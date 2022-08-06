Daily Deals: Elden Ring Strategy Guides Are Discounted Today

Read on www.ign.com
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
IGN
Logitech G915 TKL Review
Logitech's G915 TKL is a wireless mechanical gaming keyboard loaded with RGB lights, a slew of programmable buttons, a handsome brushed metal frame, and an irresistibly spinnable volume wheel. But its standout feature is undoubtedly its incredible proportions. The G915 is as thin as any mechanical keyboard I've ever seen.
IGN
Amazon Has an Incredible Deal on Clarks Men's Chukka Boots
Look, this is completely out of left field, but I'm imploring you to take advantage of this deal on Amazon today. Please, you have to trust me on this. Every person should have at least one pair of multi-purpose shoes in their wardrobe, and these Clarks chukka boots fit the bill perfectly, and they're on sale for 66% off their normal price. That's astoundingly awesome, to the point I didn't waste a second putting a pair in my cart.
IGN
Daily Deals: Save Big on Thrustmaster and Logitech Racing Wheels and Joysticks for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC
Today Dell is handing out bonus Dell eGift Cards when you pick up a select Logitech or Thrustmaster racing wheel for the PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC consoles. This is a great opportunity for you to add a lot more immersion to your racing games like Gran Turismo 7 and Forza Horizon 5 and get some money back while you're at it.
IGN
Joy-Con Support is Finally Coming to Steam
Valve has finally added Nintendo Switch Joy-Con support to Steam through its Client Beta program. As reported by PCGamer, the Steam Client Beta was re-released and updated on August 5, allowing for official support of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers. They can be used individually as a mini-gamepad or combined into pairs.
IGN
Call of Duty Showcase Will Include Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Beta, and More in September
Activision Blizzard has announced Call of Duty: Next, a livestream event that will include information on Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone on mobile. The showcase will air on September 15, and a public beta for Modern Warfare 2 will follow. Announced on the Call of...
Reason you should really stop charging your iPhone overnight
Before going to sleep, most of us will put our phone on charge to make sure it’s ready for the day ahead. But doing this could actually be causing damage to our iPhones, according to tech expert Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, writing for Zdnet. Apple has integrated Optimised Battery Charging into...
IGN
Cryptic Teaser Sparks Tekken 8 Speculation Which Could Also be a Series Reboot
Tekken is a franchise that has been monumental in the developing of the fighting genre in games. The franchise has also extended to a live action film which has had two instalments. There have been seven instalments in the franchise from the arcade days in 1994 to the PlayStation 4 days in 2015. Players are now eagerly waiting for next-gen instalment for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
IGN
Super Punch-Out!! Cheats
This page contains a list of cheats, codes, Easter eggs, tips, and other secrets for Super Punch-Out!! for Super NES. If you've discovered a cheat you'd like to add to the page, or have a correction, please click EDIT and add it. Two Player Mode Discovered. On August 8th, 2022,...
IGN
Here's When Modern Warfare 2's Multiplayer Will Be Revealed - IGN Daily Fix
Activision Blizzard has announced Call of Duty: Next, a livestream event that will include information on Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone on mobile. The showcase will air on September 15, and a public beta for Modern Warfare 2 will follow. Arc System Works has announced...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Series 8 colors changing from Series 7, new watch face and more
Apple Watch Series 8 will be announced at the iPhone 14 event in September. In the meantime, Twitter user and “time traveler from Earth 616” @VNchocoTaco aka ShimpApplePro has shared what they’re hearing about the lineup. Details include Apple Watch Series 8 colors, production timing, and more.
IGN
The Best Star Wars Lego Sets in 2022
If you've shopped for a Star Wars LEGO set, you probably know there's no shortage of options available. You can find hundreds of LEGO builds inspired by George Lucas's creation. The sets span the Skywalker saga and beyond, so it's hard to know which ones are worth picking up. Many...
IGN
Ship Progression Guide
Ship Progression was introduced to Sea of Thieves in season seven. The progression works similarly to how Pirate Milestones work in-game. This Sea of Thieves Ship Progression Guide will teach you everything you'll need to know about it, with information on how to track your progress, the rewards, and how to spend class.
itechpost.com
Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14
With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
IGN
Pokemon Go Raids August 2022
Pokemon Go has changed its rotation of Pokemon available to fight in Raids for August 2022. We will detail all of the Raids throughout August 2022, their times, and more. Raid Hours take place each Wednesday between 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Raids Hours allows players an easier means to catch Legendary Pokemon.
IGN
Digimon Survive Video Review
Digimon Survive reviewed by Travis Northup on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, also available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Digimon Survive is a standout visual novel wrapped around one of the worst turn-based tactics systems ever. Even if there’s a little too much filler padding out its length, the well-written story, charming characters, lovely visual style, and surprisingly dark tone are all fantastic. But those strengths only sometimes manage to overcome a combat system that’s so primitive and bland it hardly warrants being called a tactics game at all, dragging everything Digimon Survive does well down with it.
technewstoday.com
Why is My iPhone Ring Volume Too Low? 8 Ways to Fix It
Most of us rely on a ringtone for incoming calls and alerts. However, many users using iOS 15 or higher have experienced ring issues despite setting the full volume. However, it is possible that you have unheard the ringtone because it is set to a low volume by default. Or the phone volume automatically goes down due to software glitches. Nevertheless, you can fix such issue by simply rebooting the device or cleaning the iPhone’s Speaker.
digg.com
My Favorite iPhone Feature Was Removed
"It was called 3D Touch (known as Force Touch on other types of devices). The screen actually had pressure sensitivity built into the physical screen and it would respond to a more forceful push into the screen. It was pretty cool." Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated...
IGN
Guilty Gear Strive: Bridget Gameplay
Check out the new gameplay of Bridget, the first DLC character for season 2 of Guilty Gear Strive that was just released after being announced at EVO!. Bridget is a returning favorite to the Guilty Gear series, but new to Guilty Gear Strive. Armed with a yo-yo, Bridget is an easy-to-use character that can challenge from range, but has some great frame data if she can get in. Check out 12 minutes of gameplay versus CPUs and the new tricks Bridget brings to the table, and maybe you can pick up some Bridget tips along the way. While this isn't a Bridget guide, hopefully, you can glean some info about how the character plays.
IGN
Soul Hackers 2 - Official Aion's Allies and Mission Trailer
Check out the latest Soul Hackers 2 trailer. This time, we meet Ringo and Figue, two AI beings who have been created by the digital hive mind, Aion. Alongside their allies Arrow, Milady, and Saizo, these characters must work together to prevent the end of the world. Soul Hackers 2...
