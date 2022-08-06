Antonio Conte: Tottenham will only sign players with ‘specific characteristics’

Read on www.90min.com
Everton sign Conor Coady on season-long loan
Conor Coady has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves for the 2022/23 campaign.
Tottenham to beat Brighton to Destiny Udogie signing
Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Udinese wing-back Destiny Udogie, 90min understands.
Robert Lewandowski explains Pep Guardiola's role in Barcelona transfer
Robert Lewandowski explains Pep Guardiola's role in Barcelona transfer.
Twitter reacts as Brighton hand Erik ten Hag first defeat as Man Utd manager
Brighton won at Old Trafford for the first time in their history as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
Roma unhappy with Tottenham's lowball bid for Nicolo Zaniolo
Roma have rejected Tottenham's bid to take Nicolo Zaniolo on loan with an obligatory purchase clause, 90min understands.
Nottingham Forest agree Alex Moreno fee with Real Betis - but player wants to stay
Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno.
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton: Player ratings as Gross double spoils Ten Hag's debut
Player ratings from Man Utd 1-2 Brighton in the Premier League.
Oscar Mingueza admits he failed to win over Xavi at Barcelona
Former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza has said that he had to leave the club because he was unable to convince head coach Xavi that he could play at the level required of him.
Cody Gakpo discusses PSV future amid Man Utd and Arsenal links
Cody Gakpo admits Champions League football could make him stay at PSV this summer.
Arsenal confirm Lucas Torreira exit to Galatasaray
Lucas Torreira has left Arsenal to sign for Turkish giants Galatasaray for a fee of €6m on a four-year contract.
Ruben Dias keen to keep building team bond with Erling Haaland
Ruben Dias is looking forward to the future with Erling Haaland at Man City.
Brooke Norton-Cuffy optimistic over Arsenal first-team opportunities
Brooke Norton-Cuffy is keen to make an impact under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.
Martin Odegaard: Gabriel Jesus & Oleksandr Zinchenko's 'winning experience' will help Arsenal
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard believes that Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko's history of winning trophies will be of benefit to the Gunners.
Inter confirm termination of Alexis Sanchez's contract
Inter have announced that they have terminated Alexis Sanchez's contract as he gears up to join Marseille.
Conor Coady & Idrissa Gueye undergoing Everton medicals
Conor Coady and Idrissa Gueye are on the verge of signing for Everton with medicals underway on Merseyside, 90min understands.
Bologna director responds to Man Utd interest in Marko Arnautovic
Bologna have responded to Manchester United's interest in Austria forward Marko Arnautovic.
Juventus agree deal to sign Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt
Juventus agree deal to sign Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 1
The best goals from week 1 of the 2022/23 Premier League.
Cristiano Ronaldo starts in behind-closed-doors friendly vs Halifax Town
Cristiano Ronaldo's quest to return to full fitness continued with an appearance in Manchester United's 5-1 behind-closed-doors win against National League side Halifax Town.
