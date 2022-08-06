ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Watch These Old Ford Truck Commercials

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kn1nQ_0h7VaX8w00

This was back when TV was great and trucks were simple.

Back in the 1980s people bought trucks because they wanted to get things done. No pickups were luxury cruisers, whether they were Fords, Chevrolets, GMCs, Dodges, Toyotas, Datsuns, etc. Instead of heated and ventilated leather seats, open-pore wood trim, and chrome tailgates, trucks were beasts of burden. That’s definitely reflected in the series of 1980s Ford truck commercials below.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

We get to see the Ford F-150, Ford Bronco, and Ford Ranger in all their glory. The automaker turned to some really entertaining methods to show off what its trucks could do, like dropping a Ranger out of an airplane. Do you see commercials like this today? No and it’s too bad.

The F-150 gets plenty of punishment in creative ways for these commercials. One does a barrel roll into a pit with some heavy-duty netting to catch it. Another is hoisted up by a crane and dropped 10 or so feet. One climbs a mountain made of loose cinder blocks and another conquers one composed of loose timbers. That’s pretty creative.

At one point Ford stacks up its different truck models using a crane. It’s almost like automotive Jenga. Why don’t they make commercials like this anymore?

Ford even brags about gas mileage for its trucks using big signs. Red and black letters on white make it easy to see just how little fuel they’ll be using, at least the estimated amount, as you watch the Ranger and F-150 perform all kinds of stunts.

Perhaps the most surprising is the commercial for Ford commercial cab-over-engine trucks. When you think of 80s Ford trucks, the CL9000 probably isn’t in the picture at all.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Trucks#Ford F 150#Old Ford#Ford Pickups#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Chevrolets
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Cars
SlashGear

The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US

When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
CARS
Field & Stream

The 5 Worst Shotguns Ever Made

My dad, who became almost pathologically cheap as he got older, almost bought me one of the worst shotguns of all time. It was the day before the pheasant opener, he was shopping at K-Mart, and he knew I wanted a 20-gauge double gun. He almost talked himself into spending $100 on a Boito side-by-side for me. Fortunately, he couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger. He came home empty-handed and told me about the gun he didn’t buy, and I was hugely relieved. While it was touching of him to think of me, even then I knew nothing good could come of a $100 K-Mart shotgun.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

Auto Dealer Shot Dead While Repossessing Loaner Jeep

We constantly read news stories about depraved car thefts, but this one which left a car dealership owner in Arlington, Texas has us just shocked. That employee was shot to death because he drove another employee to repossess a loaner Jeep Grand Cherokee a customer thought he could just keep as his own. We just can’t even begin to understand the vicious, entitled mentality of someone who would do such a thing.
ARLINGTON, TX
Motorious

Steve McQueen Green R-Code Mustang Found

It could use a little love... On the exterior of this beautiful '68 Mustang, you'll find a McQueen green paint which harkens back to the bays of exotic colors and movie car icons. True American sports car enthusiasts will recognize this color as the same one featured in the movie Bullitt. Scenes of cars that looked just like this one barrelling through narrow straits and challenging similarly powerful muscle cars with their lightweight design and more petite body carved a space in every enthusiast's heart for a McQueen Green driving machine. But, of course, they were a pretty rare find even when brand new, and today it's one of the most desirable color schemes available on the classic car market.
CARS
Motorious

Barn Find Hunter Locates A Cubed Shelby GT500

Don’t worry, the guy knows what he’s got and won’t budge on price…. Tom Cotter of Barn Find Hunter sure has lived an interesting life and made quite a few connections in his time chasing down rare cars tucked away from public eyes. The man has access to places the rest of us don’t even know exist, so it’s great when he brings us along for some of those adventures. This time around the man is in San Diego where he introduces viewers to a man with an incredibly cluttered shop just filled with amazing cars and memorabilia from back in the day.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Motorious

Stolen Ford Raptors Lead To A Stolen Shelby GT500

Criminals aren’t always the sharpest sticks in the bundle…. For a while now, some car thieves have decided to skip stealing from car owners and even dealerships, going instead straight to the source: automakers. We’ve covered several stories of vehicles swiped from factory lots and it happened again. On July 28, four Ford Raptors were boosted from a holding lot in Dearborn, but police were hot on the trail and in the process found a stolen Shelby GT500.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is It Safe to Take an Electric Vehicle Through a Carwash?

Keeping your EV on the road requires regular maintenance. You top off the fluids, rotate the tires, and check the brakes. You also clean your car to preserve the paint. But is it safe to take an electric vehicle through a carwash?. Why people are concerned about taking an EV...
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
81K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy