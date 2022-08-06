SC officials use Pokémon to help spread hurricane preparedness

Read on foxchattanooga.com
TWRA will pay Tennessee landowners up to $4k to lease fields for 2022 dove season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced it is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming 2022 dove season that begins on Thursday, September 1. TWRA says that landowners can earn up to $4,000 for providing a dove field for public hunting. The fields must...
Despite 1,000 Tennessee teacher vacancies, Hamilton County Schools avoid mass shortage
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — Schools across the state are suffering massive teacher vacancies, but Hamilton County seems to be an exception. Tennessee currently has around 1,000 open teacher positions, but Hamilton County only represents 37 of those spots. Chief Talent Officer Penny Murray said in a phone call that 18...
Daughter of fallen Tennessee lieutenant gets police escort on first day of kindergarten
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Monday marked the first day of kindergarten for a young Tennessee girl who lost her father nine months ago—and her send-off to school was one to remember. Little Anna is the daughter of Lt. Kevin Stolinsky, a longtime La Vergne Police detective who...
VIDEO: Mt. Juliet police officer helps wrangle in loose bull
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A police officer in Middle Tennessee can now add bull wrangler to his job description. According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, an unconfined bull named Blackjack was spotted roaming around the Kelsey Glen neighborhood on Sunday. Police say an officer stepped in to...
Report: Former Soddy-Daisy police chief faces citation for punching man who insulted wife
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — Soddy-Daisy's former police chief faces a citation after he was accused of punching a man who insulted his wife, according to a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office report. An assault citation was issued for Jeff Gann Saturday. According to an incident report, Gann and another man...
