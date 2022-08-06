ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin

By Rayos Syndication User
 3 days ago
Alex Kormann - member, Star Tribune

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin.

Nicolae Miu, 52, is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman after Miu scuffled with several people last month on the Apple River. Police say Miu wounded four other people. Miu says he was defending himself.

Miu has retained Madison, Wisconsin attorney Corey Chirafisi, who helped convince a jury that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he fatally shot two men and wounded a third during protests over the August 2020 shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. The Rittenhouse case widened the political divide on gun access in the United States.

Chirafisi told the St. Paul Pioneer Press Friday that he plans to filed a document in St. Croix County Court next week to represent Miu. He declined to comment on the case. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday.

Court documents state that Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu is also charged with wounding two men from Luck, Wisconsin, ages 20 and 22, a 24-year-old woman from Burnsville, Minnesota, and a 22-year-old man from Elk River, Minnesota.

Comments / 12

Jerry S
3d ago

Of course, self defense. But being pushed around not a defense for killing someone. And who brings a knife to a float park !

Reply(6)
7
 

WEST ALLIS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

