ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IceManIsaac Reveals His 'Perfect' Warzone AR Build in Season 4 Reloaded

By Ralston Dacanay
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak

A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Season 14 Origin Verifying Game Files Loop: How to Fix

The Apex Legends: Hunted patch just dropped and, unfortunately, it appears the Origin launcher seems to be causing issues for those on PC trying to update their games. Within moments of its release, Respawn Entertainment did tweet that it was investigating the issue, and soon followed it up by mentioning that it was starting to be resolved.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ars#Reloaded#Warzone#Video Game#Metas#Amax
TechRadar

Underrated sci-fi shooter is back from the dead

The 4v1 monster-hunting madness of Evolve has been given a new lease of life since 2K brought peer-to-peer servers and matchmaking back. Evolve is the follow-up to Turtle Rock Studios' Left 4 Dead. It saw the studio pivot from pitting players against zombie hordes, to tracking and hunting a player-controller monster instead. Were some people sore about it? Maybe. Were they desperate for Left 4 Dead 3? Yes, yes I was. But after just two years, dedicated server support was retired, and Turtle Rock went back to the zombie drawing board with Back 4 Blood.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How Much is Farthest Frontier?

Starting from nothing and building a successful civilization is one of the most satisfying things. That's why games like Minecraft and Sid Meier's Civilizations are always fun.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
NewsBreak
Youtube
Gamespot

Apex Legends Season 14 Tier List: Best Legends For Battle Royale

Apex Legends is an engaging and fast-paced battle royale that is brought to life by a multitude of playable legends, each bringing something unique to your team's composition. A myriad of defensive, offensive, support, and recon characters ensure that players have plenty of freedom to choose what type of role they'd be best at, but there will always be a few legends that sit on the top of the game’s meta--just as there will always be some that fall short of greatness. Here's our tier list of the best legends in Apex Legends.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Armored Titan Nasus Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

Armored Titan Nasus was announced ahead of League of Legends Patch 12.15 alongside new skins for Janna, Camille and Lucian. Armored Titan Nasus, as well as the other newly announced skins, draw comparisons to other futuristic skin lines in the game such as PROJECT and Pulsefire. Though, Steel Valkyrie stands alone in the game's universe as its own lore line featuring other skins like Admiral Glasc, Aether Wing Kayle, Gun Goddess Miss Fortune and more.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

3 Surprising Changes in the Apex Legends: Hunted Patch Notes

Apex Legends: Hunted had all the usual updates when it comes to a new season, and Respawn Entertainment did a decent job covering upcoming features, but that doesn't mean there weren't surprises. We already did a full breakdown of the whole patch notes covering every aspect, but there were some...
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

28 years later, Super Punch-Out!!’s 2-player mode has been discovered

While Punch-Out!! has been one of Nintendo's most beloved "fighting" series since its 1984 debut in arcades, it has rarely featured something common in the genre: a two-player mode. On Monday, however, that changed. The resulting discovery has been hiding in plain sight on the series' Super Nintendo edition for...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Devs Worried About Vantage's Kit Working in Current Loot RNG

Respawn Entertainment spoke with Dexerto about their fears in creating a sniper-based Legend in Apex Legends. While some Legends lean toward a certain style of weapon, Vantage takes that to a whole new level. Her whole kit screams long-distance and it's easy to see why. The problem comes with the RNG of loot. To make any long-range kit work, you need to find a sniper and a scope of some sort.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Players Discuss Another Armor Change Theory

A popular Apex Legends armor opinion was shared on TikTok before making its way to Reddit. Season 14 is finally seeing a much-requested feature with the removal of the self-revive ability on the Golden Knockdown Shield. One of the biggest differences from Apex Legends and other battle royales is the...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy