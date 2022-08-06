ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

Extensive search for man who went missing in CNY lake unsuccessful

By Anne Hayes
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Deputies identify body recovered from depths of Canandaigua lake

Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old man who went missing in Canandaigua Lake several days ago was recovered Monday, deputies said. Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton in Queens, was reported missing after he entered the lake from a boat and never resurfaced around 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Body of man who disappeared while swimming pulled from Canandaigua Lake

Ontario County, N.Y. — The body of a man who disappeared while swimming Friday in Canandaigua Lake has been found. Kirk Hobbs, 61, of Laurelton, N.Y. was visiting family in the area and boating with a relative Friday when he entered the lake from the boat and went under water without resurfacing, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Daily Messenger

Divers find body in Canandaigua Lake

RUSHVILLE — Divers on Monday recovered a body of a man who jumped into Canandaigua Lake on Friday and never resurfaced. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said the body is identified as Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton, Queens County, who was visiting family in the Canandaigua area. Hobbs, who was not wearing a flotation device, was boating with a relative Friday when he entered the water, deputies said.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

UPDATE: Body Recovered From Canandaigua Lake

The body of a 61-year-old Queens County, New York man was recovered by State Police divers in Canandaigua Lake Monday. Kirk Hobbs, of Laurelton, was visiting family in the Canandaigua area and was boating with his brother Friday when he jumped into the lake and went under without resurfacing. His body was recovered in approximately 170 feet of water at around 1 Monday afternoon.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ontario County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Ontario County, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Canandaigua, NY
whcuradio.com

Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
FL Radio Group

Police: Steuben County Murder Victim Was Strangled

An autopsy has confirmed the woman murdered in her Steuben County apartment last Friday was strangled. Police allege that 29-year-old Brett Heffner used some type of cord or rope to kill Keli Collins inside of the 26-year-old’s Corning apartment. Corning Police said Collins was found unresponsive in her residence and all attempts to bring her back to life failed. She and Heffner lived in the same apartment complex and knew each other.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cny#Canandaigua Lake#Letourneau Christian Camp#State
WHEC TV-10

1 dead, 1 injured in Wayne County motorcycle crash

ARCADIA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle collision that occurred in the Town of Arcadia, which resulted in one fatality and one injured on Sunday. Derick Haak, 38, of Ridge Road Ontario, was operating a motorcycle northbound on State Route 88 near...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Police: Woman killed in her Corning apartment was strangled

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have determined the cause of death of the woman murdered in her Corning apartment last week. According to the Corning Police Department, an August 6 autopsy at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton determined that Keli Collins, 26, was killed by “ligature strangulation homicide”, meaning she was strangled with a form of […]
CORNING, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whcuradio.com

Suspects sought in alleged Ithaca gang assault

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for at least three people in an alleged gang assault. Police say it happened Friday evening shortly after 7:15. The victim told officers he was punched and kicked by three men, who had already left the scene before police arrived. There is no description of the suspects available.
ITHACA, NY
waynetimes.com

Ontario man dies in motorcycle crash

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office investigated a motorcycle collision that occurred in the Town of Arcadia, on Sunday (8/7) at 8 p.m. which resulted in one fatality and one injured. Derick Haak, age 38, of Ridge Road Ontario, was operating a motorcycle northbound on State Route 88 near Chapel Road...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Phelps Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Dog

A Phelps man was brought to Ontario County Jail after police say he allegedly shot and killed another person’s dog. Deputies responded to a shots fired call Friday night at 1878 Falkey Road in Phelps and found that 44-year-old James Merkle had been involved in a domestic dispute with an individual who had an active Stay Away Order of Protection against him. After a verbal argument between the two, Merkle allegedly shot one of the victim’s dogs and ran into nearby woods. He was taken into custody after being found on the back side of a stand-alone building.
PHELPS, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Police Seek Help in Identifying Suspect in Generator Theft

Geneva Police need your help in trying to identify the person who allegedly stole an almost 3-THOUSAND dollar generator from Harbor Freight Tools on Sunday. Officers say a black male (pictured above), with a distinct limp, walked out of the Hamilton Street store shortly at around 1:40 with a 7600-watt Predator generator. The suspect, described as being 5’10 with a thin build, fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.
GENEVA, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen Police welcome two new officers

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen Police Department recently welcomed two new officers to its force. Officer Agosto and Officer Cosmore began their first day of the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Police Academy in Corning on Monday, August 8, according to the WGPD. Agosto graduated from Horseheads High School and worked […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Arrested on Trespassing, Resisting Arrest Charges

A Penn Yan man faces a number of charges including trespassing and resisting arrest following an investigation into a series of 9-1-1 calls on Sunday morning. Police responded to the area of East Bluff Drive in Jerusalem to investigate a man going to several homes in the area and then refusing to leave. When deputies located Matthew Nowicki, he was having an argument with some of those residents. As he was being placed into custody, Nowicki allegedly resisted arrest.
PENN YAN, NY
informnny.com

Video: Man beaten in broad daylight near Monroe Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester resident videotaped a man being beaten in broad daylight on Friday afternoon. According to resident Ace Smith, who shared the footage with News 8 Sunday morning, the video was taken on Friday near Monroe Avenue, and depicts a man on a sidewalk beating what appears to be a homeless man.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy