ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Twitter ignites as Rohit Sharma breaks huge Shahid Afridi record

By Pawan Atri
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tearful Katherine Brunt unsure of England future after missing out on medal

A tearful Katherine Brunt is unsure about continuing her record-breaking England career after they signed off from the Commonwealth Games without a consolatory bronze medal.With a narrow semi-final defeat to India still fresh in the memory, England seemed unable to rouse themselves to face New Zealand and limped to 110 for nine in their third-place play-off at Edgbaston.New Zealand captain Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates put England’s total in a harsh light with a 54-run stand in 4.3 overs before the White Ferns cruised to an eight-wicket win with 49 balls to spare.Brunt finished with nought for 23, including having...
WORLD
Daily Mail

England's women are left 'gutted' as New Zealand pip them to cricket bronze at the Commonwealth Games... with record white-ball wicket-taker Katherine Brunt left in tears as she admits her international career may be over

Try telling Katherine Brunt these Commonwealth Games do not matter. England's record white-ball wicket-taker has won it all in her long career, including both T20 and 50-over World Cups. Yet her tears at missing her one shot of a multi-sport medal told their own tale. Before Birmingham, Brunt had said...
SPORTS
The Independent

Dawid Malan shines at Headingley as Trent Rockets sink Northern Superchargers

Early success with the ball preceded Dawid Malan’s imperious match-clinching 88 not out as Trent Rockets continued their winning start to the men’s Hundred at the expense of the Northern Superchargers at Headingley.England fringe quick bowler Luke Wood and fellow seamer Luke Fletcher struck twice apiece as the Superchargers, invited to bat, slipped to 68 for six after 53 balls before a blistering 50 off 27 from David Wiese ensured respectability at 152 for eight.But, at a notoriously fast-scoring venue, it was never likely to be enough – and the Rockets won by seven wickets with six balls remaining.Yorkshire’s Malan...
SPORTS
BBC

Raksha Bandhan to Laal Singh Chaddha: 'Struggling' Bollywood's online hate problem

Two of India's biggest Bollywood stars have been facing social media calls to boycott their upcoming movies - but do such campaigns actually have any effect?. Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, starring Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, respectively, have been trending this week on social media amid demands by a section of users to boycott the films, the actors and even Bollywood itself. Both movies are set to release in theatres on 11 August.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
SkySports

Rudi Koertzen: Former international umpire from South Africa dies aged 73

The respected official, who took charge of more than 100 Test matches between 1992 and 2010, was involved in a road traffic collision in South Africa, according to local reports. South Africa wore black armbands on the opening day of their tour match against England Lions at Canterbury. The MCC...
WORLD
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023

The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
Chris Gayle
Person
Danish Kaneria
Person
Rishabh Pant
Person
Akeal Hosein
Person
Sachin Tendulkar
Person
Rahul Dravid
Person
Suryakumar Yadav
Person
Sanju Samson
Person
Shahid Afridi
Person
Axar Patel
Person
Obed Mccoy
Daily Mail

Legendary cricket umpire Rudi Koertzen, 73, dies in road traffic collision in South Africa as tributes pour in for popular official who pioneered the 'slow finger of death'

Tributes have been paid to former international umpire Rudi Koertzen, the pioneer of the 'slow finger of death' out signal, who has died aged 73. The respected official, who took charge of more than 100 Test matches between 1992 and 2010, was involved in a road traffic collision in South Africa.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Matt Doherty warm-up with England cricket legends Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler ahead of London Spirit's clash with Manchester Originals in The Hundred

It was a captain's affair at Lord's on Monday night, as England football captain Harry Kane took part in a warm-up with England's last two white ball captains, Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan. It came ahead of London Spirit's match against Manchester Originals in The Hundred, as Kane and his...
NFL
BBC

Moeen Ali: More players will retire from some formats

England all-rounder Moeen Ali expects more players to retire from some formats because of the packed schedule. Test captain Ben Stokes quit one-day internationals in July, while he and England team-mate Jonny Bairstow have opted to miss The Hundred. "At the moment it's not sustainable," said Moeen, who retired from...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket World Cup#International Cricket#West Indies
theodysseyonline.com

Birth certificate Death Certificate: An Abbreviated History Of India

The first inhabitants of present-day India arrived in the region around 60,000 BCE. These early inhabitants were hunter-gatherers who slowly began to cultivate crops and domesticate animals. Around 4000 BCE, the first Indus Valley Civilization was established in northwestern India. This civilization is notable for its impressive architecture and sophisticated trade network.
INDIA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy