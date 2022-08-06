ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

It’s Race Day at the Honor Speedway in Pueblo

By Alina Lee
 3 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo. — Honor Speedway will be hosting the Pueblo Cup to give racers a chance to win and show off their cars.

The event will feature a quarter-mile dirt track with the International Motor Contest Association’s (IMCA) stock cars, sport compacts, sport mods, Steel City Mini Mods and Colorado Dwarf Cars.

The event will take place at Honor Speedway located on 3933 N. Pueblo Blvd.

Schedule:

  • Pit gates will open at 4 p.m.
  • Grandstands will open at 6 p.m.
  • Racing is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Pit passes will be available for $30. Adults can purchase tickets for $12. Veterans and military member tickets will be discounted at $10.Tickets for students and kids ages three to 12 can be purchased for $5. Kids under three can attend the Pueblo Cup for free.

KXRM

Sunrise openings return on Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS — Early birds can once again catch the sunrise of a lifetime, from the summit of America’s Mountain! Sunrise Openings are a chance for visitors to access the Pikes Peak Highway from the hours of 4:45 – 6:30 a.m. and visit the Summit Visitor Center, which will be open during the events. “We […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Why Pueblo chiles could be spicier this year

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo chile season has finally arrived. August is the month when Pueblo farmers begin harvesting their peppers. They start by picking them out in the field, then they begin roasting them in order to get the deep skin off, which also gives it a nice smoky flavor.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Switchbacks FC rallies to earn draw with Orange County SC

IRVINE, Calif. (KXRM) — Trailing 3-1 late in the second half, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC tallied a goal in the 80th minute and another in stoppage time to earn a 3-3 draw at Orange County SC. Michee Ngalina’s ninth goal of the season for Switchbacks FC (13-8-2, 41 pts) in the 35th minute opened the […]
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County August 3 Edition

Aaron Jacob Meyer-Gonzales, date of birth August 25, 1982 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for theft. This was a no bond warrant. Angela Sue Adair, date of birth June 1, 1981 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a dwelling and trespass. Bond was $10,000.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs officer on a motorcycle injured in a crash Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer was injured following a crash on Monday. The officer was riding a motorcycle along Centennial Boulevard when he collided with an SUV near Windmill Avenue. The neighborhood is between W. Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road west of I-25. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. and forced the closure of Centennial Boulevard in both directions for the investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police announce dates for Community Meetings

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department shared the dates of their upcoming community meetings. PPD announced the dates for the next three community meetings happening in August and September. August 11, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pueblo Memorial Hall 1 City Hall Pl. August 25, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pueblo Christian Center 1605 S. […]
PUEBLO, CO
Community Policy