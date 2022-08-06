ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Northern Kentucky

By Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
A winning Mega Millions ticket from Friday night's drawing was sold in Erlanger, Kentucky.

The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers, but not the Mega Ball, resulting in the second prize of $1 million.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from Friday's drawing were 2, 5, 29, 64, 69 and the Mega Ball was 18.

If the ticket matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball, the winnings would have been $36 million.

After doing a series of security checks at the store where the ticket was sold, lottery officials will release the name of the store.

