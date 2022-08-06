Man runs from police, crashes car

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wvlt.tv
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and Sevierville PD are looking for a man who is said to have stolen a short-barreled shotgun. Police said the man has distinct tattoos on his leg.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: More details emerge in deadly DUI crash in N. Knoxville
More details have emerged about a lethal drunk driving crash in North Knoxville over the weekend that killed a woman and left her male companion hospitalized with severe injuries. The victims were mowed down Saturday night by a pickup truck as they were trying to walk across North Broadway at...
wvlt.tv
Sevierville police looking for suspected short-barreled shotgun thief
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and Sevierville Police Department officials are looking for a man who is said to have stolen a short-barreled shotgun. Police said the man has distinct tattoos on his leg. “We do believe there was a witness that may have watched. We’re...
KPD: Person arrested after attempting to break into cars in Fourth and Gill neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A person was arrested after attempting to break into two cars in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to Deery Street around 9:30 p.m. after a homeowner saw two people trying to break into her two cars....
wvlt.tv
Sevierville gun thief on the loose
Two deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office were injured after they were hit by an off-duty Campbell County deputy Monday night, according to officials with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
WYSH AM 1380
2 members of ACSO injured–one critically–in traffic accident
Two members of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured last week, one critically, when an off-duty deputy from Campbell County struck them with his pickup truck. The accident happened last Monday, August 1st, at around 11:15 pm on Clover Circle in Campbell County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Off-duty Anderson County Deputy David Lucas Shoffner was helping his wife, ACSO reserve deputy Constance Nicole Shoffner, fix a chain on a small dirt bike by the side of the road, according to the THP, when a pickup driven by off-duty Campbell County Deputy Raymond Surber struck them and the motorcycle.
newstalk987.com
Sevierville Police and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Need Help to Find the Suspect Believed to Have Stolen a Shotgun and a Possible Witness to the Crime
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and Sevierville Police are looking for a man believed to have stolen a short-barreled shotgun and a potential witness. Police say the suspect has distinct tattoos on his leg. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers believe there was a witness, an older man with a cane, and they are asking him to come forward.
hardknoxwire.com
Intoxicated driver allegedly kills one, injures one in N. Knox
An intoxicated driver allegedly plowed into two people who were trying to cross a North Knoxville street on Saturday night, killing one and seriously injuring the other. Kenyan Warren, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested after the crash and booked into the Knox County jail system. He was charged with vehicular homicide while intoxicated, vehicular assault, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.
WATE
One dead after car hits person on North Broadway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed after a car hit two people at the intersection of North Broadway and Grainger Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department. According to KPD, Kenyan Warren, 43, was driving his pickup truck south on North Broadway towards the exit to Hall...
newstalk987.com
TBI is Investigating a Fire in Jefferson County that Leaves One Person Dead
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Jefferson County officials are investigating a fire that leaves one person dead. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responding to the fire Saturday night on State Route 92. A woman reportedly told authorities that her husband was still inside of the home. Firefighters found...
Knoxville Police Dept. reports citations in back-to-school traffic
As students and staff headed back to school across Knox County on Monday, law enforcement issued citations related to traffic.
wvlt.tv
Woman dies after truck hits two pedestrians on North Broadway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman is dead after a pick-up truck hit two pedestrians on North Broadway in Knoxville on Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland. KPD officers drove to the intersection of North Broadway and Grainger Avenue after they received reports of a...
1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Knoxville Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Sweet P’s Uptown Corner on Tazewell Pike on Sunday morning. According to the officials, the incident was recorded on the security camera.
WATE
Anderson County deputy in ICU after being hit by pickup
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have been injured following a pedestrian-involved crash in Campbell County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash took place on August 1 at around 11:17 p.m. A 2021 GB Moto driven by Constance Nicole Shoffner was disabled on the side of the roadway and David Lucus Shoffner was attempting to fix it when a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado stuck him, the miniature motorcycle, and Constance.
No children on board & no injuries reported after school bus catches fire on I-40 East
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said that around 1:18 p.m. Thursday they responded to calls about a school bus on fire. They said it was on I-40 East, near the I-40 and I-75 split towards Watt Road. They also emphasized that no children were on board and the...
wvlt.tv
VIDEO: High-speed crash closes Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, Sweet P’s Uptown Corner on Tazewell Pike was hit by a car. The car crashed into the building at around 5:30 a.m, according to co-owner John Ford. Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said the driver was not with the car when officers arrived at the scene, and they haven’t been able to identify them.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Lawsuit over teen’s death focuses on Knoxville police
The loved ones of a 17-year-old boy who was shot to death in a school restroom have streamlined their federal lawsuit to exclusively target the Knoxville Police Department for mistakes that allegedly led to the boy’s death. Anthony Thompson Jr. died on April 12, 2021, during an armed confrontation...
BCSO searching for person involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Maryville on Thursday
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Friday they were looking for a person involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. They said the crash happened Thursday on Peach Orchard Road and killed an 82-year-old man — Gary Burchfield. He was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon, BCSO said. They also said an autopsy showed that he died of injuries that are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
Arkansas judge’s body found at bottom of lake after family vacation
Authorities discovered the body of an Arkansas judge at the bottom of a lake after he apparently ventured off alone during a vacation with family and friends over the weekend.
WTVCFOX
One dead after Highway 27 crash Friday afternoon, says THP
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol says one driver has died after an accident on Highway 27 Friday afternoon. A crash report says 79-year-old Phillip Morris was heading south while 28-year-old Tera Denton was heading north. Morris crossed the median and hit Denton. THP says Denton does have...
