Two Injured, One Severely Injured In Hopkinsville Crash

Read on www.whvoradio.com
Related
whvoradio.com
Man Injured During Crash Into Fort Campbell Boulevard Business
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 3 p.m. a car was northbound when the driver lost control went across the southbound lanes of traffic, went through a parking lot, and struck the Game Xchange building.
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Man Charged After Oak Grove Pursuit
A Clarksville man was charged with fleeing from law enforcement after a pursuit in the area of Hugh Hunter Road in Oak Grove Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a motorcycle driven by Steven Taylor who fled at speeds of 72 mph failing to stop at intersections and passing other vehicles in a residential area.
whopam.com
Two injured, one critically, in Lafayette Road accident
Details have been released on a two-vehicle accident from Saturday afternoon on Lafayette Road that injured two people. Hopkinsville police say 25-year old Calvin Merritt of Hopkinsville was northbound and attempting to turn left onto Stone Valley Drive just before 1 p.m. when he collided with a southbound vehicle operated by 26-year old David Saltsman of Hopkinsville.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man In Critical Condition After Crash
A wreck on Lafayette Road at Stone Valley Drive in Hopkinsville sent two men to the hospital one with severe injuries Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by Calvin Merritt was northbound attempting to turn onto Stone Valley Drive when it collided with a southbound truck driven by David Saltsman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whvoradio.com
Name Released, Second Suspect Wanted In Logan County Home Invasion
The name of a man that was shot during a home invasion in Logan County on August 1st has been released and authorities are looking for a second man in connection to the incident Tuesday morning. Logan County Sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Joshua Taylor of Russellville showed up at Jennie...
whvoradio.com
Tractor-Trailer Fire Temporarily Blocks Pennyrile Parkway (w/VIDEO)
A tractor-trailer fire on Pennyrile Parkway temporarily blocked the southbound lanes of traffic Monday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer located 3 miles north of the Crofton exit led to the southbound lanes being temporarily blocked. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just before...
whopam.com
Bicyclist hurt in Madisonville hit and run crash
A vehicle versus bicycle hit and run accident Saturday night on North Main Street in Madisonville injured the man on the bicycle. Madisonville police investigated and found 74-year old Michael Wells of Madisonville laying in the roadway in the 1800 block of North Main just after 10 p.m. Wells had...
whvoradio.com
Man Charged In McPherson Avenue Shooting
A man was charged after a report of shots fired on North McPherson Avenue in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and when they arrived one person fled inside the home. After further investigation, police say 34-year-old David Colgin fired a shot and also pointed a gun at two people during some kind of altercation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Madisonville Police investigating hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Madisonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a man on a bike. We're told this all happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday night along North Main Street. Authorities say when they arrived, a man was laying in the road. After investigating, police say the man was traveling northbound on...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Criminal Abuse
A Hopkinsville man was charged with criminal abuse after a child was found roaming the neighborhood alone Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the child was found running around in the Linda Drive area and had climbed a chain link fence, crossed the road, and had a staple gun with him.
Hit and run injures 74-year-old bicyclist
Madisonville Police responded to a traffic accident on Saturday night in the 1800 block of North Main Street. Officers say the accident that was between a car and a bicyclist, left Michael Wells injured in the road.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Kidnapping Ex
A Hopkinsville man was charged with kidnapping an ex-girlfriend in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they arrested 19-year-old Mikel Smith who was found in a home on Normandale Drive with a girl that had an emergency protective order to keep him away from her and her family. The girl reportedly told her mother Smith was going to hurt her if she didn’t go with him. Police say Smith brought the girl across several state lines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lite987whop.com
Man arrested after shots fired incident
A shots fired investigation Sunday night on North McPherson Avenue led to the arrest of a local man. An arrest citation for 34-year old David Colgin of Hopkinsville says officers responded to a shots fired call at a home in the 100 block of North McPherson about 9:15 p.m. and investigation determined Colgin had allegedly fired one shot from a handgun into the air during an altercation with another individual.
whopam.com
HPD investigates Greenville Road accident
A single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Greenville Road injured the driver. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 65-year old Tim Tucker of Hopkinsville had been southbound on Greenville Road when he ran off the road and crashed near East Seventh Street. Witnesses told police Tucker was seizing after the...
14news.com
Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed and thrown
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating an animal abuse claim. They say the complaint was made Friday in St. Charles. Video sent to 14 News shows a kitten being beaten and then thrown several feet. The owner says the five-month-old kitten didn’t survive.
whvoradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Acree Cites Marked Decrease In Crime
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says his recently released report shows progress during his first 23 months in office. Acree told the News Edge during a recent conversation the agency has focused on methamphetamines. Acree says the crackdown on meth is helping to reduce other crimes. He also noted deputies...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man charged with abusing infant
Dondre Hines, 29, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with abusing an infant. On Saturday, July 23, Hines was arrested after his girlfriend told Clarksville Police officers that Hines told her the baby would not be quiet while she was at work.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured in Christian County Single Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on US 68 near Overby Lane in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the woman was westbound when her vehicle hydroplaned and struck a rock wall. The driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
wnky.com
Bowling Green man arrested following K-9 alert to drugs
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges after a K-9 alerted authorities to drugs. On Friday around 1:07 a.m., authorities conducted a traffic stop where a K-9 alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle, according to WCSO.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Wanton Endangerment
A Hopkinsville woman was charged after she struck a vehicle on Nelson Drive in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Kiana Jackson sideswiped a man’s vehicle while on Nelson Drive with her two children in the vehicle. The vehicle she hit was reportedly driven by a man who...
Comments / 0