fire Co. responded to the scene and found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered at the scene; no one else was inside the home.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy