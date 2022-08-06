Mackenzie retires as Wilmington town treasurer

Read on homenewshere.com
homenewshere.com
Town could make a 'capital' investment
WINCHESTER - According to Capital Planning Committee member Roger McPeek, the committee has a “mountain of projects” to consider for fall Town Meeting. Even though he admitted the committee can’t do some of them, he asked the Select Board to consider supporting a debt-exclusion override to pay for some of the work.
valleypatriot.com
North Andover Selectman Chris Nobile’s Residency in Question
North Andover Selectman Chris Nobile is coming under fire as some political activists are questioning whether Nobile actually lives in North Andover. Nobile was asked during public participation earlier this year if he lived in town but Nobile refused to answer. During a meeting discussion about the proposed Royal Crest...
homenewshere.com
Burlington dishing out water ban violations as reservoir runs low
BURLINGTON - Town officials have issued just under 500 water ban violations and approximately 70 fines as of late last week. As drought conditions linger with a relentless heat wave exerting its wrath in the community, the Department of Public Works (DPW) issued a formal statement on Twitter last Friday.
AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election
BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
Mayor Michelle Wu is looking to boost mayoral pay and salaries of other top Boston officials
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has sent a letter to Boston’s City Council aimed at “amending” the salaries of top city officials, including the mayor, and city councilors, resulting in major hikes in pay for those city leaders and others. If approved, the salary for...
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy Tree limb down and now blocking traffic
– News and commentary about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about on the ever-increasingly mean streets of Quincy on Monday in the early afternoon well after lunchtime, Quincy Quarry personnel found a large limb from a city tree impeding traffic on a city street. One can...
Major transformer in Lexington explodes, generating huge fireball
LEXINGTON, Mass. — Emerson Graf says she and her mother heard a strange noise seconds before a huge explosion. “It was just insane. It was so loud,” said Emerson Graf, of Lexington. They watched as a transformer exploded, creating a huge fireball. “We started to hear like scratching...
Riverboat Rachel Carson Makes Test Run from Newburyport to Downtown Haverhill; Expects Final Approvals
Editor’s Note: “Win for Breakfast” host Win Damon accompanied Capt. Paul Aziz on a test run of the Rachel Carson last Thursday. Additional photographs below. The passenger riverboat, Rachel Carson, made a test run last Thursday up the Merrimack River from Newburyport to Haverhill’s public docks, taking into consideration shallow spots along the waterway made worse by drought conditions.
quincyquarry.com
MBTA starts the week with yet another fail
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The MBTA is maintaining its breaking badly bad news© streak with its first day of this week’s bad news. This week’s...
New Worcester RMV opens: From groceries to license renewals
WORCESTER — Kesy Pinto didn't mind the old place. It might not have been as shiny, but it was much closer. “I had to travel quite a bit to get here,” said Pinto, one of the first customers at the new Registry of Motor Vehicle service center at 50 Southwest Cutoff (Route 20). ...
WCVB
Transformer explosion in Lexington Center sparks large fire, forces street closures
LEXINGTON, Mass. — Crews were still working at a Lexington, Massachusetts, substation Tuesday morning after a transformer explosion sparked a multi-alarm fire on Monday. A photo shared with NewsCenter 5 showed the explosion off Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Lexington, not far from the post office. The explosion resulted in a three-alarm fire in the 1700 block of Mass. Avenue, with thick, black smoke pouring into the air.
homenewshere.com
Reading’s COVID-19 metrics higher than most neighbors’ rates
READING - The town currently bears the unfortunate distinction of carrying some of the higher COVID-19 outbreak metrics in the region, based upon the latest state data. According to a report released last Thursday by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), though Reading’s weekly case numbers have been fluctuating up and down for weeks now, the town’s case incidence rate and positivity indicators have come in consistently above those of neighboring communities.
wgbh.org
In heated debate, Democratic candidates for Massachusetts auditor challenge each other's experience
The first televised debate in the Democratic Massachusetts state auditor primary got heated at times as the candidates sought to hold each other accountable for their respective voting histories and to differentiate their experience. Also known as the state’s chief accountability officer, the auditor is tasked with analyzing and investigating...
everettleader.com
New Ladder 1 Is A $1 Million Reality
From on online Twitter feed we have learned that Everett’s brand new Ladder 1 is about to go into service following a final inspection. Thus ends about 2 years of negotiations and meetings and warnings and pleadings by the Fire Department for a new piece of badly needed state of the art equipment.
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
Emerald Tutu being developed to protect Boston neighborhoods from increased threat of flooding
BOSTON — Boston Harbor is one of the region’s greatest assets, but it could become its biggest liability. Sea level rise associated with climate change is expected to wreak havoc all along the coastline. Boston has already seen a taste of the future as rising seas flood busy...
universalhub.com
Yes, four of those weird helicopters just flew over Boston
Aegon Targaryen VI videoed the flight of the V-22 Ospreys down and over the Charles shortly after 11 a.m. They came from the north, like New Hampshire maybe.
From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state
Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
Owners of popular restaurant announce closure of longtime location, refer people to 2 new eateries
CHELSEA, Mass. — A popular eatery known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is closing its Chelsea restaurant and referring customers to two new locations. In a Facebook post, Floramo’s announced that its Chelsea location will be closing on Sept. 9. The restaurant has been a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984.
homenewshere.com
Ryder resigns from Planning Board; Fowler to retire after 40 years
TEWKSBURY — At the July 18 meeting of the Tewksbury Planning Board, chair Steve Johnson reported that member Eric Ryder resigned in a letter to Town Manager Richard Montuori and the Select Board. Professional obligations conflicted with the board’s meetings, and the board was unable to change the schedule to accommodate him.
