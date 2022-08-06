Lifeguards pull drowning person from water at Mayflower Beach in Dennis

Read on capecoddaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Day In History: Tornadoes Blow Roof Off Cape Cod Inn & Cause Extensive DamageDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
capecoddaily.com
FIREFIGHTER TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL DUE TO THE HEAT WHILE BATTLING WAREHAM FIRE
The following is a statement from John Walcek of the Wareham Fire Department: “On Sunday August 7, at 11:10 p.m., the Wareham Fire Department responded to an address on Longmeadow Drive for a report of a fire. Capt. Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 1 quickly arrived, and found multiple items burning directly in front of the garage. The fire was quickly knocked down, however firefighters had to perform extensive overhaul to ensure there was no extension to the home. One firefighter was transported to Tobey Hospital for treatment of a heat related issue. Engines 1 and 5 along with Tower 1 responded to the scene. Engine 4 and an Onset Engine stood by at the Main Street station. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A total of 25 career and call firefighters operated under the command of Chief of Department John Kelley.” The current condition of the transported firefighter was unknown at the time of this report. HN has reached out to WFD and will provide updates as they become available. [WFD images/HN edits] P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Ray Charles… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] * IMPORTANT HN NOTE: Readers always ask how they can donate to keep our camera’s rolling (and hopefully expand our coverage as well). But did you know that Hyannis News is already partially funded by viewers like you! And our goal is to keep HN’s content FREE for everyone to enjoy. But HN needs your ongoing help and support to keep our uniquely independent coverage moving forward… Please consider supporting HN’s efforts by either donating or advertising your business in our “Business Card Directory” below. (NOTE: HN had over 8.5 million page views last year! Ask about advertising options at rjbastille@yahoo.com ) OR CLICK HERE TO CONTRIBUTE NOW ! And thank you for helping HN. Stay tuned! *** CLICK HERE – SUBSCRIBE TO HN ON YOUTUBE! *** By subscribing directly to HyannisNews.com on YouTube, you can choose to be notified the moment every breaking HN Video is released! (It also helps support HN! And it’s FREE!) The post FIREFIGHTER TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL DUE TO THE HEAT WHILE BATTLING WAREHAM FIRE first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capecoddaily.com
Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Eastham
EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the bike trail near the Doane Rock picnic area sometime after 3 PM. The victim reportedly suffered head injuries. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the ball field behind the Eastham Town Hall to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. […] The post Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Wareham firefighters able to keep flames from spreading to house, one firefighter taken to hospital.
WAREHAM – On Sunday August 7, at 11:10 PM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to an address on Longmeadow Drive for a report of a fire. Capt. Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 1 quickly arrived, and found multiple items burning directly in front of the garage. The fire was quickly knocked down, however […] The post Wareham firefighters able to keep flames from spreading to house, one firefighter taken to hospital. appeared first on CapeCod.com.
hyannisnews.com
TWO TRANSPORTED SUFFERING SERIOUS INJURIES AFTER MOTORCYCLE CRASH IN WEST BARNSTABLE
WEST BARNSTABLE – The crash happened on the Service Road (which runs parallel to Rte. 6) near Saddler Lane last evening around 11:00 p.m.. Police received a call about a tree that had fallen on a motorcycle and somebody screaming for help. There was also a second person reportedly down in the middle of the roadway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecoddaily.com
Two people seriously injured in motorcycle crash in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in West Barnstable sometime before 11 PM. The crash happened on the Service Road at Saddler Lane. At least one of the victims was thrown from the motorcycle on impact. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it was not immediately available so […] The post Two people seriously injured in motorcycle crash in West Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Wind whipped brush fire breaks out along Sandwich Road in Bourne
BOURNE – A brush fire fanned by strong winds made for quite a site along Sandwich Road in Bourne early Tuesday afternoon. Upwards to an acre was burned. No injuries were reported. The post Wind whipped brush fire breaks out along Sandwich Road in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Car crashes into pole on Station Avenue near D-Y High School in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A car struck a pole on Station Avenue in Yarmouth near D-Y High School about 7 PM Sunday evening. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating reports two vehicles may have been racing before the crash. Photos by John...
