Daily Deals: Elden Ring Strategy Guides Are Discounted Today

Check out the new gameplay of Bridget, the first DLC character for season 2 of Guilty Gear Strive that was just released after being announced at EVO!. Bridget is a returning favorite to the Guilty Gear series, but new to Guilty Gear Strive. Armed with a yo-yo, Bridget is an easy-to-use character that can challenge from range, but has some great frame data if she can get in. Check out 12 minutes of gameplay versus CPUs and the new tricks Bridget brings to the table, and maybe you can pick up some Bridget tips along the way. While this isn't a Bridget guide, hopefully, you can glean some info about how the character plays.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO