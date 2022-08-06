Read on newportdispatch.com
mynbc5.com
Police: Man goes on vandalism spree, damages 33 homes in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Police arrested a man this morning after he vandalized 33 homes in Burlington and caused estimated thousands of dollars in damages. Burlington Police said Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta, 21, of Burlington, was arrested after police received more than 20 calls from residents on Tuesday beginning at 5:02 a.m. that a male suspect was throwing objects through home windows near Golden Place and Locust Terrace.
Man cuts ‘swath of destruction’ through South End
Police say the number of 911 calls related to the rampage overwhelmed the emergency call center shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Massachusetts couple seriously injured in ATV rollover crash in New Hampshire
BERLIN, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple was seriously injured when the ATV they were riding flipped over at a state park in New Hampshire. Emergency crews responding to a report of an ATV crash in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin on Friday afternoon found Robert and Melissa Totaro, both 41, of Auburn, suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the New Hampshire Fish Game Law Enforcement Division.
Man dies in fall off Rock Point into Lake Champlain
Police don't believe foul play was involved in the fall.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER — A 38-year-old man from Adamant was cited for DUI following a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Horn of the Moon Road at around 8:40 p.m. Police say they responded and made contact with the driver, identified as Charles Vanderlip. Police...
newportdispatch.com
Cyclist hit by car in Albany
ALBANY — A cyclist was hit by a car in Albany on Saturday. The incident took place on Vermont 14 at around 11:20 a.m. Police say that Kenneth Stokes, 41, of Barre, was cycling south on the shoulder in Albany near Shutesville Road. Gregory West, 63, of Albany, was...
VTDigger
Burlington police deem Rock Point death a likely suicide
Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said Monday that the Aug. 6 death of a man who fell from a cliff at Rock Point was “probably a suicide.”. Police had 14 interactions with the man since June 1, most of them related to his mental health, according to the chief.
mynbc5.com
One person dead after falling from Burlington Cliff
BURLINGTON, Vt. — One person is dead after falling from the cliffs at Rock Point in Burlington. Police said it happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The Burlington Fire Department asked for help from the United State Coast Guard because they were not able to get to the person on foot.
The Valley Reporter
House fire on North Fayston Road in Fayston
Shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, the Waitsfield-Fayston Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire at a home on North Fayston Road in Fayston. The home belonged to Gregory Viens, 71. According to the Vermont State Police’s report, “When fire crews arrived, they discovered heavy...
mynbc5.com
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy found not guilty in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in Randolph crash
A truck driver has been found not guilty of manslaughter or negligent homicide in connection with the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a 2019 crash in Randolph. It took the jury about two hours to reach a verdict on the 15 charges Volodymyr Zhukovskyy faced. Zhukovskyy faced seven counts of...
VTDigger
Man dies after falling from cliff at Burlington’s Rock Point ￼
A man died Saturday afternoon after falling 60 to 80 feet from a cliff at Rock Point, according to the Burlington Police Department. Authorities declined to identify the man until his family could be notified. Just after 4 p.m., according to a press release issued Saturday by the Burlington police,...
WCAX
Domestic violence involved in Burlington murder-suicide, police say
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a deadly shooting in Burlington had domestic violence components. Burlington police are still investigating what led to the tragedy two weeks ago on North Winooski Avenue. Police say Mikal Dixon, 27, shot and killed Kayla Noonan, 22, and himself. Dixon also shot and severely...
newportdispatch.com
Driver seriously injured during single-vehicle crash in Concord
CONCORD — A 30-year-old man from Fairfax was seriously injured during a single-vehicle crash in Concord on Thursday. The crash took place on Concord Road at around 6:00 a.m. According to the report, Joseph Goodroe was traveling west on US Route 2 when his vehicle veered off the road into the grass and hit a nearby tree.
newportdispatch.com
Theft reported in Swanton
SWANTON — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Swanton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a theft from a vehicle on Middle Road that occurred sometime between August 2 and 5. Anyone who has information that may be useful to this incident is being asked to...
The Valley Reporter
Single-vehicle crash on Route 17
Trooper John Gildea reports: On August 4, 2022, at approximately 6:09 a.m. Vermont State Police, Waitsfield-Fayston Fire Department and EMS, as well as Barre Town EMS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on VT Route 17, Fayston. Investigation determined a truck towing a trailer had gone off the...
MilitaryTimes
After Jarheads motorcycle crash, driver’s blood showed heroin-related substance
CONCORD, N.H. — A substance made when the body breaks down heroin was present a truck driver’s blood just hours after he was involved in a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists, a forensic toxicologist testified Monday. The metabolite, referred to as “6-MAM,” is unique to heroin and...
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI #2 after crash on I-89 in Milton
MILTON — A 71-year-old man from St. Albans was arrested for his second DUI following a crash in Milton on Wednesday. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash on I-89 north at around 3:00 p.m. Police located the vehicle and identified the driver as Robert Taylor. Police say they...
WCAX
Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A teen is fighting for his life, after a driver slammed into his motorcycle, throwing him into the air. It happened just before 4 p.m. on Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon. Police say an 82-year-old woman was trying to take a left hand turn, didn’t...
VTDigger
Last reportedly stolen puppy in Coventry is found
All three puppies have been found. Vermont State Police announced that the third and final puppy, reportedly stolen from a home in Coventry on July 25, was located on Thursday. Coventry residents Daniel Rich, 48, and Jennifer Rhodes, 52, initially notified police about the theft of the 6-week-old puppies —...
newportdispatch.com
Driver facing several charges after DUI #2 in Jericho
JERICHO — A 24-year-old man from Johnson was arrested following an incident in Jericho yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Browns Trace Road at MMU Highschool after observing several lane violations at around 10:40 p.m. The driver was identified as Bradlee Bryant. While speaking with Bryant,...
