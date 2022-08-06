Click here to read the full article. Rob Walton was approved unanimously as the next owner of the Denver Broncos today at a special NFL owners meeting in Minneapolis. The sale is expected to close later this month. The billionaire Walmart heir reached an agreement to pay $4.65 billion for the Broncos in June, the highest price ever for a sports franchise. The previous record price for a sports team was $3.3 billion, set when Joe Tsai bought the Brooklyn Nets and operating rights to the Barclays Center in 2019. It was the first sale of an NFL franchise since 2018,...

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO