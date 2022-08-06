Read on profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson highlight Cowherd's 'Col' of Fame
The NFL's Hall of Fame season just concluded with Saturday's induction ceremony. There are plenty of active players and coaches, of course, with legitimate aspirations to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, but the final tally will be a select few. That means some of today's best will be excluded from the prestigious honor.
NBC Sports
Richard Seymour pokes fun at Tom Brady in great Hall of Fame speech
New England Patriots legend Richard Seymour took his well-deserved place in Canton on Saturday as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class. The former defensive lineman played the first eight years of his career with the Patriots before playing the final four with the Raiders. Seymour helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles (2001, 2003, 2004), was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was selected to the HOF's All-Decade team for the 2000s.
NBC Sports
When will 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo, if they can’t trade him?
It’s no secret that the 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have decided simply to wait for the possibility that a starting quarterback with another team will suffer a season-ending injury in training camp or the preseason. That’s the only way the 49ers get real value in trade, and it’s the only way Garoppolo gets anything close to his $25 million compensation package for 2022.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
AOL Corp
Bond between Dick Vermeil and Andy Reid part of why Chiefs’ Reid also destined for Canton
Along the way to tripling his allotted 8-minute window to accept his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton, Ohio, Dick Vermeil must have affectionately thanked 100 or more people by name. And no moment was more right and poignant than the way Vermeil honored...
NFL World Reacts To The Scary Tom Brady News
The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now 45 years old, but according to his quarterbacks coach, his arm looks better than it ever has. “You’re not going to believe this. Brady’s arm is better than I’ve ever seen it," the Bucs quarterbacks coach told his GM, per Peter King.
NBC Sports
Rivera fires D-line coach due to philosophical differences
Training camp is usually a time for NFL coaches to tinker with their roster, but on Tuesday, Ron Rivera decided to shake up his own staff. In a press conference, Rivera announced that he had fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III and replaced him with Jeff Zgonina, who was previously Mills III's assistant.
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones unsurprised owner misconduct included in argument on behalf of Deshaun Watson
In his argument for Deshaun Watson, the NFL Players Association specifically pointed to owners who weren’t punished at all or weren’t punished significantly for actual or potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. The NFLPA focused on Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones. On Sunday, Jones spoke...
NBC Sports
NFL owners meet in Minnesota today to approve sale of Broncos (without Stephen Ross)
It’s been known for a while that the NFL’s team owners will meet today, August 9, in Minnesota. It’s been known for a while that they’ll vote on the purchase of the Denver Broncos by Wal-Mart heirs. It’s been known for a while that, barring something dramatically and completely unexpected, at least 24 owners will approve the transaction, making Rob Walton the richest owner in the league, by far.
NBC Sports
What advice Bryant Young gave 49ers' Kinlaw ahead of key season
It was probably no coincidence when Bryant Young was recently around the current 49ers, one of the individuals with whom he had a lengthy conversation was Javon Kinlaw. Young set the standard for professionalism, class and drive during his 14 seasons with the 49ers. On Saturday, he delivered an emotional speech upon his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NBC Sports
Jimmy Haslam: Browns will “respect and honor” the Deshaun Watson appeal process
Last week, the Browns issued a strange statement in the aftermath of the decision from Judge Sue L. Robinson, who suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games. The Browns, among other things, seemed to be trying to get the league to respect her ruling. For obvious reasons. Now, with designee...
Hall of Fame Safety Ed Reed Has Received a Special Title From Tom Brady After Clashing 7 Times in NFL
A legendary safety who spent most of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, Ed Reed established himself as a player no quarterback, including Tom Brady, wanted to see across the line of scrimmage. The post Hall of Fame Safety Ed Reed Has Received a Special Title From Tom Brady After Clashing 7 Times in NFL appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rob Walton’s $4.65B Purchase of Broncos Approved by NFL Owners
Click here to read the full article. Rob Walton was approved unanimously as the next owner of the Denver Broncos today at a special NFL owners meeting in Minneapolis. The sale is expected to close later this month. The billionaire Walmart heir reached an agreement to pay $4.65 billion for the Broncos in June, the highest price ever for a sports franchise. The previous record price for a sports team was $3.3 billion, set when Joe Tsai bought the Brooklyn Nets and operating rights to the Barclays Center in 2019. It was the first sale of an NFL franchise since 2018,...
NBC Sports
2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule
NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
NBC Sports
Bosa's dad argues 49ers star is disrespected: 'Absolute joke'
There’s no denying 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was one of the NFL’s most lethal pass rushers last season, if not one of the league’s top talents overall. But in his father John Bosa’s eyes, the San Francisco superstar didn’t receive enough recognition for what he accomplished in 2021 -- especially when the season-ending ACL injury he suffered in 2020 is taken into consideration.
NBC Sports
Willie McGinest gives heartfelt tribute to Patriots legend Richard Seymour
Richard Seymour was arguably the most important defensive player on the New England Patriots in the early to mid-2000s. His combination of elite talent, excellent size and impressive athleticism made him a great pass rusher, an effective run stopper and one of the most versatile players in his position group.
NBC Sports
Camp notes, 8/8: Thoughts on Wentz and a tight end to monitor
ASHBURN — Probably the most key event of Monday's practice happened not on the field at the Washington Commanders' headquarters, but in the parking lot instead. Sophie Manning, a five-year-old who is finishing up with her treatments for leukemia, was celebrated upon her arrival by a boisterous crowd. From...
NBC Sports
Perry: Would Patriots bail on new offense? Belichick is open to change
FOXBORO -- The only schematic philosophy to which Bill Belichick has been married over the course of his tenure with the Patriots is not to be married to any one system or structure or base concept. We've seen him go from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 and back. We've...
NBC Sports
Why Ward has 'no love' for Rams, ready to play LA in 2022
The Los Angeles Rams and 49ers rivalry continues to grow. After seeing their division rivals win Super Bowl LVI, 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward felt that it was "heartbreaking" to see the Rams win and that there is no love lost between the two teams. "I'm ready to play them,"...
NBC Sports
Where Deebo believes 49ers can improve to win sixth Super Bowl
The 49ers have felt heartbreak in two of the last three NFL seasons. San Francisco knows what it takes to get to the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl, but has failed to win the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy. In 2020, San Francisco lost Super Bowl LIV to the...
