Mackenzie retires as Wilmington town treasurer

READING - The town currently bears the unfortunate distinction of carrying some of the higher COVID-19 outbreak metrics in the region, based upon the latest state data. According to a report released last Thursday by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), though Reading’s weekly case numbers have been fluctuating up and down for weeks now, the town’s case incidence rate and positivity indicators have come in consistently above those of neighboring communities.

READING, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO