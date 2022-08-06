Read on www.nickiswift.com
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Olivia Newton-John 'wasn't walking anymore' and 'had full-time care' weeks before death, says 'Grease' costar Didi Conn
Didi Conn said on "Good Morning America" that she will remember how Olivia Newton-John had a "big heart who just cared so much for everybody."
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
Sandy Hook Lawyer: Alex Jones Sent ‘Intimate’ Pic of Wife to Roger Stone
The “intimate photo” that was among two years’ of Alex Jones’ text messages that were accidentally sent to a Sandy Hook family legal team was of Jones’ wife—and was sent to veteran Republican operative Roger Stone, one of the lawyers said. Mark Bankston, who represented the parents of 6-year-old victim Jesse Lewis in their defamation suit against Jones, revealed in court last week that his team had received the texts and said “intimate messages” were among them but offered no more information. Jones subsequently ranted about the mistake on Infowars, claiming the legal team now had a “naked” photo of his wife. On Monday, in an interview with TYT Network, Bankston said the photo in question was sent to Stone and shared his concerns over consent. “I’m a little concerned about it because that intimate photo was sent to Roger Stone, and I don’t know if that was consensual,” he said. “And if it wasn’t consensual, Mrs. [Erika] Wulff Jones should know about that. And there might be something that needs to be done about that. Then again, it could be totally consensual. But when I see that—and I don’t see any indication that it was—I’m concerned something might not be on the up and up with that. There are certainly laws in certain states about that.” Stone didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment late on Monday night.
