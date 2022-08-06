Jefferson City woman dies when she's ejected from her scooter during a 3-vehicle crash

Read on www.kjluradio.com
kjluradio.com
Kansas City man seriously injured in alcohol-related crash in Camden County
A Kansas City man is seriously injured in a suspected alcohol-related single-vehicle crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Gregory Hepner, 41, was driving on Bumper Hill Road, east of Route D, last night, when he ran off the left side of the road. Troopers say Hepner overturned and was thrown from his vehicle.
939theeagle.com
Jefferson City woman dies in motorcycle crash
A Jefferson City woman is dead after a crash involving two motorcycles in Cole County. State troopers say the crash happened on Highway 54 west of Route C-C late Friday night. Investigators say a car driven be a 16-year old changed lanes, started skidding, and hit two motorcycles in the other lane.
Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
St. Robert mother, dauther, seriously injured in UTV crash in Osage County
A mother and daughter from St. Robert are injured in a UTV accident in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Sophia Honan, 19, was riding in a UTV on County Road 505 west of Westphalia Saturday morning when the driver lost control while driving over gravel in a curve. The vehicle then overturned, ejecting Honan.
kjluradio.com
Tipton man killed in alcohol-related motorycycle crash in Moniteau County
One Tipton man is killed, another is seriously injured, in an alcohol-related motorcycle crash just west of their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports says Charles Gagnon, 59, was a passenger on a bike heading down Highway 50 Saturday night. The bike ran off the side of the road and overturned, ejecting Gagnon and the driver, David Burnett, 45.
kjluradio.com
Man arrested after several burglaries, vehicle thefts reported in Gasconade County
A Franklin County man is arrested after several burglaries and a vehicle theft in Gasconade County. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a suspicious person report in the 1900 block of Epple Road near Hermann last Tuesday. While deputies were driving to the scene,they received a second call of a burglary in progress in the area.
kjluradio.com
Iowa man seriously injured in Camden County motorcycle crash
An Iowa man is seriously injured when his motorcycle is struck by a pickup truck in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened when Bradley Fink, 37, of Silver Springs, Iowa, turned into the path of a truck on Highway 54 near Osage Beach Sunday afternoon.
kjluradio.com
Colorado man seriously injured in fiery Boone County crash
A Colorado man is seriously injured in a fiery crash in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Taylor Bryant, 37, of Denver, was driving on I-70, through Columbia, Saturday, when he ran off the side of the road. Troopers say Bryant’s vehicle rolled into the eastbound lanes of the interstate and caught fire.
kwos.com
Missouri man’s body pulled from Boone County lake
Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
Tipton man dead after crash in Moniteau County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Tipton man is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday evening in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 45-year-old David Burnett was traveling on U.S 50 west of Koerkenmeier Rd. when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, overturning and ejecting both people inside. MSHP online The post Tipton man dead after crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
There has been at least one motorcycle accident resulting in moderate or serious injuries each day for the last five days
There has been at least one motorcycle accident resulting in moderate or serious injuries each day for the last five days in the area. Motorcycle accidents over the weekend included a two-vehicle collision at 3:48 Sunday afternoon on Highway 54 at North Highway 5 in Camden County. According to the highway patrol, a 2006 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic, operated by 37-year-old Bradley A. Fink of Silver City, Iowa, turned into the path of a 2011 GMC 1500, driven by 30-year-old Zachary A. Canote of Columbia. The resulting collision resulted in serious injuries for Fink, who was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach for treatment. The driver of the truck was not injured. Then, Sunday evening at 9:39, also in Camden County, a 2003 Honda Rancher Four-by-Four, operated by 29-year-old Brandon L. Cooke of Independence skidded off the roadway, struck a tree, and ejected Cooke. He was flown by Cox Air Care to Cox South Hospital in Springfield for treatment.
Six Injured in JoCo Crash
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by 28-year-old Jason Eckhart of Knob Noster, was on US 50, two miles east of Route D, around 1 a.m., when the Nissan struck the rear of an eastbound 2015 Toyota, driven by 34-year-old Narsy Sirom from Sedalia.
kjluradio.com
Fisherman who drowned in Boonhe County lake identified
A fisherman whose body was pulled from a Boone County lake is identified. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the Rocky Fork Conservation area Sunday afternoon, after someone reported that their friend, who had been fishing at the lake, was missing. The man’s body was pulled from the lake Monday morning.
kjluradio.com
Morgan County man sentenced to ten years for shooting neighbor in the face
A Morgan County man pleads guilty to shooting his neighbor in the face three years ago. On Monday, Revious Hamilton, Jr., of Stover, pleaded down to second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a weapon. The prosecutor says Hamilton is a prior and persistent offender. He was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison.
KYTV
Truck pulls power lines down near Osage Beach, Mo.
NEAR OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A truck hit a power line, bringing down other lines near Osage Beach. Officers responded to State Highway 42 around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The truck could not clear the first line. As the driver kept going, it pulled several more wires with it.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies body of missing man north of Columbia
The Highway Patrol has identified the reported missing man who drowned north of Columbia over the weekend. Authorities recovered the body of Michael Smith, 61, of St. Louis on Monday at around 8:30 a.m. Smith had been reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation area Sunday afternoon. Authorities say he was fishing with two friends, who had left to make a run into town then got back and couldn’t find him.
kjluradio.com
Tips lead deputies to the arrest of suspect in burlgary of Midway Antique Mall in Columbia
Tips form the public help authorities arrest a suspect in the burglary of the Midway Antique Mall in Columbia. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the mall was burglarized early Sunday morning. Thousands of dollars of merchandise from several victims were stolen and the property was damaged. Deputies were able to get a photo the suspect from surveillance video and circulate it.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman pleads guilty to setting fire inside church
A Jefferson City charged with setting a fire inside a local church last year pleads down to lesser charges. On Tuesday, Anna-Marie Mullins pleaded guilty to third-degree arson, misdemeanor stealing, and second-degree property damage. She was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation on each charge. Mullins had originally been charged...
kjluradio.com
Dixon woman seriously injured in truck accident south of her hometown
A Pulaski County woman suffers serious injuries when the truck she’s riding in wrecks just south of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Janet Rosario, 60, of Dixon, was seriously injured when the truck traveled off Highway 133 Friday evening and struck a tree. Rosario was life flighted to University Hospital for treatment.
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen arrested for firing gun at Phelps County fair
A Columbia teen is arrested for allegedly firing a gun at the Phelps County Fair. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says deputies on duty at the fair responded to what they believed to be a gunshot on the property Friday night. Authorities say Shaquan Russell, 18, fired a handgun...
