WATCH: Highlights from every Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech
On Saturday, eight men joined football’s greatest fraternity, as they were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Sam Mills, LeRoy Butler, Richard Seymour, Art McNally, Tony Boselli, Bryant Young, Cliff Branch, and Dick Vermeil either accepted their honors in person in Canton, Ohio, or were represented
Here are highlights of each induction speech.
Sam Mills, LB, Carolina Panthers/New Orleans Saints, 1986-1997
Mills, who passed away in 2005, was presented by his widow, Melanie Mills.
LeRoy Butler, CB/SS, Green Bay Packers, 1990-2001
Butler chose his wife, Genesis, and his former teammate, Gilbert Brown, to present him.
Richard Seymour, DL, New England Patriots/Oakland Raiders, 2001-2012
Seymour was presented by Titus Duren, his former high school principal.
Art McNally, Official/Administrator, 1959-2015
McNally was presented by his grandchildren, Shannon and Connor O’Hara.
Tony Boselli, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars, 1995-2001
Boselli, the first Jacksonville Jaguar to be indicted into the Hall of Fame, chose quarterback Mark Brunell, his former Jaguars teammate, to present him.
Bryant Young, DL, San Francisco 49ers, 1994-2007
Young’s speech was notable for his touching tribute to his late son, Colby.
Cliff Branch, WR, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, 1972-1985
Branch, who passed away in 2019, was presented by his sister, Elaine Anderson, and by Raiders owner Mark Davis.
Dick Vermeil, Head Coach, Philadelphia Eagles/St. Louis Rams/Kansas City Chiefs, 1976-1982/1997-2005
Vermeil was presented by longtime colleague Carl Peterson, and by John Sciarra, who played quarterback for Vermeil at UCLA, and quarterback and safety for him with the Eagles from 1978-1982.