capecod.com
Tractor-trailer rolls over spills asphalt in Wareham
WAREHAM – Wareham Fire reports that Monday afternoon, Shift 3 responded out to the ramp from Route 58 onto I-495 South for the report of a tractor trailer rollover. C1, C2, E1 & R1 responded to the scene. Companies shut down the ramp, tended to the operator to check for injuries and addressed any hazards from the tractor trailer. Just be advised that units are still on scene and ramp will be shut down until the tractor trailer has been removed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Several people rescued from sinking boat near entrance to Cape Cod Canal in Bourne
BOURNE, Mass. — Multiple people are safe after they were rescued from a sinking boat off the coast of Bourne, Massachusetts. U.S. Coast Guard officials said their agency did not respond to the scene, but noted that Bourne firefighters got several people off that boat with the help of good Samaritans.
liveboston617.org
Stabbing Victim Dropped Off at BMC ER Overnight
On Monday, at approximately 2:05 AM, Boston Police received a 911 call from Boston Medical Staff that a walk in stabbing victim had self presented at the Emergency Department. The patient claimed that they were working on their car when they cut themself but their injuries appeared to match those of a stab wound. BCM alerted the police and multiple officers arrived to question the patient.
capecoddaily.com
Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham
EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured while riding along the Cape Cod Rail Trail in Eastham. The incident happened about 11 AM Friday near Governor Prence Road. A MedFlight helicopter was inquired on but was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details […] The post Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Five people including a baby rescued from currents off Chatham
CHATHAM – The Chatham Harbormaster reports that at approximately 2:50 PM Friday afternoon, Chatham Assistant Harbormaster Ron Tayson and EMT crewmember Brooke Hall were on patrol in the Stage Harbor channel when they observed four adults and one baby in the water being swept out into the channel by the strong currents and brisk winds. […] The post Five people including a baby rescued from currents off Chatham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capecoddaily.com
Chatham Beach Closes Due to Man O’ War Sighting
CHATHAM – A Chatham beach saw closures this afternoon following similar incidents this past weekend due to a number of Man O’ War found washed ashore. Chatham officials closed Harding’s Beach to swimming until 1:30 today due to two reported man o’ war. The closing follows other beach shutdowns that occurred Saturday and Sunday at […] The post Chatham Beach Closes Due to Man O’ War Sighting appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Updated: Medflight called by Wellfleet paramedics for severe hand injury
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury and other trauma. Initial reports were that a fireworks accident was to blame. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter.
whdh.com
Jellyfish sightings close 2 Mass. beaches
CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jellyfish sightings in Chatham has prompted the closure of two popular Cape Cod beaches. Portuguese Man O’ War jellyfish washed on shore at Harding’s Beach and Ridgevale Beach. The jellyfish’s sting is rarely deadly but can be very painful to people. No one was...
fallriverreporter.com
Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts
A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
New Bedford Police Make 10 Arrests at Portuguese Feast
NEW BEDFORD — Police in New Bedford arrested 10 people during the four-day Feast of the Blessed Sacrament this past week, according to police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola. They were taken into custody for a variety of offenses including disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest, Carola noted.
capecoddaily.com
Online Scheduling Available for Cape Cod Healthcare Pharmacies
HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has opened an online portal to schedule prescriptions and immunizations at their pharmacies, located at Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital. The website offers patients the chance to schedule refills and other services at their full-service pharmacies. Proper forms for immunizations such as flu shots can be found online as […] The post Online Scheduling Available for Cape Cod Healthcare Pharmacies appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Police renew call for information on missing Massachusetts woman marking three years since her disappearance
Police have renewed the call for information concerning the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman, who had unconfirmed sightings in Fall River at one point. The Hanson Police Department has been investigating the disappearance of Sandra E. Crispo who would now be 57 years old. They say they have not stopped searching for her.
capecoddaily.com
HazMat technicians called to Falmouth
FALMOUTH – State Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Falmouth sometime before 6 PM Monday. The incident was reported at a residence on Maravista Avenue where a 55 gallon drum of an unknown substance was located. Further details were not immediately available. The post HazMat technicians called to Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Comments / 0