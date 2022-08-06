Boston Police seek public’s help in finding 12-year-old child from Roxbury

Read on whdh.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Payoff Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
whdh.com
Medway Police issue ‘community alert’ after string of reported housebreaks
MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - Three house break-ins believed to have happened in the same afternoon prompted police in Medway to issue an alert for residents. In a social media post, the Medway Police Department described how the breaks likely happened last Friday between 5-7 p.m. in the Brentwood-area and on Oakview Circle.
WCVB
Father dies in Everett, Massachusetts stabbing while protecting son near school
EVERETT, Mass. — A man died in a stabbing late Monday while protecting his son near a school in Everett, Massachusetts. Local and State Police were called at 10:15 p.m. to an area of Cherry Street. Police said a 45-year-old Everett man, identified by his family and friends as...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after overnight incident in Everett
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy police presence closed down part of a neighborhood in Everett overnight as officers investigated some kind of incident behind a school. Over a dozen officers could be seen in the area of Cherry Street late on Monday night, near the Walter Morris Playground behind the George Keverian School.
WCVB
Boston man accused of attempted rape while impersonating police officer
BOSTON — A Boston man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of attempting to rape a woman while impersonating a police officer, according to authorities. Boston police said a woman reported that 51-year-old Charles Singleton, who also goes by the name Charles Zimmerman, claimed to be an officer when they met in the Dorchester area after a social gathering.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Father Reportedly Stabbed To Death Protecting Son Near Everett Playground
A father was reportedly stabbed to death while protecting his son during a late-night fight in Everett, WHDH reports. Police responded to a report of a stabbing near the Walter Morris Playground on Cherry Street around 10:22 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Initial...
Man stabbed to death during ‘altercation’ in Everett, DA says
EVERETT, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Everett late Monday night. Officers responding to a report of an altercation in the area of Cherry Street around 10:30 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie.
Wilmington Police: Man with six speakers mounted to roof of car arrested for disturbing the peace
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly playing music so loud that three different police departments responded, authorities say. Marc A. Lasalle, 22, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with disturbing the peace and was arraigned in Woburn District Court. Wilmington Police say they received...
Situation resolved after suspect barricaded himself in Quincy storage facility
QUINCY, Mass. — Police say a SWAT situation has been resolved peacefully after a suspect allegedly barricaded himself in a storage facility on Washington Street Tuesday morning. Quincy Police say the suspect was held up in an interior room of the Public Storage rental facility and there was no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Police investigating two different crime scenes in Randolph
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police have been investigating two separate crime scenes in the town of Randolph since Sunday night. Authorities could be seen placing evidence markers and blocking off sections of both Webster Street and Connolly Street during the overnight hours. Details on either incident have...
universalhub.com
Police seek help finding missing Roxbury girl
Boston Police report they are continuing to search for Nah-Tayleigh Brown, 13, who was last seen the evening of July 29 in the area of Dewey Terrace in Roxbury. At the time, she was wearing a black shirt and pants and rainbow crocs. Police contacted her by phone, but she refused to come home or provide details as to her location. She is known to spend time in Mattapan.
WCVB
Man in court in stabbing death of great-aunt in Lowell, Massachusetts
LOWELL, Mass. — A Massachusetts man faced charges Monday in the stabbing death of his great aunt in Lowell. Rashawn Settles, 22, of Lowell, was arrested Saturday at the Saint's Campus of Lowell General Hospital. Settles had been civilly held at the hospital since Aug. 1. According to the...
Police investigating separate Randolph shootings that left 1 person wounded
RANDOLPH, Mass. — Police are investigating a pair of separate shootings in Randolph that left one person wounded early Monday morning. Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 25 Connolly Street around midnight found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Randolph police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Allegedly Stabbed His 64-Year-Old Great-Aunt to Death in Massachusetts Home
A woman was stabbed to death by her own great-nephew, according to authorities in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. Authorities arrested Rayshawn Settles, 22, for murder on Saturday, said the local District Attorney’s Office. Victim Linda Gilbert, 64, died back on July 31. “At approximately 11:19 p.m. on July 31, Lowell...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials: 22-year-old Massachusetts man accused of repeatedly stabbing great aunt to death
LOWELL – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner have confirmed that a Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the July 31, 2022 death of Linda Gilbert, 64 of Lowell. At approximately 11:19 p.m. on July 31, Lowell Police...
Immigration Has Detainer on Man Arrested Over Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man Friday afternoon on a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon and a Natick Police warrant. Arrested at 12:56 p.m. on August 5 was Wemerson Silva, 20, listed with no known address. He is now being detained on an ICE (Immigration &...
Framingham Man Charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under Influence For 3rd Time
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man was arrested on Saturday night on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence for a third time, according to police. A police officer stopped a vehicle on Irving & Arlington street after the driver “crossed into wrong lane nearly striking cruiser,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
NECN
Boston Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old
Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 12-year-old Boston child who has been missing since Friday morning. Trenton Brittenum, 12, was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday, Boston police said. He was supposed to return home at 5 p.m. after attending basketball tryouts, potentially being held at the...
whdh.com
UPDATE: 16-year-old reported missing by Lawrence Police has been found
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lawrence announced they have safely located a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing. The department originally said Shantley Vega was last seen in the Broadway area of Lawrence on August 3. In an announcement just after 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, officials said the...
whdh.com
Police investigating Upton crash that left 1 teen dead, 4 others hospitalized
UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a crash that left one teenager dead and caused four other individuals to be hospitalized Saturday night. According to the Upton Police Department, emergency crews responded to the area of Glenview and Pearl Street shortly after 9:07 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash.
Man to be taken off life support after drowning in popular Medford pond
MEDFORD, Mass. — A man will be taken off life support after being pulled from a pond in Medford on Sunday morning. Medford Police say they received a call at 11:15 a.m. from a person frantically screaming for help after the caller’s friend went underwater at Wright’s Pond and didn’t resurface.
Comments / 1