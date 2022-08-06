ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Foxx Teases New Spawn Costume That Fills Up The Screen

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 3 days ago
ComicBook

She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer

Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
NME

Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’

Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
Fox News

Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
RadarOnline

Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup

UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
Popculture

'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know

The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
ComicBook

John Travolta Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Grease Co-Star Olivia Newton-John

John Travolta is remembering his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John following the news of her death. John Easterling, the husband of Olivia Newton-John, confirmed on the family's Facebook page that the accomplished actress died peacefully at home on Monday. The duo starred in the 1978 musical Grease, but it's obvious John Travolta has high respect for his former co-star. He shared a tribute to Newton-John on Instagram, along with a photo of the actress wearing a button-up jeans shirt with her arms folded.
ComicBook

Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Secre Swallowtail

Black Clover is back in high gear with the final arc of the series, and one awesome cosplay is magically tapping in with Secre Swallowtail! Secre was first introduced to the series as a mysterious anti-magic bird named Nero that happened to stick around Asta since the two of them met. It was then teased that there was more to Nero than expected as the bird not only displayed a good range of intelligence, but was also aware of the magic stone hunt Asta and the others were on. It was then revealed that Nero was actually a girl from centuries in the past who once worked with the original Wizard King.
thedigitalfix.com

Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker

A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
HollywoodLife

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’: The Cast, Release Date, & More

There’s much more to come in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. The first two films were hugely popular and dominated at the box office, so it’s not surprising that Marvel/Disney would create another sequel. Guardians of the Galaxy was released in theaters in 2014 and brought to life the superhero team of the same name from Marvel Comics. The sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, came out three years later with the same ensemble cast, plus some new characters.
toofab.com

Lady Gaga Confirms She's Starring In Joker: Folie à Deux

The film is reportedly a musical. Lady Gaga has confirmed she'll star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming "Joker" sequel, officially dubbed "Folie à Deux." On Thursday, she announced her casting with a video shared to her social media pages in which silhouettes of both Phoenix's Joker and Gaga's character are seen dancing "Cheek to Cheek."
IndieWire

Lady Gaga Confirms Harley Quinn Role in ‘Joker 2,’ Shares New Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Update, August 4 2022: The rumors are officially true. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker: Folie à Deux” in fittingly musical fashion, sharing a new animated teaser set to Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.” The teaser does not offer any plot details, other than apparently confirming that the sequel is a musical, but it is also notable for referencing Joaquin Phoenix. Previous reporting indicated that delays in negotiating Phoenix’s deal were holding up the sequel, but it seems as if everything has been resolved. “Joker: Folie à Deux” is now slated for an October...
