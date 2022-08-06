SC officials use Pokémon to help spread hurricane preparedness

Read on nebraska.tv
Biden, first lady arrive in Kentucky to meet with flood-stricken residents
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WCHS) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived Monday morning in Kentucky, where they were scheduled to meet with flood victims and tour a disaster recovery center. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said an unprecedented amount of resources had been provided to help the state's...
Farming Today with KRVN, August 9, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look your agriculture headlines. - Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid. - Drought now covers half the U.S. - Webinar will discuss updated Nebraska cash rents, lease arrangements.
Gas prices in Nebraska continue to fall
Gas prices across Nebraska have continued to decline over the past week. Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices in Nebraska are 75.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
NTV's Grow: August 7, 2022
Simply Sunflower, a Nebraska farmer captures sunshine in a bottle at this unique Valley County farm. We'll highlight farmer Al and his clan as our Farm Family of the Month. Plus conservation practices that pay, more on navigating carbon markets. Also, scouting for southern rust and tar spot. We'll visit...
Nebraska Democrats react to special session announcement
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Democratic Chair Jane Kleeb hailed the announcement made by Gov. Ricketts Monday that there will not be a special session on abortion. Speaker Mike Hilgers informed him 30 state senators agreed to the special session -- short of the 33 needed to break a filibuster on any abortion-related legislation.
