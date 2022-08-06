ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Highlights from every Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
On Saturday, eight men joined football’s greatest fraternity, as they were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Sam Mills, LeRoy Butler, Richard Seymour, Art McNally, Tony Boselli, Bryant Young, Cliff Branch, and Dick Vermeil either accepted their honors in person in Canton, Ohio, or were represented

Here are highlights of each induction speech.

Sam Mills, LB, Carolina Panthers/New Orleans Saints, 1986-1997

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Mills, who passed away in 2005, was presented by his widow, Melanie Mills.

LeRoy Butler, CB/SS, Green Bay Packers, 1990-2001

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Butler chose his wife, Genesis, and his former teammate, Gilbert Brown, to present him.

Richard Seymour, DL, New England Patriots/Oakland Raiders, 2001-2012

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Seymour was presented by Titus Duren, his former high school principal.

Art McNally, Official/Administrator, 1959-2015

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

McNally was presented by his grandchildren, Shannon and Connor O’Hara.

Tony Boselli, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars, 1995-2001

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Boselli, the first Jacksonville Jaguar to be indicted into the Hall of Fame, chose quarterback Mark Brunell, his former Jaguars teammate, to present him.

Bryant Young, DL, San Francisco 49ers, 1994-2007

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Young’s speech was notable for his touching tribute to his late son, Colby.

Cliff Branch, WR, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, 1972-1985

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Branch, who passed away in 2019, was presented by his sister, Elaine Anderson, and by Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Dick Vermeil, Head Coach, Philadelphia Eagles/St. Louis Rams/Kansas City Chiefs, 1976-1982/1997-2005

(Syndication: Canton Repository)

Vermeil was presented by longtime colleague Carl Peterson, and by John Sciarra, who played quarterback for Vermeil at UCLA, and quarterback and safety for him with the Eagles from 1978-1982.

