A hot and humid night on Seaside Heights boardwalk (PHOTOS)

Is Renting The Jersey Shore House In Seaside Heights, NJ Worth It?
I’m sure we’ve all been tempted to vacation in Seaside Heights, NJ, and live out our Jersey Shore dreams, but did you know you can stay in the actual house?. Jersey Shore premiered on MTV back in 2009 and ever since then, the house they used for filming in Seaside Heights has become an iconic part of pop culture.
Jersey Shore revelers endure soaring temperatures in Long Branch
News 12’s Kimberly Kravitz went down to Pier Village in Long Branch to talk to people about handling the heat.
Would This Be a Perfect Location for a Cracker Barrel Restaurant in Brick, New Jersey
I was recently traveling through Brick Township when I noticed once again that the former Fins restaurant sits empty and looking for a new tenant and a new chance on life on busy Route 88 in Brick Township. Signs can be seen at the location of Brixmor. The investment corporation's slogan is "We focus on the perfect fit: your retail passion with local community culture." So will they bring in a new business to the location and if so who or what?
Absolutely Stunning Home For Sale on West Point Island in Lavallette, NJ
I remember the first time I ever visited Lavallette Beach. It was probably ten or eleven years ago with my then girlfriends family (she'll be my wife at the end of this week), and I was immediately enamored with the quaint little beach town. I loved Iceberg Ice Cream, The...
Fire totally destroys kitchen at East Brunswick, NJ restaurant
EAST BRUNSWICK — A chain restaurant suffered serious fire damage early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. at the Red Lobster on Route 18, according to East Brunswick police. Fire crews alerted by the alarm were able to quickly extinguish the flames. No workers, police or...
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
This is Awesome Construction is Underway on New Panera Bread in Manahawkin, NJ
I was just out for a bite to eat with April and Mom, we decided to hit Chick-Fil-A on Route 72 in Manahawkin. This location is soon to be home to a new Panera Bread restaurant as well. It will be a combo location with Chick-Fil-A and Panera Bread. When we got there recently I was pleasantly surprised to see the progress on the new restaurant in Stafford Township.
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New Jersey
A highly anticipated new restaurant will be opening soon in New Jersey. Don't you love when a new restaurant opens in your neighborhood? If you've been in the mood to try something new, you'll be delighted to learn that Mona Souvlaki, a highly anticipated Greek restaurant, will be opening soon in Jersey City.
Secret Tea Room returns to Reeves-Reed Arboretum
After a summer hiatus, the Secret Tea Room is returning to Reeves-Reed Arboretum on Aug. 31. Brought to the Arboretum by local Summit resident Richard Wright, the Secret Tea Room’s spring events were sold out. Taking inspiration from world-renowned tea rooms like the Savoy in London, the Secret Tea Room “provides a comparable experience” in historic Wisner House at the arboretum.
Travel to the Upside Down at Brick, NJ family’s ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween light show
BRICK — If you love the Netflix hit series, “Stranger Things” and Halloween, you’re going to love this spooky treat. When you think of holiday light shows, you probably first think of Christmas, right?. Well, a township family will be hosting “A Stranger Things Halloween Light...
TOMS RIVER: PICTURES OF MOTHER NATURE IN ACTION
A follower shared these beautiful pictures of the storm that wreaked havoc over Ocean County tonight. These pictures were taken this evening in the Cedar Grove area of Toms River. A very special Thank you to Matt Seitz for sharing his photos.
Work Continues on the New Fantastic Veterans Administration Center in Toms River, New Jersey
This is a fantastic addition to making a better quality of life for our area Veterans here in New Jersey and it's conveniently located right here in Ocean County. Right in Toms River along Hooper Avenue. Toms River Mayor Mo Hill (Pictured Above) was a big supporter of the VA...
Check out this $2.95M bay front home for sale on an exclusive Jersey Shore island
Island life at the Jersey Shore could be yours for just under $3 million. There’s a home listed for sale on the prestigious West Point Island in Lavallette. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home is bay front on Pershing Boulevard and priced at $2.95 million. The half-moon shaped piece of land...
Beauty to the Block brings the heat to Trenton
Diane Bellamy says when she opened In His Image Hair Studio in Trenton with her husband Antonio five years ago, she included a plan to bring “beauty to the block” by setting aside a day each year to offer free hairstyles for the needy. “I knew this is...
Outdoor movie and music series continues in Union County
Union County’s annual Family Flix and Summer Arts series of free outdoor movies and concerts continues with events today, tomorrow and Aug. 17. “As the summer comes to a close, we welcome everyone to enjoy free entertainment and family-friendly activities in our Union County parks,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Rebecca L. Williams.
Beyond The Farm: So much to see, so much love at Allaire Community Farm in Wall, NJ
If you haven't taken a trip to the corner of Baileys Corners Road in Wall Township where Allaire Community Farm is, you need to take that ride with your family, kids, friends, whoever, and enjoy all that they have to offer there -- and it's more than just animals and a farm, it's a home.
TOMS RIVER: FIRE AT CARMONA-BOLEN FUNERAL HOME
Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fire at the Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home on Main Street in downtown Toms River. There are firemen on the roof but no flames are showing at this time. If additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
Art House Cares Grant will help Kent Jackman get ‘A Long Way from Homely’ off ground
In between working on shows like “Law & Order” and being a regular on the “Apollo Comedy Hour,” Kent Jackman has made a life well-served by the theater and found a way to make the skills he’s honed serve others. The longtime Jersey City resident...
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
