ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

SC officials use Pokémon to help spread hurricane preparedness

By MARCUS FLOWERS, WACH Staff
WKRC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

1 woman dead after car plunged into Ohio River in Pierce Township

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman is dead after driving her car through an intersection, plunging into the Ohio River. Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the woman as Christine Durham of Petersburg, Kentucky. Dive crews were on the scene searching the water. Clermont County dispatch says the car went...
PETERSBURG, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricane Seasons#Emergency Preparedness#Emergency Management#Columbia#South Carolinians#Scemd
WKRC

Iconic Tri-State chili parlor closes without warning

CINCINNATI (WKRC)--About a dozen restaurant employees are out of a job. Workers said the owners of Chili Time in St. Bernard closed without giving them any notice. Chili Time regular Juan "Taco" Reiter pulled up to the restaurant Tuesday to see if the news was true. "Unexpectedly they are closed...
SAINT BERNARD, OH
WKRC

3 people charged with burning, burying fetus in Nebraska, police say

NORFOLK, Neb. (KHGI) — Three Nebraska residents have been charged after a woman allegedly helped her daughter abort a fetus before burning and burying it. Jessica Burgess, 41, is charged in Madison County District Court with performing or attempting an abortion at greater than 20 weeks, performing an abortion when not a licensed doctor, removing/concealing/abandoning a dead human body, concealing the death of another person and false reporting.
NEBRASKA STATE
WKRC

Police arrest 'old man bandit,' suspect with 45-year history of bank robberies

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WKRC) - Police arrested a man they dubbed the “old man bandit” who they believe is responsible for a series of bank robberies in Maryland. Officials say Steven Gregory Gass, 67, has a 45-year history of robbing banks. Gass has been charged with several robberies and is accused of attempting to rob a Truist Bank on June 18 and a Wells Fargo on July 14.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy