SC officials use Pokémon to help spread hurricane preparedness

WTOV 9
152 mph in a 55-mph zone: Driver clocked with major speeding ticket
NORFOLK, Va. (WJLA) — A driver was recently the recipient of a hefty speeding ticket, courtesy of Virginia State Police (VSP). Troopers cited the driver on I-64 for 152 miles per hour in a posted 55 mph zone in Norfolk. The agency tweeted out a partial photo of the...
WTOV 9
Drivers reminded to be aware of buses as school year begins
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — August is School Bus Safety Month and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to be cautious as kids head back to class. Since 2017, more than 6,000 traffic crashes involving school buses have been reported within the state of Ohio. Amongst those, no occupants of a school bus were killed.
WTOV 9
Teacher shorts a local and national problem
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — As students prepare for the first day, school administrators are struggling to find teachers. Edison Local Superintendent Bill Beattie says finding teacher this summer has been a challenge. “We have had to get creative and hire people that are working on their certification to get...
