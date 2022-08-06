$850,000 Portofino skyhome wows with Gulf Coast view and amenities | Hot Property

This two bedroom, two and a half bath skyhome is a fabulous full-time, vacation or rental property on Pensacola Beach. It is located in the Portofino complex, which includes secure entry, fabulous indoor and outdoor amenities, and convenience to white sand beaches, fabulous restaurants and shopping opportunities on the island.

Located in Tower 4, the condominium overlooks Pensacola Beach and offers a stunning Gulf view from the private balcony.

An updated kitchen includes granite countertops, abundant cabinet storage and a stainless steel sink. Bar seating is perfect for lunch or snacks. An adjoining dining space is excellent for hosting dinner parties.

The living area overlooks the waterfront and offers direct access to the expansive, private balcony. The tenth floor has you high above the beach, with a panoramic view of the beach when enjoying dinner or drinks al fresco. Additionally, a built-in grill on the balcony makes it a snap to cook with a view.

A bedroom is located on each wing of the condo, and each includes a private bath and access to the balcony. The primary suite features a double vanity, a jetted tub and a walk-in, tiled shower.

As with each tower, there is a private pool and hot tub for guests and residents of Tower 4. Private, covered parking is included for residents, with ample guest parking available. Additionally, Tower 4 is located steps from the properties Lifestyle Center.

“Our European Spa and Lifestyle Center offers a state of the art fitness area, treatment rooms, an indoor spa, separate his and hers spa areas (with dry sauna, steam room, showers, lockers and lounge area), two lagoon pools with spas overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway and indoor olympic-size lap pool,” says Realtor Sheri Amberson. Residents and guests can also enjoy meals delivered to the condominium, or coastal and poolside dining from Al Fresco Bar and Grill.

Five Rubico clay surface tennis courts, dolphin tours, paddle boards, water sport rentals, bike rentals, mini cars and golf carts are also available on the property.

Amberson notes that Portofino is “the most complete destination resort on the Gulf Coast, fully furnished and turn-key ready.

4 Portofino Drive #1006, Pensacola Beach, FL

List price: $850,000

Approximate square feet: 1,333

Baths: 2 full, 1 half

Bedrooms: 2

Built: 2003

Listing Agent

Sheri Amberson