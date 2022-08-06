Polyrhythms 8th Annual Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival August 19-21

Read on www.quadcities.com
St. Joe’s Coffeehouse Coming To Rock Island This Weekend
The next St. Joe’s Open Mic Coffeehouse will be Friday, August 12, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Parish House. It will be held outside on the patio and light refreshments and coffee will be available. Donations benefit the St. Joseph Evening Meal that happens at the Rock Island Township Hall. It will be an evening of music, poetry, and fellowship.
Iowa Balloon Festival Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino
The Quad-Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City® Casino Resort are proud to bring you the Annual Quad City. Balloon Fest. This year’s event will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, IA on Friday, August 12 and. Saturday, August 13. Gates open at 4...
Iowa Gilda’s Club Champions Of Hope Luncheon Features Margaret McCaffery
Champions of Hope Luncheon, presented by UnityPoint Health Trinity – Muscatine, will take place Tuesday, August 30th from 11:30am to 1:00pm at The Rendezvous in Muscatine. Gilda’s Club is thrilled to host a luncheon featuring Mrs. Margaret McCaffery, former college basketball athlete, wife of Iowa Hawkeye Men’s Basketball Coach, Fran McCaffery, mother of four, and champion of families living with cancer.
Daiquiri Factory closes in Rock Island, rocking in Davenport
After 18 years in The District of Rock Island, Kyle Peters recently closed his original Daiquiri Factory due to low foot traffic in The District and lack of a city action plan over the past two years. “While there is some movement/discussion toward one, it doesn’t appear implementation is likely...
Here Come the Mummies, August 19
Friday, August 19, 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. Described by the Examiner as “a band unlike any other” and Blurt magazine as “a hybrid of Idris Muhammad, George Clinton, Ohio Players, and Earth, Wind & Fire,” the tightly-wrapped funk, rock, and R&B musicians of Here Come the Mummies return to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center stage on August 19, their infectious grooves leading The Bob & Tom Show co-host Bob Kevoian to call one of their concerts “the most fun I've had in 20 years.”
Quad City Botanical Center Is Allowing Guests To Pay What They Want This Week
The Quad City Botanical Center is allowing guests to pay what they want for admission to the gardens August 7-13. By giving guests the chance to name their price of admission, we hope to allow every community member a chance to experience all the summer gardens have to offer. The...
We Need A Huge Festival For The Truck Eating Bridge Of Davenport
If you live in Davenport or have at least visited the area you are most likely very aware of the infamous truck-eating bridges. There are a few in the area with the biggest beast located on Harrison Street right when you head toward downtown Davenport, and of course on Brady Street when leaving the downtown area.
Davenport Public Library Hosting Event For Caregivers Of Toddler Children
Help your little one hone a pre-writing skill that builds the foundation for drawing and writing letters and words. Create simple take-home activities that can build strength and coordination between your toddler’s fingers, hands, and wrists. Participants will leave the session with a ready-to-use activities for their child. This program is for parents and caregivers of toddler and pre-kindergarten-age children. Adults and teens only.
Bix Fest 2022 Kicks Off Today At Davenport’s Rhythm City, Runs Through Weekend
This year’s Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival is August 4th – 6th at Rhythm City Casino Davenport, IA. We have many spectacular bands performing including fan favorites and new additions. Come out and join the fun!. 2022 Bix Jazz Festival Bands:. – Jeff Barnhart’s Ragtime To Swing. –...
After 3 years, new QC Thai restaurant opens inside tonight
A new authentic Thai restaurant is opening tonight in downtown Rapids City, Ill. Thai Town Café, 403 17th St., Rapids City, has operated as a food truck for three years, but the permanent restaurant is having a grand opening today at 6 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving the Rapids City Village President.
Find Cool Summer Events In Illinois And Iowa In The Weekly FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Updated hours of operation coming to the Bettendorf Public Library
The Bettendorf Public Library will be adopting new hours as a part of its fall schedule change. Along with opening on Sundays, the following operating hours will begin after Labor Day on Tuesday. September 6th and be in effect until Memorial Day 2023. Monday – Thursday: 9:00 AM – 8:00...
Some QC Pools Will Close For The Season This Month. Here’s The Schedule.
As grand (read: hot) as summer has been, August marks the transition into fall and that means some local pools will be closing for the summer later this month. The public pools in Davenport, Rock Island, and Moline will also close at different times. (Bettendorf's Splash Landing closed last month after ongoing paint problems this summer). If you've been meaning to get out to a pool and relax, the time to do that is now. Here's when the pools will close:
Meet Apollo, The Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Today Monday August 8th is International Cat Day so our Pet of the Week is Apollo!. Meet Apollo!. Apollo was...
Iowa’s Bix Fest Might Be Fading Away, But There Was A Time When His Jazz Was King
The Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival opens today, running through Sunday at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, and, let’s be honest, it’s got an air of stodgy nostalgia to it. The Bix Fest was once a much bigger deal, an outdoor and indoor festival at a number of...
Deckmates car wash raises money for Vegas trip
The Quad City Steamwheelers Deckmates dance team are working hard to raise money to join the team next weekend in Las Vegas for the league’s championship game. The Deckmates were at The Ridge Social Drinkery in Davenport on Saturday washing cars for a $10 donation. For a couple of...
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
Canceled flight causes Jimmie Allen to miss Iowa concert
The Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand was already filling up with country fans when the news came — the Jimmie Allen concert was canceled. The country music star took to social media to explain the situation, and ask the guilty party to start cutting some checks. In a video posted...
Davenport trustee Wilbur Lettinga dies at 86
Longtime entrepreneur and Davenport University Board of Trustee member Wilbur Lettinga has died at the age of 86. Lettinga served on the Davenport board for almost 50 years and also served on boards for Spectrum Health and Hope Network. He started several businesses in West Michigan including Laser Alignment, Kentwood...
Moline Artist Jon Burns Presents Paintings Celebrating Moline’s 150th Birthday
Quad-Cities artist Jon Burns is excited to announce “Famous Moliners” from #artofjonburns a series of portraits and small biographical information created for the Moline 150 Sesquicentennial Celebration happening at the end of the month in downtown Moline. Follow the link to read the bios and keep your eyes...
