ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside Heights, NJ

A hot and humid night on Seaside Heights boardwalk (PHOTOS)

By Ed Murray
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nj.com

Comments / 1

Related
92.7 WOBM

Would This Be a Perfect Location for a Cracker Barrel Restaurant in Brick, New Jersey

I was recently traveling through Brick Township when I noticed once again that the former Fins restaurant sits empty and looking for a new tenant and a new chance on life on busy Route 88 in Brick Township. Signs can be seen at the location of Brixmor. The investment corporation's slogan is "We focus on the perfect fit: your retail passion with local community culture." So will they bring in a new business to the location and if so who or what?
BRICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seaside Heights, NJ
Seaside Heights, NJ
Lifestyle
New Jersey 101.5

No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaside#Humid#Boardwalk#The Shore Shot
NJ.com

Secret Tea Room returns to Reeves-Reed Arboretum

After a summer hiatus, the Secret Tea Room is returning to Reeves-Reed Arboretum on Aug. 31. Brought to the Arboretum by local Summit resident Richard Wright, the Secret Tea Room’s spring events were sold out. Taking inspiration from world-renowned tea rooms like the Savoy in London, the Secret Tea Room “provides a comparable experience” in historic Wisner House at the arboretum.
SUMMIT, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PICTURES OF MOTHER NATURE IN ACTION

A follower shared these beautiful pictures of the storm that wreaked havoc over Ocean County tonight. These pictures were taken this evening in the Cedar Grove area of Toms River. A very special Thank you to Matt Seitz for sharing his photos.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NJ.com

Beauty to the Block brings the heat to Trenton

Diane Bellamy says when she opened In His Image Hair Studio in Trenton with her husband Antonio five years ago, she included a plan to bring “beauty to the block” by setting aside a day each year to offer free hairstyles for the needy. “I knew this is...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Outdoor movie and music series continues in Union County

Union County’s annual Family Flix and Summer Arts series of free outdoor movies and concerts continues with events today, tomorrow and Aug. 17. “As the summer comes to a close, we welcome everyone to enjoy free entertainment and family-friendly activities in our Union County parks,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Rebecca L. Williams.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FIRE AT CARMONA-BOLEN FUNERAL HOME

Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fire at the Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home on Main Street in downtown Toms River. There are firemen on the roof but no flames are showing at this time. If additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy