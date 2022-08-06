Women Stepping Forward for Agriculture to host 20th annual conference

Hungry for a savory burger? Billings has you covered! The Magic City has a plethora of burger joints with fresh ingredients and original flavors. The crowd favorite in Billings, by far, is the Burger Dive. The television series Man v. Food featured the Billings restaurants in one episode. The Burger Dive is located in downtown Billings, where you can walk off that burger and explore the local shops in businesses. The restaurant is known for its unique burger choices, and two were even part of the World Food Championship: the “Date with Jim Beam & Coke” burger and the “I’ll be your Huckleberry” burger.

