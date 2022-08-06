ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Carnival cruise ship rescues 24 refugees adrift at sea off coast of Cuba, photos show

By Jeff Patterson
WJBF.com
 3 days ago
fox13news.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Tampa Rapper Misses Performance After Being Arrested And Held Without Bond

Tampa rapper “Taleban Dooda” was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple charges. The charges include resisting arrest, violating probation and weapons charges. Dooda whose real name is Darren Wright was born in Tampa and says he’s had a passion for rapping since a cild. Wright quickly rose to fame after his breakout singles “2 In Da Morning” and “Tru Colors.” He has millions of internet views and collaborations with artist like Yung Bleu and 42 Dugg. Wright has had trouble with the law in the past and as of yesterday he was arrested again. The arrest caused him to miss a performance he was supposed to do at Gilt Night Club in Orlando.
TAMPA, FL
travelawaits.com

20 Florida Monthly Rentals On The Pinellas Peninsula For Snowbirds

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve earned this. You’ve earned the time off. You’ve earned the chance to get away. And now it’s time for you and yours to take on full snowbird status and head to Florida for a month or more. Where do you start, you might ask? We’re here to help! If the Pinellas Peninsula in Florida sounds appealing to you (I’ve been, trust me… it’s appealing), then we hope you take a few moments to look at these 20 rental options selected just for you. These are nearly exclusively designed for couples — your chance to truly get away from it all!
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Tropics waking up with possible development

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been quiet for over a month now which is not uncommon in June and July. August, September and October are, on average, much busier months. Right on cue, a tropical wave is about to emerge off the coast of Africa. Once it does, there is a chance it […]
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Crash along Howard Frankland Bridge jams traffic

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic along southbound Interstate 275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge was clogged Monday morning following a crash involving a semi-truck. At the time, traffic cameras showed all southbound lanes moving slowly due to the crash. There is no word yet on what exactly caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles

Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles. It’s been 30 years in the making. After Covid, the activity on The Pinellas Trail exploded to over 2,000,000 (yep 2 million) users per year. Now that this final 6.7 mile North Gap has been completed we have a complete 75 mile loop. The newly completed Gap runs from Enterprise road in Clearwater to John Chesnut Sr Park in Palm Harbor. Still a few minor improvements to be done, including a bridge over a Lake Tarpon canal. Source ABCActionNews.
PALM HARBOR, FL
wfla.com

$170K winning Florida lottery ticket sold at Tampa Publix

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A $170,000 top prize-winning lottery ticket was sold at a Tampa Publix, according to the Florida Lottery. The winning ticket was part of Monday’s Fantasy 5 drawing that saw one top prize winner. The winning numbers for August 8, 2022 were: 6, 18, 20, 23, and 29.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years

Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Blue-Green Algae Alert in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay

There’s still an alert for the blue green-algae bloom at Maximo Park, according to the Pinellas County Health Department. The toxic algae bloom was reported on June 30, and the beach was closed to prevent swimming and other water activities. “We expect the warnings to be posted for the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

