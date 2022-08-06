It’s Race Day at the Honor Speedway in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Honor Speedway will be hosting the Pueblo Cup to give racers a chance to win and show off their cars.

The event will feature a quarter-mile dirt track with the International Motor Contest Association’s (IMCA) stock cars, sport compacts, sport mods, Steel City Mini Mods and Colorado Dwarf Cars.

The event will take place at Honor Speedway located on 3933 N. Pueblo Blvd.

Schedule:

Pit gates will open at 4 p.m.

Grandstands will open at 6 p.m.

Racing is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Pit passes will be available for $30. Adults can purchase tickets for $12. Veterans and military member tickets will be discounted at $10.Tickets for students and kids ages three to 12 can be purchased for $5. Kids under three can attend the Pueblo Cup for free.

