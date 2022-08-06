SC officials use Pokémon to help spread hurricane preparedness

Read on local12.com
WKRC
152 mph in a 55-mph zone: Driver clocked with major speeding ticket
NORFOLK, Va. (WJLA) — A driver was recently the recipient of a hefty speeding ticket, courtesy of Virginia State Police (VSP). Troopers cited the driver on I-64 for 152 miles per hour in a posted 55 mph zone in Norfolk. The agency tweeted out a partial photo of the...
WKRC
New survey finds millions of Tri-State residents are skipping meals due to inflation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study shows millions of Ohioans skip meals or eat less because they cannot afford to pay for food. According to the study by CouponBirds, 3.9 million Ohioans are skipping meals or eating less due to food prices. That's more than 40 percent of adults in Ohio.
WKRC
NC sheriff receives feedback online after decision to put AR-15s in schools
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A sheriff in North Carolina is receiving feedback online – both positive and negative – after deciding to put AR-15 rifles on school grounds. In a nearly five-minute Facebook Live video, Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said county School Resource Officers will...
WKRC
1 woman dead after car plunged into Ohio River in Pierce Township
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman is dead after driving her car through an intersection, plunging into the Ohio River. Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the woman as Christine Durham of Petersburg, Kentucky. Dive crews were on the scene searching the water. Clermont County dispatch says the car went...
WKRC
Iconic Tri-State chili parlor closes without warning
CINCINNATI (WKRC)--About a dozen restaurant employees are out of a job. Workers said the owners of Chili Time in St. Bernard closed without giving them any notice. Chili Time regular Juan "Taco" Reiter pulled up to the restaurant Tuesday to see if the news was true. "Unexpectedly they are closed...
WKRC
Sports betting coming to hundreds of bars, restaurants and Kroger stores across Ohio
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You could place your bet at one of several local grocery stores, as well as dozens of area bars and restaurants. The state has released a list of businesses that have been pre-approved for type C sports gaming kiosks. Sports gaming at these locations includes:. Over-Under wagers.
WKRC
3 people charged with burning, burying fetus in Nebraska, police say
NORFOLK, Neb. (KHGI) — Three Nebraska residents have been charged after a woman allegedly helped her daughter abort a fetus before burning and burying it. Jessica Burgess, 41, is charged in Madison County District Court with performing or attempting an abortion at greater than 20 weeks, performing an abortion when not a licensed doctor, removing/concealing/abandoning a dead human body, concealing the death of another person and false reporting.
WKRC
Police arrest 'old man bandit,' suspect with 45-year history of bank robberies
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WKRC) - Police arrested a man they dubbed the “old man bandit” who they believe is responsible for a series of bank robberies in Maryland. Officials say Steven Gregory Gass, 67, has a 45-year history of robbing banks. Gass has been charged with several robberies and is accused of attempting to rob a Truist Bank on June 18 and a Wells Fargo on July 14.
WKRC
1 injured after shooting in Deerfield Township store parking lot; arrest made
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in a store parking lot in Deerfield Township on Saturday, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 9:30 p.m. deputies were called to a disorderly/intoxicated subject with a weapon in the parking lot of...
WKRC
Man receives life sentence for 'brutal and senseless killing' of girlfriend's baby
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WKRC) - A Pennsylvania man is in prison for life after the horrific murder of his girlfriend's 16-month-old daughter. 23-year-old Drue Burd was sentenced Friday to life without possibility to parole for the 2018 killing. It was May 20 when police received a call about an unconscious...
