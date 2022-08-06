Carnival cruise ship rescues 24 refugees adrift at sea off coast of Cuba, photos show

Read on www.wjbf.com
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
850wftl.com
Keys couple beats snorkeler with fishing rod for swimming too close to their waterfront home
STOCK ISLAND, FL– — A Florida Keys couple is now behind bars after they allegedly beat a snorkeler over the head with a fishing rod and pole because they believed he was swimming too close to their home. The incident occurred on Sunday near the dock of a...
Florida mom missing for 1 month after mysterious disappearance in Tampa
One month has passed since a Florida mother mysteriously disappeared after she was last seen taking a non-stop bus from Fort Myers to Tampa on July 8.
St. Pete man left bloodied after couple attacks him in snorkeling dispute: deputies
A St. Petersburg man was hurt in a bloody attack Sunday while snorkeling in the Florida Keys, according to deputies.
fox13news.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
wild941.com
Tampa Rapper Misses Performance After Being Arrested And Held Without Bond
Tampa rapper “Taleban Dooda” was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple charges. The charges include resisting arrest, violating probation and weapons charges. Dooda whose real name is Darren Wright was born in Tampa and says he’s had a passion for rapping since a cild. Wright quickly rose to fame after his breakout singles “2 In Da Morning” and “Tru Colors.” He has millions of internet views and collaborations with artist like Yung Bleu and 42 Dugg. Wright has had trouble with the law in the past and as of yesterday he was arrested again. The arrest caused him to miss a performance he was supposed to do at Gilt Night Club in Orlando.
travelawaits.com
20 Florida Monthly Rentals On The Pinellas Peninsula For Snowbirds
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve earned this. You’ve earned the time off. You’ve earned the chance to get away. And now it’s time for you and yours to take on full snowbird status and head to Florida for a month or more. Where do you start, you might ask? We’re here to help! If the Pinellas Peninsula in Florida sounds appealing to you (I’ve been, trust me… it’s appealing), then we hope you take a few moments to look at these 20 rental options selected just for you. These are nearly exclusively designed for couples — your chance to truly get away from it all!
Blue-green algae bloom alert issued for Hillsborough County
A blue-green algae bloom alert has been issued for Hillsborough County, the health department announced Tuesday.
Pedestrian fatally struck by motorist on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa Tuesday morning.
Tropics waking up with possible development
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been quiet for over a month now which is not uncommon in June and July. August, September and October are, on average, much busier months. Right on cue, a tropical wave is about to emerge off the coast of Africa. Once it does, there is a chance it […]
Wimauma Sabor & Soul Food Tour offers tasty history lesson
Wimauma Sabor & Soul Food Tour offers a tasty history lesson on the town's Hispanic and African-American origins.
FedEx driver killed in Hillsborough County crash
FORT LONESOME, Fla. — A FedEx delivery driver was killed in a crash Monday morning in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. State Road 674 at Katie Stanaland Road, according to an agency crash report. Troopers say the FedEx van,...
Bradenton police find lost 5-year-old’s parents
Bradenton police are looking for the family of a 5-year-old girl who they said was found wandering barefoot around the city Sunday morning.
Crash along Howard Frankland Bridge jams traffic
TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic along southbound Interstate 275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge was clogged Monday morning following a crash involving a semi-truck. At the time, traffic cameras showed all southbound lanes moving slowly due to the crash. There is no word yet on what exactly caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
995qyk.com
Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles
Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles. It’s been 30 years in the making. After Covid, the activity on The Pinellas Trail exploded to over 2,000,000 (yep 2 million) users per year. Now that this final 6.7 mile North Gap has been completed we have a complete 75 mile loop. The newly completed Gap runs from Enterprise road in Clearwater to John Chesnut Sr Park in Palm Harbor. Still a few minor improvements to be done, including a bridge over a Lake Tarpon canal. Source ABCActionNews.
wfla.com
$170K winning Florida lottery ticket sold at Tampa Publix
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A $170,000 top prize-winning lottery ticket was sold at a Tampa Publix, according to the Florida Lottery. The winning ticket was part of Monday’s Fantasy 5 drawing that saw one top prize winner. The winning numbers for August 8, 2022 were: 6, 18, 20, 23, and 29.
995qyk.com
Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years
Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
Tampa’s Moffitt Cancer Center mourns death of board of advisors member Olivia Newton-John
Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa released a statement Monday evening recognizing Newton-John for her work as a health care advocate.
thegabber.com
Blue-Green Algae Alert in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay
There’s still an alert for the blue green-algae bloom at Maximo Park, according to the Pinellas County Health Department. The toxic algae bloom was reported on June 30, and the beach was closed to prevent swimming and other water activities. “We expect the warnings to be posted for the...
