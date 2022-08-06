1 killed in Rancho Cordova shooting, police say

Read on www.kcra.com
Sacramento renters need to earn over $23 an hour to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSacramento, CA
Salmon season in Sacramento,Calif. On to a great startConnected FishingSacramento, CA
New evidence emerges in decades old Tholmer caseRobert J HansenSacramento County, CA
7-Year-Old Called Hero After Saving Toddler from Drowning in PoolBriana BelcherSacramento, CA
Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
KCRA.com
Family of 20-year-old killed in Rancho Cordova party shooting reacts: 'He was just so sweet'
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A family is demanding justice after 20-year-old Corey Shearer was shot and killed at a house party in Rancho Cordova on Friday night. Rancho Cordova police responded after getting a 911 call at about 11:21 p.m. on Friday about a shooting at a house on Ramsgate Way near Mather Field Road.
KCRA.com
Family identifies woman killed in Orangevale hit-and-run crash as loving mother, grandmother
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Family members have identified the person killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orangevale over the weekend as 56-year-old Cynthia Wright of Citrus Heights. The California Highway Patrol said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle traveling westbound on Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, "struck a pedestrian walking northbound outside of the crosswalk."
Tracy man allegedly shot, killed woman through her bedroom window
ALAMEDA (BCN/CBSSF) -- A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting July 31 in Alameda.Kalilah Winford died two days after she was shot in the head from outside her bedroom window, officer Alyssa Schlitt wrote in the probable cause statement.Schlitt wrote that she saw Sanders "park his vehicle down the street" from Winford's home on surveillance video. Sanders allegedly walked to Winford's...
KCRA.com
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Rollover Kills Driver on Kammerer Road
Accident Near Bruceville Road Results in Fatal Rollover. A rollover traffic crash in Elk Grove on August 7 cost a life during the early morning hours. The collision occurred when a truck experienced a rollover at about 3:30 a.m. along Kammerer Road, close to Bruceville Road. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident caused the male driver of the truck to be ejected from the vehicle. The patient was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center and declared dead from his injuries. No additional information by authorities was released. The CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing to determine what happened.
Calaveras County deputy sheriff arrested for allegedly being an addict in possession of a gun
SONORA -- A deputy sheriff in Calaveras County was arrested last month for allegedly being an addict in possession of a firearm. The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says that 33-year-old Timothy Ball was arrested on July 28 after deputies searched his Sonora home and spoke with him. Investigators say they found several firearms and evidence of opioid addiction. Ball was booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on a charge of being an addict in possession of a firearm.Tuolumne County investigators say that they started looking into Ball after receiving a Suspected Child Abuse Report in late July alleging Ball was actively using drugs. Ball has a history of alcohol and opiate abuse, investigators say, adding that he'd recently relapsed. In a statement, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said that it's aware of the investigation, adding that the deputy sheriff, which they left unnamed, was on administrative leave.Tuolumne County officials say they are working with their counterparts in Calaveras County to conduct a criminal investigation. Meanwhile, Calaveras County is also conducting an administrative investigation.
Elk Grove solo collision kills one person after car rolled multiple times
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A solo vehicle collision on Tuesday left one person dead and another with major injuries after one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP South Sacramento. The crash occurred at 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive south of Grant Line Road, according to CHP. Officers […]
KCRA.com
Vehicle goes into Orangevale tattoo parlor after crash, officials say
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Two people were sent to the hospital Monday afternoon after a crash involving two vehicles that ended with one of the vehicles crashing into a business in the Orangevale area of Sacramento County, officials said. A pickup truck went into the Orchard City Tattoo parlor on...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Occurs at Bus Stop
A hit-and-run crash involving injuries occurred in Sacramento on August 6 when a vehicle jumped a curb. The accident happened at the intersection of Cottage Way and Morse Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area around 6:42 pm. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a vehicle jumped a curb at the intersection and struck at least one person sitting at a bus stop, causing injuries. The CHP is carrying out an investigation to determine what happened and are seeking the hit-and-run driver.
Yolo man, 73, killed in crash near Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A Yolo man has died after a crash near Elk Grove early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 3:30 a.m., a pickup truck crashed off the roadway near the intersection of Kammerer and Bruceville roads. The pickup crashed through a fence and then flipped over, ejecting the driver. Medics responded to the scene and soon rushed the driver to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the name of the driver, but he was said to be a 72-year-old resident of Yolo.
Placer County D.A. questions early release of inmate recently charged with murder
Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire wants answers after the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation granted early release to an inmate who was arrested again last month in the murder of a Sacramento woman.
KCRA.com
Newly installed license plate readers in Galt help police track down suspects
GALT, Calif. — The city of Galt has a new crime-fighting tool called the Flock Safety System, which has been in place for two months and is already helping victims get back their stolen items. The system includes license plate readers, and the city has already installed 15 throughout...
crimevoice.com
Pair reportedly caught with three pounds of marijuana
Originally published as a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. Yesterday evening, one of our deputies did a traffic stop at the 800 block of Oro Avenue in Stockton on a vehicle for not having a license plate. As he approached the car, he noticed three large bags...
FOX Reno
Placer County Sheriff's deputy arrests teen after pursuit
PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A teenage boy was arrested after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Placer County. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along Highway 28 in North Lake Tahoe on Aug. 3 at 11 p.m. The deputy exited his patrol car and attempted to contact the driver when the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to pursue the vehicle but lost sight of it.
L.A. Weekly
Man Fatally Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Florin Road [Sacramento, CA]
SACRAMENTO, CA (August 8, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, a 22-year-old man was fatally injured in a semi-truck collision on Florin Road. The accident occurred around 5:00 a.m., at the intersection of Florin Road and 6th Parkway on July 28th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. For...
KCRA.com
$50,000 reward offered to find Kiely Rodni,16-year-old missing after Truckee campground party
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The 16-year-old missing teenager who was last seen at a party in Truckee is now being treated as an abduction case, Placer County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday night. An anonymous tip line has been established and a $50,000 reward is being offered to help find Kiely...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Placer Co. teen missing, child hurt in hit-and-run crash, senate passes inflation reduction act
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
78-year-old woman carjacked in Stockton, police search for suspects
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a man and two teens who they say carjacked a 78-year-old woman in broad daylight. The carjacking happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 2800 block of Country Club Boulevard, which is just off of Interstate 5 and surrounded by businesses in Stockton, the police department said.
