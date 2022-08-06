ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunman shoots man multiple times from car

By Matt Meyer
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Someone shot a man multiple times after an argument on a street in southeast San Diego Friday evening, police said.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on K Street near 26th Street, just south of Grant Hill Neighborhood Park, according to a San Diego police news release.

The victim was walking down the street with another man when a silver sedan pulled alongside them, police said. The men argued with at least one person inside the car until someone in the vehicle pulled out a gun and opened fire. The shooter hit the man multiple times.

The sedan sped off, heading west on K Street, while someone called police and paramedics to the area, officials said. An ambulance rushed the man to the hospital for treatment. He was expected to survive his wounds.

Authorities did not have a detailed description of the car or anyone inside it, including how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Investigators also didn’t know what spurred the argument.

Detectives asked anyone with information to call San Diego police on their non-emergency line, or contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers.

