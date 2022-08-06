ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Vesey reportedly set to reunite with Rangers

By Brian La Rose
A Jimmy Vesey-Rangers reunion is "on the horizon." Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Vesey spent the first three seasons of his career as a member of the Rangers before bouncing around in recent years. However, it appears a return to New York is "on the horizon,' as Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports that the unrestricted free agent is expected to sign with the Rangers.

After opting not to sign with Nashville and later Buffalo, Vesey became one of the more prominent mid-August college free agents in recent memory. He eventually agreed to join the Rangers and was a serviceable depth scorer, notching 50 goals and 40 assists in 240 games over three seasons.

Things haven’t gone as well since then as the 29-year-old has moved around frequently. In the last three seasons, he has only put up half of the points that he did with New York while playing for four different teams — Buffalo, Toronto, Vancouver and New Jersey. Vesey spent last season with the Devils, collecting eight goals and seven assists in 68 games while averaging 14:25 per night.

Brooks suggests that Vesey’s contract should check in at or around the league minimum of $750K, making it a low-risk proposition. If he’s able to secure a spot at the end of their roster, he’ll give them some low-cost depth. If he’s unable to do so, the Rangers can clear his entire contract off the books by waiving him and sending him to AHL Hartford.

After starting his career with plenty of fanfare, Vesey has seen his stock drop quickly as of late. With that in mind, a return to the one team that he had some success with makes a lot of sense as he looks to get back on track and extend his NHL career.

