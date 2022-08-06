Read full article on original website
York County crash involved cow in roadway
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York report that an Aug. 5 vehicle accident involved a cow in the roadway. On Aug. 5 around 9 p.m.,...
Man found dead in Harrisburg home identified: officials
The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a Harrisburg home last week. 31-year-old Curley T. Parker, III, was identified as the man found in a home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said.
Pa. State Police investigate hit-and-run in Lebanon County
MYERSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Lebanon County on Aug. 10 around 5:30 p.m. According to Pa. State Trooper David Beohm, a young boy was riding his bike on Hilltop Road in Myerstown when he crossed the road into the northbound lane and was struck by a white vehicle traveling at a slow speed.
Dozens scammed in Harrisburg car seller’s multi-million mile odometer tampering scheme; PSP
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of car buyers in the Harrisburg area were allegedly scammed in an odometer tampering scheme that involved over four million miles rolled back on vehicles sold online. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a family in Harrisburg was involved in unlicensed car sales on Facebook...
Truck crashes into house in Cecil County
A Cecil County house was severely damaged after a box truck crashed into it this morning. It happened on West Main Street in Cecilton.
17-year-old dies after being ‘partially pulled’ into woodchipper, Pennsylvania cops say
The teenager died from “multiple traumatic injuries,” the coroner said.
West Whiteland Police Are Searching for Identity Theft Suspect
EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 40-year-old Nafeesah M. Cooper. A warrant has been issued for her arrest after she was charged with Access Device Fraud, Identity Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, and Theft of Lost Property. If you...
Pa. EMS agency trying to pick up the pieces after shutdown, police search
DOUGLASS, Pa. — Prior to questions being raised about Gilbertsville Ambulance's finances and its longtime chief being fired, the agency was in the midst of asking the township for $100,000 in funding. This and other aspects of the crisis with which the ambulance company is now struggling were aired...
Silver Spring Township Police investigating home burglary caught on video
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police investigating a burglary caught on home surveillance video. Police say on Monday, August 1, at approximately 8:45 p.m., three suspects entered a residence on Harpers Ferry Way in Silver Spring Township. According to police, the suspects immediately went to...
Crash caused lane restriction on I-81 North near Carlisle
CARLISE, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash caused delays near Carlisle on Interstate 81 North Thursday afternoon. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 Northbound 1.9 miles south of Exit 52A- US 11 North- New Kingstown. There is a lane restriction.
Harrisburg man charged with unlicensed dealing in firearms: attorney
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Harrisburg man was indicted Wednesday on allegations that he purchased guns for other people and engaged in unlicensed dealing in firearms. Johvaughan Young, 23, allegedly purchased 13 handguns between June...
Lancaster County crashes cleared
A couple crashes that happened Tuesday morning in Lancaster County have been cleared. CLEARED: A crash on Route 30 westbound at Route 222 was causing some slowdowns. CLEARED: A shoulder was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Route 222 at Butter Road.
Man burned in flash of propane near Shoemakersville
PERRY TWP., Pa. — A man was injured while filling a propane cylinder near Shoemakersville on Wednesday. Fire officials said they were dispatched shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a reported hazmat at 1510 Main St. in Perry Township. Online records show that address to be the Logistics Center at Valley West.
Autopsies completed on man, woman who died under suspicious circumstances in York
YORK, Pa. — The York County coroner says autopsies have been completed ontwo people who died under suspicious circumstances in York. The coroner said she is awaiting toxicology results before giving an update. Police said they responded around 7 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 600 block of...
Harrisburg stand-off suspect wanted in connection to 2020 incidents
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man wanted in connection to several Harrisburg Police investigations was taken into custody after a standoff Thursday afternoon. Harrisburg Police say Rahfeek Scott was wanted in connection to three 2020 incidents. The United States Marshals Service assisted police with serving a search warrant in...
Fire heavily damages old stone home in East Coventry Twp.
EAST COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - Fire chased a man from his home in Chester County. Flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the home on Old Schuylkill Road in East Coventry Township. The inside of the stone home, which we're told may date back to the 1800s, was...
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department vehicle involved in crash
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A patrol vehicle for the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department was involved in a crash. The crash happened at the intersection of West Lexington and Temperance Hill Road in Penn Township, according to NLCRPD. There were no injuries, but the police vehicle was damaged...
3 Suspects Sought in Theft from Old Navy Store in Exton
EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department is investigating a theft from the Old Navy store located at 277 Main Street in Exton, Pennsylvania. On Monday, August 8, 2022, at 8:45 pm, three suspects allegedly stole merchandise from the store. In an attempt to identify the suspects, police have released surveillance photos.
Ephrata man allegedly assaults 4 hospital employees
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Ephrata have said that a man assaulted four hospital employees at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. According to Ephrata Police, 21-year-old Damon Ruoss was charged as the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred on Aug. 9.
Two People Found Dead in Kennett Square: Police Investigate
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Two people were found dead in Kennett Square on August 6, 2022, in an apparent murder-suicide. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Kennett Township Police Department are investigating the incident, which occurred in the 1000 block of Kaolin Rd. Police and EMS from the Longwood Fire Co. responded to the scene and found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered at the scene; no one else was inside the home.
