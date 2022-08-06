ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

United we ride: Pelotonia brings cancer survivors, loved ones together to find a cure

By Mike Wagner, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

He was swinging an ax in the mountains of Colorado, chopping his own wood with the energy of a teenager at age 71.

Then Eamon Killoran was suddenly diagnosed with stage 4 melonama in 2011 .

There would be surgeries and chemo and nights when Eamon almost drowned in his own lung fluids.

The strong, former United States merchant mariner would shrink from 180 to 100 pounds.

He was gone 8 months after his cancer diagnosis.

More: Pelotonia rider, volunteer who have faced cancer find community in cycling fundraiser

Those painful, lingering memories of her dad’s suffering is what compelled Kate Killoran to fly across the country from Denver and ride a bike Saturday in the Pelotonia cancer fundraiser.

“I don’t want people to feel what my dad felt going through it or what we felt watching him go through it,” said Kate, 52, whose tears dripped on her bike jersey shortly after crossing the 20-mile finish line at New Albany High School. “It’s been 11 years since I lost my dad, but I came here like the rest of all these people to help fight cancer. I used to ride bikes with my dad all the time as a girl. Those were the happy times.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cAzVz_0h7VcCvL00

Kate was joined Saturday by an estimated 6,500 to 7,000 riders who rode distances ranging from 20 to 102 miles in the cancer research fundraising event. Some will continue riding Sunday to total distances of 164, 182 or 200 miles. Riders could choose from a total of 10 different routes over the two-day event.

Rides that will take place over both Saturday and Sunday include loop routes from New Albany to Gambier and Columbus to Gambier and then a return trip from Gambier to New Albany.

Large sections of the ride went through western Licking County with rest stops in Granville, Hartford and Homer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkViL_0h7VcCvL00

Those rides will have participants staying overnight in Gambier inside dorms at Kenyon College. This is the first time Pelotonia has resumed overnight stays since 2019.

There also are 2,200 people, known as challengers, who are participating virtually. Together, all the participants will raise more than $20 million this year, officials project.

That would push the event past the $250 million mark in total funds raised since the first ride in 2008.

The nonprofit donates 100% of funds raised to the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center to find a cure for the disease.

The majority of the participants started their ride in downtown Columbus at McFerson Commons in the Arena District.

The first wave of riders started pedaling just after sunrise at 7 a.m.

For many of the riders, it was personal.

There were an estimated 530 cancer survivors.

There were those who lost a parent or a child or a sibling or a friend or a neighbor to cancer.

There were pictures and signs with the names of people's loved ones hanging from their bikes or and jerseys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4434Gv_0h7VcCvL00

Some were veterans of the event and experienced cyclists, while others were first-timers who hadn’t been on a bike since they were children.

There were also thousands of other cheering supporters lining city streets or country roads with thank you signs and images of people they lost.

As the first few hundred riders turned a Downtown corner, they could hear a woman’s voice echoing down an empty East Broad Street.

Marian Knill, 65, of Strongsville, was shouting words of encouragement and thanking riders for helping fight a disease that has taken too many.

Knill’s daughter Kathryn, 33, was one of the riders and is a nurse practitioner at The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Center. Her dad helped her write 30 names on her arms before she left for the 102-mile ride. Those names represent family, friends or patients she has lost to cancer.

“We are out here screaming for all these people, because we all want the same thing,” Marian said. “Seeing all those names on my daughter’s arm is a reminder of why we fight together. Hopefully someday there are cures for all or at least some kind of pill you can take where you know you get 20 more good years.”

Not far from Knill was Kathleen Roberts, 77, of Galloway, making her 12th ride. This time, she was riding for her friend Nino Zarnano, who has survived prostate cancer.

Asked why Nino wasn’t out making the ride himself, Kathleen chuckled and said she had her friend’s back.

“We ride for each other; that’s what this is all about,” Kathleen said. “I mean look at all these people. I don’t care how old I get; I’ll keep riding.”

mwagner@dispatch.com

@MikeWagner48

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: United we ride: Pelotonia brings cancer survivors, loved ones together to find a cure

