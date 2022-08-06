ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

SC officials use Pokémon to help spread hurricane preparedness

By MARCUS FLOWERS, WACH Staff
NebraskaTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nebraska.tv

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

Farming Today with KRVN, August 9, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look your agriculture headlines. - Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid. - Drought now covers half the U.S. - Webinar will discuss updated Nebraska cash rents, lease arrangements.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Gas prices in Nebraska continue to fall

Gas prices across Nebraska have continued to decline over the past week. Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices in Nebraska are 75.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

NTV's Grow: August 7, 2022

Simply Sunflower, a Nebraska farmer captures sunshine in a bottle at this unique Valley County farm. We'll highlight farmer Al and his clan as our Farm Family of the Month. Plus conservation practices that pay, more on navigating carbon markets. Also, scouting for southern rust and tar spot. We'll visit...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricane Seasons#Emergency Preparedness#Emergency Management#Columbia#South Carolinians#Scemd
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Democrats react to special session announcement

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Democratic Chair Jane Kleeb hailed the announcement made by Gov. Ricketts Monday that there will not be a special session on abortion. Speaker Mike Hilgers informed him 30 state senators agreed to the special session -- short of the 33 needed to break a filibuster on any abortion-related legislation.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy