SC officials use Pokémon to help spread hurricane preparedness

Nebraska Extension: Volunteer with Nebraska 4-H
LINCOLN, Neb. — Volunteers have been busy this summer making sure 4-H events run smoothly, and now they're preparing for the Nebraska State Fair. Jill Goedeken with Nebraska Extension has more on what kinds of roles there are for volunteers and how to get involved. How important are volunteers...
Gas prices in Nebraska continue to fall
Gas prices across Nebraska have continued to decline over the past week. Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices in Nebraska are 75.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
NTV's Grow: August 7, 2022
Simply Sunflower, a Nebraska farmer captures sunshine in a bottle at this unique Valley County farm. We'll highlight farmer Al and his clan as our Farm Family of the Month. Plus conservation practices that pay, more on navigating carbon markets. Also, scouting for southern rust and tar spot. We'll visit...
Gov. Ricketts announces there will not be a special session on abortion
LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts received a letter from Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers Monday indicating that 30 state senators support amending Nebraska’s abortion laws to prohibit abortions starting at 12 weeks in a special session. In response, Gov. Ricketts announced that there will not be...
TeamMates Mentoring Program receives funding for 3 years
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Thirty years ago, former Husker Coach Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy, started TeamMates Mentoring Program to provide rural students with an extra tutor, mentor, and friend, all wrapped into one. What began as just 22 mentors and mentees, has grown exponentially, offering mentorship in more than 100 Nebraska communities. The program was also recently given an extra financial boost.
Nebraska Democrats react to special session announcement
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Democratic Chair Jane Kleeb hailed the announcement made by Gov. Ricketts Monday that there will not be a special session on abortion. Speaker Mike Hilgers informed him 30 state senators agreed to the special session -- short of the 33 needed to break a filibuster on any abortion-related legislation.
Jury selected in 2nd Whitmer kidnapping plot trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 returned to trial for a second time. The jury was selected Monday in one of the government's highest-profile domestic terrorism case against the two extremists prosecutors say were committed to snatching Whitmer close to the Nov. 2020 election.
