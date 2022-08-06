PCT Week 15: July 4th Storms, Paradise Lake, and Reaching Oregon

Read on thetrek.co
‘Profoundly devastating’: Invasive emerald ash borer threatens Oregon trees
Jennifer Killian knew the inevitable was coming. She just didn’t know how soon. As an urban forester for the city of Corvallis, her biggest fear was that the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle, would be found in Oregon. “I was telling people, ‘20 years, it’ll be here in...
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 8, 2022
A weekend heat wave did nothing to dim the wildfires burning around Oregon and Washington at this time. But fire crews are making progress on them. This is a roundup of the biggest fires inn the region as of Monday, August 8, 2022
opb.org
California fires prompt unhealthy air advisory in southern Oregon
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Monday and Tuesday in southern Josephine County, including Cave Junction. The warning comes as the McKinney Fire continues to burn near the Oregon and California border. On Monday morning, the fire was reported to be over 60,000 acres and 40% contained.
Gas is dropping in Oregon. Fill up for under $4.50 at these stations
Gas prices are dropping across the U.S. -- and Oregon pump prices are reflecting the change.
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in […] The post Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Victims of Oregon’s historic wildfires face tough tradeoffs: To rebuild or leave?
After nearly two years of construction delays, price spikes and fights with her insurance company, Debbie Fawcett finally has a home again, one with a foundation instead of wheels. The 58-year-old school counselor had been living in an RV on her property just outside Gates since the Beachie Creek fire...
KATU.com
Oregon's drought conditions contribute to wildfire risk
PORTLAND, Ore — The state of Oregon has been under a historical drought since 2019. The beaver state is now stacking up to California in a competition no one wants to win. You can see what Oregon state climatologist Larry O'Neill is talking about on the U.S. Drought Monitor.
thetrek.co
Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
ijpr.org
Tue 8 AM | Stories of Southern Oregon visits with people in the actual hemp business
What a wild ride hemp has taken Oregon on in recent years!. This summer has been much quieter, with little evidence of the large "hemp" growing operations that were actually growing cannabis a year ago. So what is the true industrial hemp business like? We get a feel for it in this month's Stories of Southern Oregon, collected by Maureen Flanagan Battistella.
beachconnection.net
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
Post Register
Oregon lawmakers, insurance commissioner respond to wildfire map concerns
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's insurance commissioner and some lawmakers say a new wildfire risk map that has prompted some backlash from residents will not cause insurance rates to increase. They claim insurance companies have their own tools to determine wildfire risk and would not be using the one that...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon BLM worker rescues young horse trapped in mud
An Oregon Bureau of Land Management worker is being credited with rescuing a foal that was trapped in the mud last week. BLM shared video of the rescue. It happened last Wednesday near Three Lakes Waterhole in a remote area Southern Oregon about 65 miles east of Lakeview. BLM said...
nbc16.com
Severe weather could start and spread new wildfires Tuesday
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Oregon's Cascades could see severe weather Tuesday afternoon. Strong winds and large hail threaten Oregon's high country Tuesday afternoon and evening, but it's lightning that posses the the biggest threat. Dry lightning is associated with thunderstorms with very little rain. These storms usually produce lightning and...
KXL
How Did The Oregon Fire Map Come Out So Wrong?
You’ll hear lots of stories today about “Oregon’s plan to address the threat of wildfires”….only it’s not much of a plan…maps that tell folks they’re either in or not in a wildfire area with high or extreme risk, which means higher insurance costs or canceled insurance policies. It would be like me offering to take you on a ride in my truck…but you’re worried about if you’ll be safe so you ask…and I tell you…buy lots of extra insurance! For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Bob Zybach, who is the President of NW Maps Co and author of, “The Great Fires: Indian burning and catastrophic forest fire patterns of the Oregon Coast Range, 1491-1951.” Take a listen below to hear the entire interview.
Christine Drazan: Declare state of emergency for homeless crisis in OR
The Republican candidate for governor in Oregon, Christine Drazan, has called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness.
Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why
BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Lightning, thunder, rain move through Central Oregon; Red Flag Warning
It would be pretty difficult to miss the lightning, thunder and rain moving through Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon. A Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning is in place for Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties through the end of Tuesday due to the risk of lightning starting a fire. As of...
ijpr.org
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies
Beach towns up and down the West Coast have feral cats living near the waterfront. But animal lovers increasingly say the colonies aren’t good for cats or cat lovers. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by.
KGW
Discovering Oregon's past by visiting its ghost towns
SUMPTER, Ore. — The best backroads can lead you down trails to secret hideaways that provide rich history lessons that continue to teach today. It’s the travel that lets you roam into town sites, villages or communities that barely exist. Some that local history buff, Steve Arndt, calls “ghost towns” that are rich with history about the shaping of the state.
