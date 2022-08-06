Carnival cruise ship rescues 24 refugees adrift at sea off coast of Cuba, photos show

Read on www.wtrf.com
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Click10.com
Florida Keys couple attacks tourist for snorkeling too close to their dock, deputies say
MARATHON, Fla. – A Florida Keys couple left a man bleeding after they attacked him for snorkeling close to their waterfront property on Sunday near Marathon, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. The victim’s relatives, who were in a boat about 25 yards from shore, told deputies that...
thatssotampa.com
Tampa International Airport restrooms up for “Best Bathroom in America”
Tampa International Airport continues to be the standard bearer for airports across the United States and the world. It’s currently up for a different kind of award courtesy of the Cintas Corporation. The Cintas America’s Best Restroom Contest showcases the best public restrooms in the U.S. and awards one lucky winner with $2,500 in Cintas products and services.
Sarasota police warn beachgoers to stay away from mating manatees
"It kind of looks like a mess in the water. It looks like animals in distress however it's quite natural," said Lauren Brandkamp with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.
ospreyobserver.com
“Chill In Riverview” With Mural On The Side Of 7-Eleven At U.S. Hwy. 301 And Big Bend Rd.
Do you live by the area of U.S. Highway 301 in Riverview? If so, drive by the local 7-Eleven on the corner of U.S. Highway 301 and Big Bend Road to see a beautiful mural. This mural was made by Vanessa Parra and Juan Pablo Parra, co-principal artists and co-owners of CAPco LLC, and their crew.
click orlando
🐘Myakka Elephant Ranch offers an ele-phantastic experience in Manatee County
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. – Floridians can get up close to the largest existing land animal and help care for them at the Myakka Elephant Ranch in Manatee County. The Myakka Elephant Ranch is a nonprofit conservation center in Myakka City that strives to educate guests on elephant conservation while providing a memorable experience.
Family uncovers patent for citrus bowls in Tampa storage unit
Brothers John and Garrett Honeycutt were cleaning out their family's storage unit in Tampa this weekend when they came across some odd bowls at the bottom of a box.They were about to toss the decorative ceramics when Garrett pulled from a rusty file cabinet an envelope marked "DESIGN PATENT, FRUIT BOWL."Inside were drawings, documents, letters and ... a stamped and sealed design patent — #203.515 — for a coupling design for bowls in which fruit fills a small central bowl, and crushed ice fills the surrounding cavity to keep the fruit cold. Photo: Ben Montgomery/AxiosFlashback: The inventor was the brothers'...
Florida mom missing for 1 month after mysterious disappearance in Tampa
One month has passed since a Florida mother mysteriously disappeared after she was last seen taking a non-stop bus from Fort Myers to Tampa on July 8.
travelawaits.com
20 Florida Monthly Rentals On The Pinellas Peninsula For Snowbirds
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve earned this. You’ve earned the time off. You’ve earned the chance to get away. And now it’s time for you and yours to take on full snowbird status and head to Florida for a month or more. Where do you start, you might ask? We’re here to help! If the Pinellas Peninsula in Florida sounds appealing to you (I’ve been, trust me… it’s appealing), then we hope you take a few moments to look at these 20 rental options selected just for you. These are nearly exclusively designed for couples — your chance to truly get away from it all!
Blue-green algae bloom alert issued for Hillsborough County
A blue-green algae bloom alert has been issued for Hillsborough County, the health department announced Tuesday.
Pedestrian fatally struck by motorist on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa Tuesday morning.
fox13news.com
Grand Prix Tampa items head to auction after business permanently closes
TAMPA, Fla. - Grand Prix Tampa closed its doors last week after 40 years of operation, and now the facility is having an "everything must go" auction. That includes anything from go-karts, pool tables, and prizes from the arcade. There are over 400 items you can bid on. A preview...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice motorcyclist dies in crash on State Road 681
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice man has died following a motorcycle crash Monday in Sarasota County. The crash happened at U.S. 41 at State Road 681 near Venice. The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the man was travelling from an interstate exit ramp when he lost control of the bike and struck a steel and wood beam guardrail. The 66-year-old man was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.
wlrn.org
'Every emergency doctor' will see an opioid overdose each shift, says a Tampa ER doctor
Florida has seen an “exponential rise” in overdoses linked to fentanyl, according to the state department of health, which issued a public health alert in July. In Florida, and around the nation, doctors say the epidemic is now disproportionately affecting people of color. “"I will go to work...
Deputies find missing Florida man with help of Bluetooth tracking device
A missing Hernando County man was found with the help of a Bluetooth tracking device, the sheriff's office said.
wbtw.com
Tropics waking up with possible development
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been quiet for over a month now, which is not uncommon in June and July. August, September and October are, on average, much busier months. Right on cue, a tropical wave is about to emerge off the coast of Africa. Once it...
79-year-old Lutz man dies in Montana climbing incident
Authorities have identified a Florida man who died while climbing in Montana's Glacier National Park.
Missing Person Alert issued for Bradenton woman
Bradenton Police Department issued a Missing and Endangered Adult Alert for a woman in Bradenton on Monday evening.
Lanes reopen after crash on Howard Frankland Bridge
A crash was affecting traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge Monday morning.
FedEx driver killed in Hillsborough County crash
FORT LONESOME, Fla. — A FedEx delivery driver was killed in a crash Monday morning in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. State Road 674 at Katie Stanaland Road, according to an agency crash report. Troopers say the FedEx van,...
