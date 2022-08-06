ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Domestic Car Sales Have Gone Through A Steep Decline Since COVID

By Dave McQuilling
SlashGear
SlashGear
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Inflation hits rental market as higher mortgage rates, limited supply pushes up prices: Real estate expert

Macro Trends Advisors LLC founding partner Mitch Roschelle explained on Monday why inflation and higher mortgage rates translate to soaring prices for apartment rentals. Speaking on "Varney & Co.," Monday, the real estate expert argued that higher mortgage rates make it more difficult to buy homes, leaving more people turning to the rental market while supply is limited.
HOUSE RENT
The Verge

Tesla is offering half off its Full Self Driving package and more for loyal customers in China

Tesla has a new rewards program in China to encourage customers to trade in their used models for a brand new one (via Electrek). From now until September 30th, Tesla vehicle owners in China who opt for the deal will receive half off the Full Self Driving feature, 15,000km (9,320.57 miles) of Supercharging credits, and a home charger installation savings of about $1,184.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Column - U.S. Manufacturing Activity Shows Signs of Peaking: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing production probably peaked during the second quarter, though the data are noisy and conflicting, and a turning point may not become obvious until September or October. U.S. manufacturing output in June was down by 0.4% compared with March though it was still up by 3.6%...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Transportation capacity rises again in July, pricing declines, report says

Supply chain data released Tuesday showed further cooling in transportation markets. The July Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) fell 4.3 percentage points to 60.7, the lowest reading in the data set since May 2020. A reading above 50 indicates expansion while a reading below 50 indicates contraction. “While this does...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#General Health
freightwaves.com

Truck transportation job growth slows in July

There is no pause in hiring in the truck transportation sector, which added jobs in July for the 26th time in the past 27 months. Total seasonally adjusted employment for the sector rose by 3,500 jobs in July, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs in the sector now stand at 1,595,000.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
International Business Times

U.S. Oil Refiners, Pipeline Companies Expect Strong Demand For Rest Of 2022

U.S. oil refiners and pipeline operators expect energy consumption to be strong for the second half of 2022, even though analysts and industry watchers have worried that demand could falter if the global economy enters a recession or high fuel prices deter travelers. The company outlooks suggest a stronger view...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
srnnews.com

U.S. labor market defies recession fears as job growth surges in July

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerated in July, lifting the level of employment above its pre-pandemic level and pouring cold water on fears the economy was in recession. The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report on Friday also showed employers continuing to raise wages at a strong...
BUSINESS
thecheyennepost.com

Cities Where Home Prices Are Still Below Their Pre-Great Recession Peak

After the housing crash, it took a decade for the median home price in the U.S. to catch up to its previous peak in nominal dollars. But when factoring in the rate of inflation over time, home prices did not match their pre-Great Recession peak until the middle of 2021. And in some markets, inflation-adjusted home prices still have not recovered to pre-recession levels. Researchers calculated the inflation-adjusted percentage change in median home price between June 2022 and the peak month prior to December 2007, then ranked states and metros accordingly.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Allbirds 'dramatically' slows pace of new hires as loss widens

Allbirds cut its financial forecast for the year citing a slowdown in consumer spending. The sustainable shoe maker said it was slowing hiring as part of its efforts to cut costs. For the second quarter ended June 30, Allbirds said its revenue rose 15% from a year ago. Allbirds on...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

SlashGear

54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy