SC officials use Pokémon to help spread hurricane preparedness

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WKRC) - Police arrested a man they dubbed the “old man bandit” who they believe is responsible for a series of bank robberies in Maryland. Officials say Steven Gregory Gass, 67, has a 45-year history of robbing banks. Gass has been charged with several robberies and is accused of attempting to rob a Truist Bank on June 18 and a Wells Fargo on July 14.

