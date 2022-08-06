ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Ryan Montgomery on Camp Competition, Punt Returning, and More

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QlwBZ_0h7VcEgn00

The senior running back is ready to help lead a strong position for the 2022 Bearcats.

CINCINNATI — Senior UC running back Ryan Mongomery is one of the leaders in his position group. All Bearcats caught up with him after Saturday's practice to see how he's feeling about the changes to his position, insight on punt returning, and much more.

Check out the conversation below.

Ryan Montgomery Camp Interview (; 4:01)

*We apologize for the audio issues.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

"Let It Fly" Takeaways: Episode One

Watch: Bearcats Fall Camp Highlights

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers 2024 Four-Star TE Kylan Fox and QB Michael Hawkins

Luke Fickell Discusses QB Battle After Opening Fall Camp Practice

Look: UC Unveils New Football Locker Rooms

Four Intriguing Position Groups Heading Into UC Football Fall Camp

Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star Guard Parker Friedrichsen Interested in UC; 2025 Center Malachi Moreno Offered

UC Makes Top-15 in Sports Illustrated's Initial 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Vance Joseph: Myjai Sanders 'Playing Really Fast' Early in Training Camp

UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Guard Kyle Greene

Alec Pierce, Michael Young Jr. Flash Skills Early in Colts Training Camp

Sauce Gardner, Coby Bryant Impress on NFL Back Together Saturday

Sports Illustrated Names UC Football 'Hottest' Group of Five Program on Recruiting Trail

UC Sneaks Into Top-20 in Latest ESPN Recruiting Rankings

Fall Camp Storylines: Running Backs, Wide Receivers, Linebackers

Report: Big Ten ADs 'Can't Ignore 16-Team Playoff'

Fall Camp Storylines: Quarterback Battle, New-Look Cornerback Room, Gino Guidugli

Report: UC Adds On-Campus NIL General Manager Position

Josh Whyle, Leonard Taylor Named to Mackey Award Watchlist

Look: Marquise Copeland Flashes Super Bowl Ring

Look: Desmond Ridder Marries Longtime Girlfriend Claire Cornett

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Tops All Rookie Corners in Madden Rating

UC Releases Plan for Additional Fifth Third Arena Renovations

Four-Star WR Malik Elzy Commits to Cincinnati

12 Things that Need to Happen before Cincinnati Joins the Big 12

UC Football's Toughest Games in 2022

UC Football Five Bold Predictions: Defensive Line

John Cunningham: UC Increasing Media Revenue 'More Than Two Times' With Big 12 Move

UC Football Sells out of 2022 Season Tickets

The 2022 NFL Schedule: Bearcats Edition

Bearcats Peppered Across NFL Rookie of the Year Betting Markets

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gino Guidugli
WLWT 5

Bearcats crack preseason Coaches Poll Top 25

CINCINNATI — For the third straight year, the University of Cincinnati will open the college football season as one of the Top 25 teams in the country. That, at least, is according to the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll. After their historic run to the College Football Playoff, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
yoursportsedge.com

J.J. Thompson Headed to Wright State

With his junior season coming up in the spring, Heritage Christian Academy’s J.J. Thompson has selected the college where he will continue both his athletic career and his college education. In a social media post on Sunday, Thompson announced that he was committing to Wright State University. Wright State,...
DAYTON, OH
Fast Casual

Big Chicken opening 1st franchise in Ohio

Big Chicken, a fast casual concept founded by Shaquille O'Neal in 2018, is opening its first franchise location this week at Austin Landing, a mixed-use retail, restaurant and entertainment destination in Dayton, Ohio. "From the beginning, a major goal for Shaquille and the leadership team has been to give as...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Ring#American Football#College Football#Sports Illustrated#Coby#Recruiting Trail Uc
QSR magazine

Big Chicken to Debut First Franchise Location in Dayton, Ohio

Big Chicken, the fast casual concept creating national buzz amid an extraordinary rise in America’s restaurant scene, is achieving a major brand milestone with the opening of its first franchise location. Shaquille O’Neal, the “man in the middle” of this momentous occasion, founded Big Chicken in 2018, creating a...
DAYTON, OH
TheDailyBeast

This Midwest City is Getting Something Right—So Don't Miss It

It has become almost a fetish of late, visiting those once great American cities whose precipitous rise was followed by a slow demise, an attempt by modernity to kill them by a thousand cuts of highways, parking lots, globalism, and unfriendly buildings. But in those cities–Cleveland, Detroit, Tulsa, St. Louis, and so on–what was left behind by those heady decades at the top of the world is spectacular. Museums filled with loot and lucre from around the world, architecture that revolutionized our lives in concert halls, grand libraries, and palaces fit for kings and queens.To visit those cities is to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

12 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Aug. 12-14)

The Ohio River may not be a body of water you'd typically associate with fresh seafood, but this weekend, Newport's Festival Park will be inundated with delicious sea creatures of every stripe. The Great Inland Seafood Festival brings multiple vendors to the riverfront, offering everything from oysters on the half-shell and shrimp po' boys to a crab boil bucket and seafood paella. Whole Maine lobsters will also be available for $11.95. Complement your crustaceans with beer and live local music all weekend. Read CityBeat's list of everything you can eat there. 5-11 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12; noon-11 p.m. Aug. 13; noon-9 p.m. Aug. 14. Free admission. Festival Park, Newport on the Levee, thingstodocincinnati.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WILX-TV

It’s a (big) boy! Plus how to become a professional napper

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at our rain - and possible thunderstorm - chances for Monday afternoon and evening, and if we’re at the risk of any severe weather. Plus, the gender of the newest member of the Cincinnati Zoo family is...
CINCINNATI, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Lakengren holds open bass tournament

EATON — On Sunday, July 17, Lake Lakengren hosted its first open bass tournament of 2022. Several teams competed for the top prize of $1,000. A portion of the proceeds from the tournament help stock the lake throughout the year. The rainy weather didn’t hinder the results and participants were pleased, according to organizers. Overall prize went to Kevin Caplinger and Luke Haynes of Eaton.
EATON, OH
wnewsj.com

26th Habitat for Humanity golf outing Aug. 19 at Majestic

Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County is hosting its 26th annual golf outing Aug. 19 at Majestic Springs Golf Club on Todd’s Fork Road. A luncheon starts at 11 a.m., with tee-off at noon. Prizes will be awarded to the three teams with the lowest scores, and the team...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Gucci opening first Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - High-end fashion brand Gucci is opening its first Cincinnati-area retail location. Gucci is listed as "coming soon" under the stores and restaurants section of the Kenwood Towne Centre's website. Signage in the mall's Nordstrom wing indicates the store will be located across from the Louis Vuitton store, which opened in 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy