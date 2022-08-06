ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas woman pulled over for driving in HOV lane gives birth to her 2nd passenger

By Alexander Kacala
TODAY.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 38

melanie beechem
2d ago

I would still go to court and fight against paying the ticket. Since they are saying the the child is a person before it is born .Make them eat their words .

Reply(6)
29
Lisa Mitchell
3d ago

Congratulations 🎊 on your little passenger 👏 ❤️

Reply
31
David Ferris
3d ago

if nothing else, will be intersting case law

Reply(2)
10
