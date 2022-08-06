Domestic Car Sales Have Gone Through A Steep Decline Since COVID

After the housing crash, it took a decade for the median home price in the U.S. to catch up to its previous peak in nominal dollars. But when factoring in the rate of inflation over time, home prices did not match their pre-Great Recession peak until the middle of 2021. And in some markets, inflation-adjusted home prices still have not recovered to pre-recession levels. Researchers calculated the inflation-adjusted percentage change in median home price between June 2022 and the peak month prior to December 2007, then ranked states and metros accordingly.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO