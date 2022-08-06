ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater, TN

Man runs from police, crashes car

By By Michael Thomason Correspondent
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 3 days ago

A high speed chase ended with a crash the night of Aug. 1.

Sweetwater Police Officer Jarren Turpeinen said Detective Marty Kyle attempted to stop a white Nissan on Sunnyside Road due to knowing the driver, Wayne Allen Davis, had felony warrants against him in Monroe County.

