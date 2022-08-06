Watkins hired as Todd County Middle School assistant principal

Read on whopam.com
Todd County schools begin new year Wednesday
The first day of school in Todd County is Wednesday and many students should find safer buildings and new options available to them. In an interview with WHOP News, Superintendent Mark Thomas says in addition to a partnership with the Todd County Sheriff’s Office and Elkton Police Department that has a school resource officer assigned to each building, there are also additional safety upgrades in their schools.
Rotary club announces ‘Impact’ program to keep aspiring teachers local
Building upon the Rotary Scholars Program, the Hopkinsville Rotary Club Tuesday announced the launch of Rotary Impact, which will identify high school students who intend to teach after college and pay their way through HCC and the Murray State Hopkinsville campus for four years. Rotary President Andrew Wilson says the...
New Kirkwood Middle School opens on Rossview Road, with high school coming next year
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Educators and families came together Friday to welcome the new Kirkwood Middle School. The school is set to open for classes on Monday for its first half-day of the 2022-23 school year. The school is at 2700 Rossview Road, and is part of a...
Butler County Teacher Arrested
A teacher in Butler County was arrested on a sexual abuse charge and is now on leave from the school district. According to court records, a warrant for 36 year-old Steven R. McLean’s arrest was issued on August 2 and served the following day. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, August 9.
CCPS opens new school year Wednesday, motorists reminded to use caution
When the new school year opens Wednesday morning for Christian County Public Schools, it will mark the first time there’s a public safety officer assigned to every building. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says those trained officers will help ensure students, faculty and staff are safe in their schools. He’s hopeful...
BWA lifted for section of NW Christian Co.
The boil water advisory that was issued Saturday night for Christian County Water District customers along a section of Princeton Rd, and the other included side roads, has been lifted for all customers. The advisory was lifted after water in the area was determined to be safe following testing.
BWA issued for section of western Christian County
The Christian County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for a section of western Christian County. It includes customers from 6695 to 10381 Princeton Rd, from 3580 to 6215 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd, 3730 to 5132 Harmony Grove Rd, and all customers on Cerulean Sinking Fork Rd., Shepherd Rd, JC Kelly Rd, Shurdan Creek Rd, and Tucker Ln.
APSU graduates first students from nationally recognized Grow Your Own teacher residency program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – When he was younger, Malachi Johnson always helped his siblings with their homework. He enjoyed coaching and encouraging them, and his family quickly noticed that teaching came naturally to the high school student. During his senior year, Johnson toyed with the idea of becoming a teacher,...
Judicial shakeup: Ben Dean of Robertson County defeats longtime Chancellor Laurence McMillan
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a surprise turn of events, political newcomer and Robertson County attorney Ben Dean defeated longtime District 19 Chancellor Laurence McMillan of Clarksville, who has been in the judicial seat for 17 years. “I wanted to say from the very beginning my opponent ran...
Trigg Sheriff Acree Cites Marked Decrease In Crime
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says his recently released report shows progress during his first 23 months in office. Acree told the News Edge during a recent conversation the agency has focused on methamphetamines. Acree says the crackdown on meth is helping to reduce other crimes. He also noted deputies...
John Tilley, former state justice secretary, charged with rape
John Tilley, a former state representative from Hopkinsville who served as Kentucky’s justice secretary, has been charged with first-degree rape. He was being held in the Fayette County Detention Center following his arrest Monday morning, according to the jail’s website. Tilley, 53, practiced law in Hopkinsville prior to...
Christian Fiscal Court pushing for traditional voting precincts to return
Christian Fiscal Court and the Board of Elections will each meet in special session Friday to discuss the upcoming November general election and whether the county will go back to the traditional local precincts instead of voting centers. There were eight voting centers in the May primary where any registered...
Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map
Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
Montgomery County officials investigate school bus crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville Montgomery County School District bus was involved in a crash Friday with a truck. Montgomery Sheriff’s Office officials said a collision involving a pickup truck and CMCSS school bus partially blocked the roadway of 360 Sango Road around 11:20 a.m. Friday. Children were...
Todd Fiscal Court honors couple about to celebrate 75th wedding anniversary
Todd Fiscal Court at a special-called meeting Monday morning honored a local couple about to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary and approved a donation to counties in eastern Kentucky that sustained devastating flooding. Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield read a proclamation recognizing Tommy and Odean Borders, who were wed in a ceremony...
One man is arrested, another on the run, after a burglary in Logan County
LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Taylor at 8:35 a.m. Monday August 8, 2022, charging him with first degree burglary of a home on Deerlick Road in Lewisburg on August 1, 2022. Taylor is also charged with 4th degree assault and criminal mischief. He’s...
Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed and thrown
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating an animal abuse claim. They say the complaint was made Friday in St. Charles. Video sent to 14 News shows a kitten being beaten and then thrown several feet. The owner says the five-month-old kitten didn’t survive.
Officials investigating after new Sumner County courthouse catches fire
Gallatin firefighters battled a fire at the new Sumner County courthouse after it went up in flames late Sunday night.
Clarksville man charged with abusing infant
Dondre Hines, 29, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with abusing an infant. On Saturday, July 23, Hines was arrested after his girlfriend told Clarksville Police officers that Hines told her the baby would not be quiet while she was at work.
