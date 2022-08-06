Read on www.arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
Related
tucsonlifestyle.com
This is Trailer Country
An explosion of colorful murals by local artists pop from the bright yellow walls, and the parking lot houses a quirky menagerie of vintage cars. A few yards away sits the motel’s collection of mostly midcentury campers that serve as guest rooms. Jade Jose, 33, and her mother, Toni...
KOLD-TV
How historic climate funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Tucson and Arizonans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Inflation Reduction Act includes the largest climate action investment in U.S. history: $369 billion. Here in Arizona, scientists say we are continuing to see climate change at the forefront with an increase in heat waves and 20-year mega drought. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero...
24/7 complaint hotline available to residents living near University of Arizona
Residents in neighborhoods surrounding campus can call 520-282-3649 24/7 to report issues related to the university.
The Flight Deal
American: Phoenix / Tucson – Auckland, New Zealand. $892 (Basic Economy) / $1,012 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix New Times
Eegee's First Caffeinated Drink is Here. Try the Macchiato Buzz
Beloved Tucson fast food chain eegee's has launched its first-ever caffeinated drink, the Macchiato Buzz. Eegee's first opened in Tucson in 1971 and is known for its grinder sandwiches, ranch fries, and namesake frozen treats that blur the line between drink and dessert. Flavors typically include fruits like watermelon, pineapple, and cherry, and come with tiny bits of fruit sprinkled throughout.
thevailvoice.com
Sabino Canyon Crawler to Offer Night Tour
Starting this Saturday, July 16, Sabino Canyon Crawler will offer a night ride at 8 p.m. on Saturdays through October at the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Tickets may be purchased online at. www.SabinoCanyonCrawler.com. The Crawler shuttle seats up to 60 people and depending on demand, two shuttles might be in...
thevailvoice.com
Memaw’s Turquoise Nuggets
In 2001, my husband and I, with four children ages 9, 4, 2 and 10-months-old, purchased a piece of property in Vail, south of I-10. Before JD Ranch Estates. Before Sonoita Hills and Windmill Ridge at Mountain View Ranch. Before the Rincon Valley Fire District Station 2. When it still felt like we lived ‘out in the country’.
tucsonlifestyle.com
Happy Trailers to You!
It’s a familiar story by now. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, shutting down most of our indoor pastimes, the nation headed outside. We went to local parks, state parks, and national parks. We took walks. We hiked. We ran. We went cycling, boating, sailing, skiing, and golfing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tucson hiking trails experience a rise in car break-ins
The Pima County Sheriffs' Department released a public service announcement warning local hikers of a recent spike in vehicle break-ins at three popular trail head parking lots.
thevailvoice.com
The Vail Brothers, Their Adventures and Role in Vail’s Story
Walter Vail stepped out of a stagecoach onto the dusty streets of Tucson in 1876. Twenty-four years old, with a keen sense of purpose, Walter intended to become a successful businessman and rancher. Walter left New Jersey soon after turning 21. His quest led him to Virginia City, Nevada where he worked as a time keeper in the silver mines. By all accounts he worked hard and above board but Virginia City was a rough and lawless place. It wasn’t long before his savings were stolen, and all his hard work had come to naught. After this devastating set-back, he sought advice from his Uncle Nathan who recommended he head to Tucson and look for land there.
KGUN 9
Monsoon stays active with daily thunderstorm chances
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Afternoon, evening, and overnight storms continue. With our high pressure in a favorable position, we will continue to see daily storms and flash flood potential. We can expect afternoon, evening, and possibly more overnight storms through the week. Daytime temperatures will remain near seasonal norms....
SignalsAZ
Vote for Tucson to Win Dog Park Grant
Tucson has been nominated for a PetSafe® dog park grant to help build a new dog park at Lincoln Park and here is your chance to vote for Tucson. This dog park will be grass and have three separate areas to help support the maintenance of the park. With this grant, Tucson will be able to add more amenities to the dog park that the community is dreaming of, like a water spray feature to keep cool during the extreme heat during the summer and a giant obstacle course for the dogs to play on and enjoy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Power Outages across Southern Arizona
Heavy Monsoon storms causing power outages for TEP and Tirco customers Tuesday early Tuesday morning. Crews have been dispatch for both providers.
KOLD-TV
American Red Cross sees desperate need for diversity in blood donors
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The national blood shortage is critical across the nation. With a decrease in donors, it leads to a less diverse blood pool for the people who depend on it. “It’s dire and I think making more people aware that we need people of color...
SignalsAZ
Tucson Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair Calls for Vendors
Tucson Parks and Recreation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair in Reid Park. This event has been held for more than three decades, attracting more than 140 vendors from all over the Southwest. All items must be unique, handmade goods that provide shoppers with a high-quality and diverse selection of items.
kjzz.org
Raytheon nails down $96 million Navy missile contract
The U.S. Navy will pay Raytheon Missile & Defense in Tucson $96 million to maintain and recertify a key ship-defense missile system. The contract finalizes terms, specifications and price for work that will support the Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM) and the NATO SeaSparrow Missile Systems program. Begun in 1968, the...
Tucson nonprofit Higher Ground receives $2.3 million grant
Nonprofit Higher Ground provides partnerships to schools in underserved communities specific to what the school needs. The CEO hopes to continue this work with the grant.
thevailvoice.com
Vail organizing Dar Chapter
JoAnne is an active member of the Tombstone Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. She is very excited to be working alongside Kelly and Sierra Hansen and the organizing team to bring DAR to Vail. JoAnne is a proud Navy Brat, having had the good fortune to live in Keflavik,...
multihousingnews.com
Tucson Property Trades for $39M
The buyer intends to continue the renovation process. Vertical Street Ventures has acquired Metro Tucson, a multifamily property in Tucson, Ariz., for $38.5 million, or $165,948 per unit. Marcus & Millichap‘s Institutional Property Advisors represented the seller, a private individual, and procured the buyer. The community last traded in 2021 for $19 million, according to Yardi Matrix data.
KGUN 9
Monsoon stays active through the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an active weekend, Monsoon will get another boost in moisture this week. Overnight showers will clear through the morning hours, and likely delay redevelopment during the afternoon. That said, we can expect a 50% chance for more storms in Tucson this afternoon, or possibly...
Comments / 6