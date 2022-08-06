Extensive search for man who went missing in CNY lake unsuccessful

Read on www.syracuse.com
Deputies identify body recovered from depths of Canandaigua lake
Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old man who went missing in Canandaigua Lake several days ago was recovered Monday, deputies said. Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton in Queens, was reported missing after he entered the lake from a boat and never resurfaced around 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
Police: Steuben County Murder Victim Was Strangled
An autopsy has confirmed the woman murdered in her Steuben County apartment last Friday was strangled. Police allege that 29-year-old Brett Heffner used some type of cord or rope to kill Keli Collins inside of the 26-year-old’s Corning apartment. Corning Police said Collins was found unresponsive in her residence and all attempts to bring her back to life failed. She and Heffner lived in the same apartment complex and knew each other.
Corning man sentenced for leaving grandmother to die in meth lab fire
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the brothers charged with leaving his grandmother to die in a meth lab fire in 2019 will be headed to prison. Justin Gause, 24, was sentenced to three to nine years in prison for a 2nd-degree Manslaughter charge, according to court records. He is currently being held in the […]
Scottsville home deemed unlivable after truck drives through
Fire officials deemed 15 Rochester Street uninhabitable until it can be evaluated further.
Man injured after shooting at David Gantt Rec. Center. in Rochester
Authorities say officers responded to 700 North Street around 9:38 p.m. following a ShotSpotter activation.
1 dead, 1 injured in Wayne County motorcycle crash
ARCADIA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle collision that occurred in the Town of Arcadia, which resulted in one fatality and one injured on Sunday. Derick Haak, 38, of Ridge Road Ontario, was operating a motorcycle northbound on State Route 88 near...
Police: Woman killed in her Corning apartment was strangled
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have determined the cause of death of the woman murdered in her Corning apartment last week. According to the Corning Police Department, an August 6 autopsy at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton determined that Keli Collins, 26, was killed by “ligature strangulation homicide”, meaning she was strangled with a form of […]
House of Mercy murder suspect pleads not guilty
Nairy was the city's 45th homicide victim this year, according to the Rochester Police Department Open Data Portal.
Suspects sought in alleged Ithaca gang assault
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for at least three people in an alleged gang assault. Police say it happened Friday evening shortly after 7:15. The victim told officers he was punched and kicked by three men, who had already left the scene before police arrived. There is no description of the suspects available.
Ontario man dies in motorcycle crash
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office investigated a motorcycle collision that occurred in the Town of Arcadia, on Sunday (8/7) at 8 p.m. which resulted in one fatality and one injured. Derick Haak, age 38, of Ridge Road Ontario, was operating a motorcycle northbound on State Route 88 near Chapel Road...
Phelps Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Dog
A Phelps man was brought to Ontario County Jail after police say he allegedly shot and killed another person’s dog. Deputies responded to a shots fired call Friday night at 1878 Falkey Road in Phelps and found that 44-year-old James Merkle had been involved in a domestic dispute with an individual who had an active Stay Away Order of Protection against him. After a verbal argument between the two, Merkle allegedly shot one of the victim’s dogs and ran into nearby woods. He was taken into custody after being found on the back side of a stand-alone building.
Geneva Police Seek Help in Identifying Suspect in Generator Theft
Geneva Police need your help in trying to identify the person who allegedly stole an almost 3-THOUSAND dollar generator from Harbor Freight Tools on Sunday. Officers say a black male (pictured above), with a distinct limp, walked out of the Hamilton Street store shortly at around 1:40 with a 7600-watt Predator generator. The suspect, described as being 5’10 with a thin build, fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.
Watkins Glen Police welcome two new officers
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen Police Department recently welcomed two new officers to its force. Officer Agosto and Officer Cosmore began their first day of the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Police Academy in Corning on Monday, August 8, according to the WGPD. Agosto graduated from Horseheads High School and worked […]
Penn Yan Man Arrested on Trespassing, Resisting Arrest Charges
A Penn Yan man faces a number of charges including trespassing and resisting arrest following an investigation into a series of 9-1-1 calls on Sunday morning. Police responded to the area of East Bluff Drive in Jerusalem to investigate a man going to several homes in the area and then refusing to leave. When deputies located Matthew Nowicki, he was having an argument with some of those residents. As he was being placed into custody, Nowicki allegedly resisted arrest.
Video: Man beaten in broad daylight near Monroe Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester resident videotaped a man being beaten in broad daylight on Friday afternoon. According to resident Ace Smith, who shared the footage with News 8 Sunday morning, the video was taken on Friday near Monroe Avenue, and depicts a man on a sidewalk beating what appears to be a homeless man.
City pool vandalized, “concerning” racist note left behind
ITHACA, N.Y.—Lifeguards at the Alex Haley Municipal Pool arrived Thursday morning to find the pool filled with equipment from throughout the grounds, a messier scene than normal when trespassers stop by for an after-hours swim. Lane lines, picnic tables, chairs, cones and more were all thrown into the pool...
