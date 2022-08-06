Midday kitchen blaze temporarily closes Spitfire Grill

Read on froggyweb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: Fargo Has A Secret Taco Vendor You NEED To Find For The Food Truck Festival
It was last year around this time that I was told by one of my very good friends about a local legend. He told me of a taco stand in downtown Fargo that he called, “The best tacos I’ve ever had”. Seeing as he’s a bit of a food snob, this was high praise. “What’s the name of this taco stand?” I asked. He replied with two words:
froggyweb.com
City of Fargo takes first step in replacing flood prone Red River 12th Ave. N bridge
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calls it a “first step.” He’s talking about a $1.5 million federal grant to study the replacement of the former toll bridge on the Red River that connects Fargo’s 12th Avenue North with Moorhead’s 15th Avenue North.
froggyweb.com
Fargo police investigate Monday night gunfire incident
FARGO (KFGO) – Another incident involving gunfire in Fargo, the fourth such incident in 3 days. Police responded to a call of shots fired in the Jefferson Park area in the 700 block of 23rd Street South shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday. There, officers recovered shell casings. Police tell...
froggyweb.com
The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks drop both games in double header against the Lincoln Saltdogs
The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks were set to play Friday night against the Lincoln Saltdogs until they got rained out, due to the rain they played 2 7 inning games Saturday. The RedHawks fell 2-4 the first game in extra innings at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks scored by the bats of Evan Alexander who hit a sac fly in the 3rd and Peter Maris who hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 6th, his 14th home run of the year. The RedHawks were not able to score in the 2nd game of the double header losing 5-0.
Comments / 0