ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Sets Turtle Record With Most Loggerhead Nests Ever Counted on the Beach –LOOK

By Good News Network
Good News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.goodnewsnetwork.org

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River

ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
ROME, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Government
atlantafi.com

Georgia National Fair 2022: Dates, Times, Info

One of the best times you can have outdoors in the Peach state is to attend the Georgia National Fair. And guess what: It’s happening soon. The Georgia National Fair is back and so are armband days. Purchase an armband and enjoy unlimited rides for one flat price. Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too

Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Dodd
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
GEORGIA STATE
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Fall Fairs in Georgia to Visit (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Fall in the state of Georgia is one of our favorite times of year, and thankfully it’s just around the corner. We love it when the air turns crisp and cool (heat...
GEORGIA STATE
douglasnow.com

Coffee has second highest number of children in foster care in Georgia

According to a recent statewide report, Coffee County ranked second in the most children in foster care based on population. Without population being considered, Coffee County remained in the top 12 counties with the most children currently in the system. The report, compiled with data from the Adoption and Foster...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loggerhead Turtle#Endangered Sea Turtles#Loggerhead Sea Turtle#Beaches#Dnr
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid High School Football Coaches in Georgia 2022

Georgia high school football coaches keep getting big paychecks of $100,000 or more. According to records obtained by First Coast News, at least 44 high school football coaches made more than $100,000 during the 2017-2018 school year. The number of coaches making at least $100,000 has doubled since the 2014-2015 school year. It depends a lot on what that coach has to offer.
GEORGIA STATE
DeanLand

You'll Love Lula Falls, But Don't Even Think About Exploring This Georgia Geological Wonder Without Reservations

Since moving to Georgia and pursuing waterfall hiking as a hobby, we’ve been taunted and tantalized by wonderful pictures from Lula Falls, a Georgia geological gem. Located in the Northwest corner of the state, wedged between Cloudland Canyon’s twin falls to the South and Chattanooga’s natural, commercial and Civil War attractions to the North, Lula Falls remained on our “to-do” list, but never seemed to get checked off.
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 1-7)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Meet Goose: This sweet pup gets a prosthetic paw from a Mercer Alumnus. A prosthetic arm or leg can give a person a new outlook on life and make them feel whole. The same can be true for animals, too. One Mercer grad makes prosthetics for a living and shows us the prosthetic paw he made for a sweet pup. Most days, Goose heads to work with his owner, Mercer grad Chris Scrivner who works for Boland Prosthetic and Orthotics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy