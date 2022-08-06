SC officials use Pokémon to help spread hurricane preparedness

Read on kval.com
Lightning sparks wildfire concern over the Cascades
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Oregon's Cascades could see severe weather Tuesday afternoon. Strong winds and large hail threaten Oregon's high country Tuesday afternoon and evening, but it's lightning that posses the the biggest threat. Dry lightning is associated with thunderstorms with very little rain. These storms usually produce lightning and...
Video shows newly hatched sea turtles emerging from nest at SC beach
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Welcome to the world, little ones!. On Sunday, the Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program in South Carolina shared a video of more than two dozen sea turtles emerging from their nest and making their way to the ocean. The heartwarming hatching took place at...
Oregon State Police asking for help in locating the killer of a two-year-old wolf
BAKER COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s help in locating the person(s) responsible for killing a wolf in the Pine Creek Wildlife Management Unit. Police say on August 5, Fish and Wildlife troopers received information that a collared wolf,...
Jury selected in 2nd Whitmer kidnapping plot trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 returned to trial for a second time. The jury was selected Monday in one of the government's highest-profile domestic terrorism case against the two extremists prosecutors say were committed to snatching Whitmer close to the Nov. 2020 election.
