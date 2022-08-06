Domestic Car Sales Have Gone Through A Steep Decline Since COVID

Read on www.slashgear.com
FOXBusiness
Inflation hits rental market as higher mortgage rates, limited supply pushes up prices: Real estate expert
Macro Trends Advisors LLC founding partner Mitch Roschelle explained on Monday why inflation and higher mortgage rates translate to soaring prices for apartment rentals. Speaking on "Varney & Co.," Monday, the real estate expert argued that higher mortgage rates make it more difficult to buy homes, leaving more people turning to the rental market while supply is limited.
The Verge
Tesla is offering half off its Full Self Driving package and more for loyal customers in China
Tesla has a new rewards program in China to encourage customers to trade in their used models for a brand new one (via Electrek). From now until September 30th, Tesla vehicle owners in China who opt for the deal will receive half off the Full Self Driving feature, 15,000km (9,320.57 miles) of Supercharging credits, and a home charger installation savings of about $1,184.
US News and World Report
Column - U.S. Manufacturing Activity Shows Signs of Peaking: Kemp
LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing production probably peaked during the second quarter, though the data are noisy and conflicting, and a turning point may not become obvious until September or October. U.S. manufacturing output in June was down by 0.4% compared with March though it was still up by 3.6%...
freightwaves.com
Transportation capacity rises again in July, pricing declines, report says
Supply chain data released Tuesday showed further cooling in transportation markets. The July Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) fell 4.3 percentage points to 60.7, the lowest reading in the data set since May 2020. A reading above 50 indicates expansion while a reading below 50 indicates contraction. “While this does...
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling. Why?
July 14 (Reuters) - After exceeding $5 a gallon for the first time in history, U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling, giving some relief to consumers in the world's largest user of the fuel.
biztoc.com
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening' following jobs report, economist warns
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening’ following jobs report, economist warns. Markets are expected to take a hit after the jobs report on Friday. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 100,000 jobs in the last three months of the year.
freightwaves.com
Truck transportation job growth slows in July
There is no pause in hiring in the truck transportation sector, which added jobs in July for the 26th time in the past 27 months. Total seasonally adjusted employment for the sector rose by 3,500 jobs in July, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs in the sector now stand at 1,595,000.
City workers get double-digit wage rises while lowest-paid see 1% increase
Report finds ‘tale of two labour markets’ as workers in London’s financial district enjoy inflation-busting increases
International Business Times
U.S. Oil Refiners, Pipeline Companies Expect Strong Demand For Rest Of 2022
U.S. oil refiners and pipeline operators expect energy consumption to be strong for the second half of 2022, even though analysts and industry watchers have worried that demand could falter if the global economy enters a recession or high fuel prices deter travelers. The company outlooks suggest a stronger view...
Live updates: The blockbuster July jobs report throws cold water on the recession debate
The July jobs report will be an important barometer of economic strength as inflation continues to rage and recession warnings pile up.
srnnews.com
U.S. labor market defies recession fears as job growth surges in July
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerated in July, lifting the level of employment above its pre-pandemic level and pouring cold water on fears the economy was in recession. The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report on Friday also showed employers continuing to raise wages at a strong...
thecheyennepost.com
Cities Where Home Prices Are Still Below Their Pre-Great Recession Peak
After the housing crash, it took a decade for the median home price in the U.S. to catch up to its previous peak in nominal dollars. But when factoring in the rate of inflation over time, home prices did not match their pre-Great Recession peak until the middle of 2021. And in some markets, inflation-adjusted home prices still have not recovered to pre-recession levels. Researchers calculated the inflation-adjusted percentage change in median home price between June 2022 and the peak month prior to December 2007, then ranked states and metros accordingly.
CNBC
Allbirds 'dramatically' slows pace of new hires as loss widens
Allbirds cut its financial forecast for the year citing a slowdown in consumer spending. The sustainable shoe maker said it was slowing hiring as part of its efforts to cut costs. For the second quarter ended June 30, Allbirds said its revenue rose 15% from a year ago. Allbirds on...
July jobs report more than doubles expectations as the unemployment rate drops
The U.S. added 528,000 jobs in July, more than double what economists had predicted. With that boost, the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, back to pre-pandemic levels and the lowest it's been since 1969. Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor, joins CBS News to discuss what the report indicates about the state of the economy.
BMW Spills First Details On Its Next-Gen Electric Cars: What We Know
BMW introduced the i4 eDrive35, which will hit roads in 2023, and it has its sights set on a new generation of electric vehicles.
CARS・
A “slightly lower standard of living,” what the latest jobs report tells us about the economy and inflation
The overall headline from the latest jobs report from the U.S. Department of Labor is a positive one according to Guy Williams President, CEO of Gulf Coast Bank and Trust. Williams said employment numbers are up as well as
Lock Down Your Backup Plan With Amazon’s Generators
You won't always have access to a working outlet.
Fire engulfs wooden bridge in China whose history dates back 900 years
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire in China's Fujian province that engulfed the Wanan Bridge, whose history dates back 900 years.
U.S. Gas Prices Fall Below $4 for First Time Since March
UNDATED -- The U.S. national average price of gas has fallen under the $4 mark to $3.99 a gallon. This is the first time since March that the national average has dropped below the $4 mark. Gas prices have declined by over $1 per gallon since peaking at $5.03 on...
