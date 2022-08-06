Read on newportdispatch.com
Related
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER — A 38-year-old man from Adamant was cited for DUI following a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Horn of the Moon Road at around 8:40 p.m. Police say they responded and made contact with the driver, identified as Charles Vanderlip. Police...
mynbc5.com
Police: Man goes on vandalism spree, damages 33 homes in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Police arrested a man this morning after he vandalized 33 homes in Burlington and caused estimated thousands of dollars in damages. Burlington Police said Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta, 21, of Burlington, was arrested after police received more than 20 calls from residents on Tuesday beginning at 5:02 a.m. that a male suspect was throwing objects through home windows near Golden Place and Locust Terrace.
Massachusetts couple seriously injured in ATV rollover crash in New Hampshire
BERLIN, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple was seriously injured when the ATV they were riding flipped over at a state park in New Hampshire. Emergency crews responding to a report of an ATV crash in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin on Friday afternoon found Robert and Melissa Totaro, both 41, of Auburn, suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the New Hampshire Fish Game Law Enforcement Division.
Man dies in fall off Rock Point into Lake Champlain
Police don't believe foul play was involved in the fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man cuts ‘swath of destruction’ through South End
Police say the number of 911 calls related to the rampage overwhelmed the emergency call center shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday.
VTDigger
Man dies after falling from cliff at Burlington’s Rock Point ￼
A man died Saturday afternoon after falling 60 to 80 feet from a cliff at Rock Point, according to the Burlington Police Department. Authorities declined to identify the man until his family could be notified. Just after 4 p.m., according to a press release issued Saturday by the Burlington police,...
newportdispatch.com
Driver facing several charges after DUI #2 in Jericho
JERICHO — A 24-year-old man from Johnson was arrested following an incident in Jericho yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Browns Trace Road at MMU Highschool after observing several lane violations at around 10:40 p.m. The driver was identified as Bradlee Bryant. While speaking with Bryant,...
WCAX
Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A teen is fighting for his life, after a driver slammed into his motorcycle, throwing him into the air. It happened just before 4 p.m. on Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon. Police say an 82-year-old woman was trying to take a left hand turn, didn’t...
IN THIS ARTICLE
VTDigger
Burlington police deem Rock Point death a likely suicide
Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said Monday that the Aug. 6 death of a man who fell from a cliff at Rock Point was “probably a suicide.”. Police had 14 interactions with the man since June 1, most of them related to his mental health, according to the chief.
WCAX
Teen fighting for his life after Barton motorcycle crash
Better late than never: Alum returns St. Michael's College property 40 years later. A piece of St. Michael's College property found its way back to the school after more than four decades. Health insurance rates to go up for thousands of Vermonters. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Green Mountain Care...
The Valley Reporter
Single-vehicle crash on Route 17
Trooper John Gildea reports: On August 4, 2022, at approximately 6:09 a.m. Vermont State Police, Waitsfield-Fayston Fire Department and EMS, as well as Barre Town EMS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on VT Route 17, Fayston. Investigation determined a truck towing a trailer had gone off the...
Jurors get case of trucker accused in deadly NH crash
The crash killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club from New Hampshire,
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newportdispatch.com
Cyclist hit by car in Albany
ALBANY — A cyclist was hit by a car in Albany on Saturday. The incident took place on Vermont 14 at around 11:20 a.m. Police say that Kenneth Stokes, 41, of Barre, was cycling south on the shoulder in Albany near Shutesville Road. Gregory West, 63, of Albany, was...
WCAX
Domestic violence involved in Burlington murder-suicide, police say
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a deadly shooting in Burlington had domestic violence components. Burlington police are still investigating what led to the tragedy two weeks ago on North Winooski Avenue. Police say Mikal Dixon, 27, shot and killed Kayla Noonan, 22, and himself. Dixon also shot and severely...
MilitaryTimes
After Jarheads motorcycle crash, driver’s blood showed heroin-related substance
CONCORD, N.H. — A substance made when the body breaks down heroin was present a truck driver’s blood just hours after he was involved in a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists, a forensic toxicologist testified Monday. The metabolite, referred to as “6-MAM,” is unique to heroin and...
The Valley Reporter
House fire on North Fayston Road in Fayston
Shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, the Waitsfield-Fayston Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire at a home on North Fayston Road in Fayston. The home belonged to Gregory Viens, 71. According to the Vermont State Police’s report, “When fire crews arrived, they discovered heavy...
VTDigger
Last reportedly stolen puppy in Coventry is found
All three puppies have been found. Vermont State Police announced that the third and final puppy, reportedly stolen from a home in Coventry on July 25, was located on Thursday. Coventry residents Daniel Rich, 48, and Jennifer Rhodes, 52, initially notified police about the theft of the 6-week-old puppies —...
Colchester Sun
Meet David Burton: The designer behind Essex Junction’s approved 1 Main Street Pocket Park
ESSEX JUNCTION — In mid-June, landscape designer David Burton was driving through Five Corners in Essex Junction with his family when he saw the patch of asphalt next to Firebird Cafe and said “Man, I would love to be able to design that space.”. At the time, Burton...
WCAX
Vandalism sparks idea for Montpelier mural
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A large-scale art mural is now on display in Montpelier. Montpelier artist Gene Leon said recurring vandalism sparked the idea for the mural. Thanks to fundraising and a grant, the mural is now up at the Shaw’s on Main Street in Montpelier. More than 60...
Comments / 1